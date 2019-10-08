Kaisa Group: Acceleration Of Urban Renewal Projects And Deleveraging Are Key Re-Rating Catalysts

Kasia Group is a beneficiary of favorable policies in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area, which accounted for 13% and 55% of its land bank, respectively, as of end-June 2019.

Kaisa Group's current net gearing of 191% is still significantly higher than the average peer group net gearing of approximately 90%, so the company still needs further deleveraging.

Urban renewal projects are a critical land banking channel for Kaisa Group, as land cost for urban renewal projects is half of its overall land cost for newly-acquired land.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (OTC:KAISF) (OTC:KAISY) [1638:HK] for its ability to source significant land bank from urban renewal projects, and its significant presence in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area.

But Kaisa Group's 5.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.4% forward FY2019 dividend yield are unattractive, considering its high net gearing of 191%. Also there are other Chinese property developers trading at lower P/E ratios and offering high single-digit dividend yields with lower gearing ratios, such as CIFI Holdings (OTC:OTC:CFFHF) (OTC:OTC:CFFDY) [884:HK], which I wrote about in an article published on September 24, 2019.

I will give Kaisa Group a miss for now, till I see either further progress with the company's deleveraging efforts or an acceleration of its urban renewal projects.

Company Description

Started in 1999 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Kaisa Group is a Mainland China property developer focused on Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area. Kaisa Group's key shareholders are the founding Kwok family and insurance company Funde Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd which have equity stakes of 39.37% and 25.29% respectively as of end-June 2019.

Kaisa Group is primarily a property developer with its core property development business accounting for approximately 92.0% of its 1H2019 revenue. Its property investment, property management, hotel & catering operations and other businesses contributed approximately 1.0%, 2.0%, 0.5% and 4.5% of the company's top line for 1H2019. Kasia Group's other businesses include cinema, department store and cultural center operations, water-way passenger and cargo transportation, health care and technology.

I will be primarily focusing on Kaisa Group's property development business for the purpose of this article, as this business segment accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue.

Urban Renewal Projects Are A Source Of Cheap Land Bank

Land bank replenishment is a critical success factor for property developers, as it is challenging to source a significant amount of land bank at attractive prices every year to support future sales and projects.

In 1H2019, Kaisa Group acquired a total of 15 parcels of land with an aggregate attributable consideration of RMB16,206 million, and an average land cost of RMB6,600 per sq m. Public land auctions, M&A and urban renewal projects contributed approximately 43%, 35% and 22% of the company's acquired land bank for 1H2019. Urban renewal projects, referring to the conversion of existing villages, factories and buildings into new property developments, are an important land banking channel for Kaisa Group, as it allows the company to acquire new land bank at cheaper prices vis-a-vis competitive public land auctions.

As an illustration, Kaisa Group's current urban renewal projects, that are recognized as part of the company's land bank, have an average land cost of approximately RMB2,998 per sq m, which is about half that of the company's overall average land bank cost of RMB6,600 for newly acquired land in 1H2019.

Urban renewal projects such as Shenzhen Kaisa Future City and Shenzhen Pinghu Kaisa Plaza contributed approximately 33% of Kaisa Group's total contracted sales for 1H2019.

Shenzhen Kaisa Future City was converted from a 280,000 sq m old factory in located in Longgang, Shenzhen adjacent to the Longcheng West metro station under construction into a new residential development, and the first phase of the project launched in December 2017 was ranked first in Longgang and second in Shenzhen city in terms of the number of new residential units sold in 1H2018. Shenzhen Pinghu Kaisa Plaza, converted from a 480,000 sq m old village located in Longgang, Shenzhen adjacent to Pinghu metro station under construction, was ranked third in terms of property sales in Longgang in December 2018 after its initial launch in November 2018. Looking ahead, approximately 31% of the company's 2H2019 salable resources are sourced from urban renewal projects.

Kasia Group has a long and established track record in urban renewal projects, having successfully converted more than 12 million sq m of urban renewal projects since its first project in 1999. In the past decade between 2008 and 2018, the company converted an average of 940,000 sq m of urban renewal projects every year. Kaisa Group targets to convert between 800,000 and 1 million sq m of urban renewal projects every year.

Urban renewal projects that Kaisa Group recently converted include the Shenzhen Futian Border Project, the Shanghai Xuhang Town Project and Guangzhou Xiaoping Village Project, which contributed a total salable GFA and value of approximately 730,000 sq m and RMB40.4 billion respectively. Among these projects, Shanghai Xuhang Town Project is particularly significant, because it is the largest urban village redevelopment project in Shanghai and Shanghai’s first urban renewal project involving a private enterprise which speaks volumes about Kaisa Group's reputation and track record. Shanghai Xuhang Town Project is a mixed-use development with both residential developments and commercial facilities to be developed in four phases, that was converted from a 126,923 sq m old village in Xuhang Town, Jiading District, Shanghai.

Going forward, Kaisa Group has a pipeline of 128 urban renewal projects with a GFA of 32.2 million sq m that has yet to be included as part of its land bank. In 2H2019, new urban renewal projects, like Shenzhen Futian Dongshan Project, Shenzhen Nanmendun Project and Shenzhen Bailingda Project, with a salable GFA of 500,000 sq m and a salable value of RMB33.2 billion are expected to converted.

Kaisa Group achieved a contracted sales of approximately RMB55,131 million for the first nine months of 2019, representing a YoY increase of approximately +33.5%. An acceleration of urban renewal project conversion to support future contracted sales growth will be a key re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Deleveraging In Progress

Kaisa Group's net gearing as of end-1H2019 was 191%. The company has significantly deleveraged in the past two years, with net gearing declining from 300% as at end-FY2017 to 258% as at end-1H2018 and then 236% as at end-FY2018. However, Kaisa Group's current net gearing of 191% is still significantly higher than the average 90% net gearing of a list of 30 Mainland Chinese property developers that I track. Kaisa Group is continuing with its deleveraging efforts.

In 2019 year-to-date, Kaisa Group repurchased a cumulative $560 million in bonds, reducing the principal amount of bonds outstanding to approximately $140 million. These include the repurchase and cancellation of $250 million of 7.25% senior notes due Jun 2020, $160 million of 12.0% senior notes due Dec 2019 and $150 million of 6.1% senior notes due Dec 2019.

Kaisa Group is also expediting the completion of its property projects to allow for the release of its pre-sales cash proceeds and the increase in its cash balance. A certain amount of Kaisa Group's pre-sales proceeds are pledged to banks as collateral for construction loans, and these pre-sales proceeds will be released following the completion of the property projects. The company's cash and bank deposits increased by +30.8% from RMB22,924.1 million as of end-December 2018 to RMB29,979.8 million as at end-June 2019, due to the completion of selected property projects and the release of associated pre-sales cash proceeds.

The company will also sell its interests in selected property projects where it has a partial stake in an opportunistic manner to generate cash from disposals with the aim of reducing net gearing.

Positive On Greater Bay Area And Shenzhen Focus

Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area accounted for approximately 13% and 55% of its land bank, respectively, as of end-June 2019. There have been favorable policy developments in both regions this year.

The development plan for the Greater Bay Area, which aims to connect the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing) to create a world-class city cluster, was unveiled in February 2019. The GDP per capita for the Greater Bay Area is forecasted to double to RMB265,000 and its population increased by 40% to more than 100 million in 2030, according to sell-side broker estimates.

In August 2019, China revealed a plan to make Shenzhen a pilot city for reforms that will make it more business-friendly and attractive as a hub for financial services, logistics and technological development. One of the planned reforms for Shenzhen include granting Hong Kong and Macau residents working in Shenzhen the same privileges as locals, which would likely encourage these Hong Kong and Macau workers to settle down and purchase homes in Shenzhen.

Details Of Favorable Policies For Greater Bay Area And Shenzhen

Source: Kaisa Group's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Greater Bay Area accounted for 58% of Kaisa Group's 1H2019 contracted sales, while Shenzhen contributed 30% of its contracted sales over the same period. Kaisa Group was also ranked third among all Mainland property developers in terms of contracted GFA sold in Shenzhen in 1H2019. Looking ahead, both the Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen should continue to be a key driver of contracted sales growth for Kaisa Group in 2H2019 and beyond. The Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen currently account for 70% and 30% of the company's salable resources over RMB500 billion respectively.

Valuation

Kaisa Group trades at 5.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.48 as of October 4, 2019.

The stock offers a 3.4% trailing dividend yield and 5.4% forward FY2019 dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Kaisa Group are a delay in the conversion of urban renewal projects and a slower-than-expected progress in deleveraging efforts.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.