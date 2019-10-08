HYD: Beware Of The Many Viscous Feedback Loops In Munis

If stocks, property, or bonds fall, the many self-fulfilling "viscous feedback loop" type risks in these bonds will rapidly bubble to the surface.

As the vast numbers of Baby Boomers employed by the governments retire, liquidity problems are likely for the highest risk state governments.

(Source - Pexels/Brett Sayles)

The muni bond market has had one of its best years ever so far this year. Interest rates plummeted and favorable muni bond tax treatment caused inflows to surge. Muni bonds are quickly becoming the bread and butter investment for retirees looking for steady income at a higher interest rate than what they would find in treasuries.

That said, I am concerned that most investors in muni bonds (particularly below investment grade) do not understand the risks they are taking. Quite frankly, it seems that interest rates on munis fail to compensate for the enormous pension fund risks that will bubble to the surface in the event of a stock market crash. Even more, many muni bonds have very long maturities that cause extremely high interest rates and inflation sensitivity in these bonds.

One muni bond fund where this is particularly true is the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:HYD). The ETF is heavily concentrated in states that are in or nearly in a potentially lethal pension crisis such as Illinois and Puerto Rico and has a weighted average maturity over 20 years.

Now seems like the most opportune time to take profits on this ETF and the muni market as a whole. As bonds and stocks have risen together over the past few years, most investors are no longer aware of the pension crisis. But if/once financial assets reverse direction and investors realize how grossly unfunded pensions are in the states HYD is invested in, I expect sharp losses on the ETF.

The VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF

Before we get into the nitty-gritty details about the fund, let's go over the basics. The ETF has been trading since 2009 and has seen a huge increase in AUM this year. Take a look at investment flows over time to see what our fellow investors are up to:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, fund flows have been steadily rising since the Great Financial Crisis. In particular, they rise in periods of falling rates and fall only a little during periods of rising rates.

That said, we can see that the ETF's value is extremely interest-rate sensitive. In 2013 when the 20-year treasury rose around 80 basis points, the fund lost nearly 17% of its value in a matter of months. Considering the ETF's yield is in the mid-3% zone today and the interest rate risk on principal is even higher (due to lower rates), I see a very unattractive risk-reward profile. While a 3.4% SEC yield with preferred tax treatment is high today, the high potential for a 20%+ decline in principal results is likely negative total returns.

To see this mismatch even more clearly, take a look at the pre-expense yield of the fund vs. its AUM:

Data by YCharts

The trick with bonds is simple: buy when yields are historically high, sell when yields are low. When bond yields are high, returns on investment are obviously higher but also interest-rate sensitivity is lower. Even more, the probability is appreciation from falling rates is higher (high potential reward, low risk).

When yields are low, the story is the opposite. Income is lower, the risk is higher, and the principal is far less likely (high risk, low potential reward).

Concentration Risk

Beyond interest rates, my main concern with HYD is its extremely high concentration to the country's worst muni markets. Of course, it is a "high yield" fund so the higher risk is expected, but it still may be higher than most realize.

To begin, 40% of the fund is invested in the "Big 4" most financially precarious states from a public funding standpoint: California, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey. Even insolvent Puerto Rico makes the top 10 holdings of the fund.

Here is the breakdown of this exposure:

(Source - VanEck)

Remember, the muni bond market is perhaps the most inefficient of the major bond markets and is subject to many feedback loops. Most of the investors in the market are ultra-long term and there are essentially no short-sellers in the market, so downside risks essentially don't get priced into the bonds until they are of immediate concern.

Of those holdings, only 30% are considered "investment grade". 35% is considered speculative grade and the other 35% is not even rated. Even more, the fund has an extremely high weighted average maturity of 20.4 years. While these yields may be attractive in the short-run, long-term holders will likely be burned as the yields are extremely low by historical standards.

This helps explain why these bonds have so much excess exposure to interest rates. If rates rise, credit risk in the borrowing municipalities skyrocket and often push rates even lower. Take Puerto Rico for example, they effectively declared bankruptcy (and wrecked their muni-bond market) in mid-January 2017, right after long-term rates rose nearly 100 basis points in November-December 2016. Indeed, a rise in bond yields caused a further rise in risky bond yields.

To make it even more self-fulfilling, remember the pension funds (for which HYD is indirectly exposed to) are heavily invested in long-term bonds. If rates rise, those bonds value falls and the degree of underfunding in the pension system rises, thereby increasing municipal bankruptcy risk and driving these bonds even lower.

Of course, the rates have been falling so that self-fulfilling vicious feedback loop has been playing in reverse. Rates are falling, bond values are rising, and both the value of pensions is rising (and the deficits of muni governments falling). This cycle has lowered investor perception of credit risk and has encouraged high-yield rates to converge toward their lower-yielding counterparts.

Thus, the very high risks in the muni bond market are hidden until they come to the surface. Let's see the numbers behind this risk.

Unfunded Liabilities

On the surface, state and local governments look pretty strong. Excluding pension liabilities, state and local governments have a total debt of about $3 trillion. Including pension liabilities, that figure is 4X higher at over $12 trillion.

To make matters worse, there is about to be a surge in retirees from state and local government in what is known as the "Silver Tsunami". The average age of muni government workers is higher than in most sectors of the economy. In Pennsylvania, only 22% of government workers were eligible for retirement in 2013, today, that figure is around 50%.

This ongoing surge in government retirees may be the catalyst that pops most of the U.S. bond market. Take a look at pension and non-pension state and local debt to GDP vs. state and local net taxes (right axis):

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, state and local pension fund debt to GDP is around 45% and total state and local liabilities to GDP is around 57%. Most importantly, notice how state and local budgets are increasingly sensitive to recessions. In 2000, the stock market crash came with a roughly $350 billion drop in budgets. In 2008, that figure rose to around $1.1 trillion.

Indeed, as state and local governments become more dependent on wealthy individuals via capital gains and property tax (most notably California's government), they become more exposed to asset prices.

The Bottom Line

To bring this discussion into one definitive point, "high"-yielding municipal bonds have extremely high indirect exposure to the stock market, property market, and bond market and completely fail to compensate for that risk.

As long as all three of these major asset markets do not fall, HYD is safe and will continue to attract investors with low volatility. However, if either of those three falls, credit risk in HYD will skyrocket. This will primarily be due to falling asset price-sensitive tax revenues and a rise in unfunded pension liabilities.

Even more, the "silver tsunami" of baby boomers employed by state and local governments adds a driving force. I suspect that these workers will want to take retirement if they suspect that their pension is underfunded.

Take California's CalPERS system. Given their "expected" 7% yield (which is impossible when you're invested in bonds yielding 2%), they only have 70% of what would be needed to meet obligations. In order to boost yields, around 58% of the fund is invested in equities (including private equity). Now, if there is another recession that results in a 40% drop in equities, CalPERS pensioners would likely get less than half of what they were promised (without increases in taxes or a financial restructuring that devalues muni bonds).

If you are on the CalPERS system and are eligible to retire, it is in your best interest to do it soon before this occurs. Of course, if many people believe that narrative and retire as soon as they are eligible, it would cause a run on the pension system. If you are wealthy, it is also probably smartest to move to a less financially precarious state where your wealth won't be taxed in this event. While this is a lower probability risk, it could also exacerbate the problem.

As you can see, the muni-bond market is subject to these self-fulfilling type risks on so many fronts. While we still may have some time before these huge risks become reality, it seems best to get out of muni bonds as soon as possible while profits are still high. In my personal opinion, floating-rate bonds like the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) make for a much more attractive risk-reward profile.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.