Activating AT&T's Signal Strength (Podcast)

We look at the highlights of Elliott's arguments and also where, on the surface at least, more work needs to be done.

The problem for shareholders is the case for how AT&T has gone wrong is a lot clearer than the argument for how it can get back on top.

By Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Activists come with a reputation, and few have as big a reputation as Elliott Management. Argumentative by definition, they are accused of being short-termists, of leaving their target companies in worse shape than they found them, and of haranguing management teams rather than letting them get their work done on behalf of shareholders.

AT&T (T) also comes with a reputation. Mostly, it's for being a legacy telecom giant and for paying a steady and large dividend, making it an attractive staple of individual investors' portfolios. But, as Elliott Management underlines in their letter to the company, the performance and direction that AT&T has taken over the last decade or two have been less than impressive.

We cover the letter itself in this week's Behind the Idea. We don't get into AT&T's response, which so far has not been very warm, but discuss the Elliott arguments on their own merits. And we find that there's quite a lot of merit to them, including a compelling argument for how and why AT&T has underperformed its key peers - Verizon (VZ), but also the S&P 500 (SP500) and a collection of large-cap tech and dividend companies.

Source: Elliott's Activating AT&T letter - one of our favorite charts from the letter.

The case isn't as fleshed out or original for what AT&T can do to fix the problems, and falls back on a fairly standard activist playbook - cut costs, divest non-core assets, and allocate capital better. But at a 10x forward P/E, there's not much that needs to go right. So does Elliott's argument make sense? Are AT&T shares worth turning on? Click play above to listen to our takes.

Topics Covered

3:15 minute mark - Elliott Management's takedown of AT&T

8:00 - Basic summary of Elliott's prescription

9:15 - Key graphics/charts from the letter

13:00 - The value/special situations investor funnybone

16:45 - Underownership of AT&T - lack of confidence, also an opportunity?

21:45 - Why the loss of DirecTV and Time Warner execs is so alarming

26:45 - How much of this ground has been covered before?

30:00 - Elliott's Activating AT&T plan

36:00 - Reactions to the road map

46:00 - Final risks for investors to keep in mind

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BRK.B, which briefly comes up. Mike has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.