Activating AT&T's Signal Strength (Podcast)

By Daniel Shvartsman
Activists come with a reputation, and few have as big a reputation as Elliott Management. Argumentative by definition, they are accused of being short-termists, of leaving their target companies in worse shape than they found them, and of haranguing management teams rather than letting them get their work done on behalf of shareholders.
AT&T (T) also comes with a reputation. Mostly, it's for being a legacy telecom giant and for paying a steady and large dividend, making it an attractive staple of individual investors' portfolios. But, as Elliott Management underlines in their letter to the company, the performance and direction that AT&T has taken over the last decade or two have been less than impressive.
We cover the letter itself in this week's Behind the Idea. We don't get into AT&T's response, which so far has not been very warm, but discuss the Elliott arguments on their own merits. And we find that there's quite a lot of merit to them, including a compelling argument for how and why AT&T has underperformed its key peers - Verizon (VZ), but also the S&P 500 (SP500) and a collection of large-cap tech and dividend companies.
Source: Elliott's Activating AT&T letter - one of our favorite charts from the letter.
The case isn't as fleshed out or original for what AT&T can do to fix the problems, and falls back on a fairly standard activist playbook - cut costs, divest non-core assets, and allocate capital better. But at a 10x forward P/E, there's not much that needs to go right. So does Elliott's argument make sense? Are AT&T shares worth turning on? Click play above to listen to our takes.
Topics Covered
- 3:15 minute mark - Elliott Management's takedown of AT&T
- 8:00 - Basic summary of Elliott's prescription
- 9:15 - Key graphics/charts from the letter
- 13:00 - The value/special situations investor funnybone
- 16:45 - Underownership of AT&T - lack of confidence, also an opportunity?
- 21:45 - Why the loss of DirecTV and Time Warner execs is so alarming
- 26:45 - How much of this ground has been covered before?
- 30:00 - Elliott's Activating AT&T plan
- 36:00 - Reactions to the road map
- 46:00 - Final risks for investors to keep in mind
Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BRK.B, which briefly comes up. Mike has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.