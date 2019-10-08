The FTC Action Against AdvoCare Does Not Bode Well For Herbalife

Based on the language of the FTC complaint against Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), the investigation produced a significant amount of internal company data. In fact, it is likely that the Herbalife CID (i.e., investigation) provided the FTC with more information than ever before about how a large, well-established MLM company operates, certainly more than they had when investigating Amway in the 1970s. If that is the case, then: 1) why didn't the FTC bring a pyramid scheme charge against Herbalife and 2) what potential impact will the AdvoCare case have on Herbalife?

We are all quite familiar with Chairwoman Ramirez's statement: "But they were not determined not to have been a pyramid." Why then didn't the FTC bring a pyramid scheme charge against Herbalife? I think there is a simple answer that has nothing to do with the pyramid scheme evidence per se. When Bill Ackman took a $1B short position against Herbalife, he put the FTC in an impossible position. Instead of playing the role of referee to ensure fair play, as regulators generally perceive their role, he asked them to be an arbiter, to judge, to choose a winner. He asked them to transfer significant wealth to non-victims (i.e., his investors), based on his team's good work.

While not an expert on the history of the FTC, I am certain Ackman placed them in a historically uncomfortable position. In Ackman's world, the FTC would reward him or Icahn. In the end, they chose neither as much as they could. The Herbalife settlement returned funds to victims, a role comfortable for the FTC, rejected Ackman's strategy, and to a degree hampered Icahn's future rewards. The agreed upon seven years of monitoring represented a modest Icahn's "win" and at the same time sent a signal to investors. Moving forward, investors will not find Ackman's strategy of engaging a regulator to transfer considerable wealth to non-victims to be profitable. It is clear the FTC wanted no part of that.

So, what does that have to do with AdvoCare? For years, practices within AdvoCare have been suspect. The FTC settlement with AdvoCare put MLM companies and their top distributors on notice. Engaging in practices that produce plentiful evidence may well lead to a pyramid scheme charge. Never an agency accused of rash behavior (except, perhaps when trying to take on the insurance industry), the FTC took its usual methodical investigative approach and, in the end, recovered millions for AdvoCare victims.

This matters to Herbalife and its investors because the monitoring clock continues to tick. Now, Herbalife generates even more data subject to FTC oversight and will continue to do so for years. The original FTC complaint covered a wide range of behaviors. The tin can tied to Herbalife's tail by the settlement has just become louder because of AdvoCare.

Any future action against Herbalife, or any MLM, will be subject to numerous factors, not the least of which will be D.C. politics. The Direct Selling Association and leading MLM companies are fully engaged. Though many, like Amway and Herbalife, may earn far more profits outside the U.S. than inside, they are loathe to lose here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.