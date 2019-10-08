Why Disney Is A Better Long-Term Buy Than Netflix

Netflix is set to lose some of their most watched content: Friends, The Office, all Disney-related content, and much more.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has been hitting stride the past six months with many of their operating segments performing at record highs. The company also has a lot of new additions that make for a bright future for the company. In addition, the company finally was able to close the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) assets in addition to the company’s ESPN+ product, which is a direct competitor of Netflix (NFLX).

Netflix on the other hand is headed in the complete opposite direction of Disney. Netflix has seen cash outflows continue to grow, subscription growth stagnating, debt levels increase, and competition on the rise. Increased competition from the likes of Disney+ and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV+, and AT&T’s (T) HBO Max are all getting involved within the streaming industry, which will definitely have a direct impact on NFLX.

Due to Disney having a more diverse business model, including a streaming service that I believe will be extremely popular, which will put added pressure on Netflix, I believe Disney to have a brighter future. With stock levels taking a breather of late for DIS, now is a great time to initiate a long-term position in the mouse house.

Disney Has Plenty Of Magic Left

The latest Disney earnings were anything but flattering. After hitting an all-time high of $147.15 at the conclusion of July, shares of Disney stock have been in a downward trend.

The most recent reported quarter was the first full quarter with 21st Century Fox assets in the fold and the first full quarter of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge operations at Disneyland.

The picture above is how many in the media described attendance at the new Star Wars Land in Disneyland. However, though the front page reads “Attendance down at Disneyland”, that does not paint the full picture. As many of you that follow Disney know, the company went to great lengths to make the opening of Star Wars Land a pleasant one. The company started by limiting the dates annual passholders could come to the park, which essentially was very few unless you had one of their top two passes.

When you listen to the company’s earnings call, CFO Christine McCarthy explains that while actual attendance was down 3% at Domestic Parks, paid attendance was up. In fact, per capita spending was up a surprising 10% on higher admissions, food and beverage, and merchandise spending.

I had the opportunity to visit the land a few months back, while annual passholders were still blocked out for the most part, and I can say it was quite open and not overcrowded. Now, if I wanted to get into the Cantina, the wait would have been about two hours long.

One thing I can saw that was ultra-popular, outside of the Cantina, was the build-your-own-Lightsaber merchandise location they have at Savi’s Workshop. You can build a completely custom Lightsaber just for you. Being there firsthand, I saw hundreds and hundreds of park goers walking around with these all over Disneyland.

During the first few months after the park opening, the company put in place crowd regulations, per se, to monitor attendance; but now that this is past, I do expect attendance to tick up once again. The park capacity has increased with the new land, and with that, Disneyland has built a brand-new parking structure as well. Going forward, this will only add to further growth in the parks and resorts segment. This will be beneficial in terms of margin as the parks and resorts segment operates at the second highest level overall with a Q3 operating margin of 26%. The media networks segment employs the highest operating margin of 32% as of Q3.

As I alluded to at the beginning, quarterly results were not great, but the company has a lot of moving parts at the moment, so there is not much to hold against them as it is difficult for analysts to estimate. The 21st Century Fox film studio was a big black eye for the quarter as the segment came in well below company expectations.

The question was asked on the company’s earnings call as to how long it will take for Disney to put their imprint on Fox. As expected, CEO Bob Iger explained that his team is already working tirelessly, but one interesting point he made was the time lag between when the acquisition was announced as compared with when it actually closed. Looking back at the company’s Pixar, Marvel, and Lucafilms acquisition, those deals closed relatively quickly, which allowed DIS management to begin steering the acquired company quickly, whereas the 21CF acquisition was a long, drawn-out process. The deal was announced in December 2017 and did not close until spring 2019, and during the time in between 21CF was still trying to operate on their own all while preparing for an acquisition. We will have to watch how quickly DIS can get 21CF up to speed, but based on their recent acquisitions in the space, I am not too worried.

The Studio segment of the business continues to perform at a high level and has become a real bright spot for the company over the years. In 2019, the studio segment set a new industry record with $8 billion in global box office, and that is without the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, due for release the end of this year, which will be in the 2019 box office figures, but part of Disney’s Q1 2020. The studio has released five of the top six movies in 2019, including all five exceeding $1 billion in global box office. Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film in history with $2.8 billion at the box offcie. Marvel cinematic universe now includes 23 films with a global box office take of more than $22 billion, so I would say that acquisition was a hit.

The company has a lot going on right now with the transition of 21CF, the opening of new “Lands” within their domestic parks, and their investment within the DTC segment. I believe Iger and company are setting themselves up for big gains in the long term, which has me excited for the future. The mouse house has plenty of magic left.

Disney Is The Thorn In Netflix's Side

As I mentioned briefly, the company is going through a lot of change right now, but positive change that will benefit the company long-term. Though I am excited about a lot going on within the company, the area of the business I am most excited about, aside from their industry leading Studio segment, is their rise in Direct-To-Consumer with Disney+ expected to release Nov. 12, 2019.

On the Q3 earnings call, Bob Iger introduced a DTC bundle that would include Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 per month. As of the end of Q3, ESPN+ had 2.8 million paid subscribers and Hulu had 28 million paid subscribers.

In comparison, Netflix saw its first major loss of US subscribers during their most recent quarter, and added 2.7 million subscribers globally, which was about half the amount analysts were expecting. Netflix currently has 60 million paid US subscribers. The loss of important content and fierce competition is beginning to make a financial impact on the company, which we will discuss further below.

Since Mr. Iger made this announcement, Netflix stock has sunk 12%. Not only is Disney+ under-cutting Netflix, but they are becoming a realistic competitor to the streaming leader. For years now, Netflix has been the clear-cut choice when it comes to streaming movies; Amazon (AMZN) has an option available, but in my opinion, the content has not even been comparable to what NFLX offers.

Here is a look at Netflix’s current subscription offerings.

As you can see, the Disney bundle is comparable with NFLX standard option and below that of their premium option.

Netflix has a real problem on their hands, as many real competitors are joining the field, and some appear to be real threats. Disney, for one, will be pulling their content off the Netflix platform - that will be troublesome for Netflix, as we all know the strength of the content Disney possesses. That is one a reason I am so high on Disney's new streaming service. Other newcomers include: Apple TV+, AT&T HBO Max, and NBC Universal, among others.

Some of the most-watched shows and films come from the names I mentioned above. Friends, The Office, as well as all the Marvel- and Disney-related content will all be pulled from the Netflix platform before year’s end.

What is Netflix to do when all this popular content leaves their platform? The only real answer is to spend more on original content. I do have to say I have been a fan of their original content, but I have different considerations when I am looking to invest in a company.

For much of the past five years, Netflix’s negative cash outflows from operations has risen at levels that are very concerning from an investor viewpoint. Here is a great look at the disconnect between the company’s net income and their operating cash flows, courtesy of Cameron Smith.

Not only has the negative growth in operating cash flows been a concern, but so has rising debt.

These are two areas of the business that NFLX will be forced to continue increasing in order to fund new content in a time when competitors are gearing up to launch. Netflix is in a position in which they must persuade consumers that their platform is still worth its value. The expectation out there right now is that Netflix will spend close to $15 billion this year on new content to add to their platform. I have plenty of concerns about the business model, whereas a company like Disney has a lot more options to fall back on, but I do not think they will need to fall back on much because I believe this Disney+ offering will be a big hit with consumers.

The content that Disney owns from top to bottom is unchallenged by many in the industry. From the old-time children’s hits to today’s MCU and Star Wars franchises that have built cult-like followings. All these films will be included on the platform and in addition, the company will be producing new original content of their own that will only be seen on Disney+. The growing pains will obviously be there for the company, but I am a big believer in their DTC strategy having a big role in their continued success moving forward.

Here is a look at some of the original content they have planned exclusively for Disney+ subscribers.

It will be interesting to see how subscribers with Hulu subscriptions migrate to the new Disney+ platform. Right now, Hulu subscribers pay $5.99 per month for access to the service, with ads, and ESPN+ subscribers pay $4.99 per month. So really, for an extra $2 per month you can bundle the three services together, which I see as a no-brainer.

Forbes put out a piece on growth within the streaming video industry, in which they projected 91% growth in the segment from 2018 to 2024. In the article, they were projecting Disney+ revenue to be in the area of $592 million by 2024. Taking a blended rate (standalone price and bundle price) of $10 per month would equate to Disney+ having roughly 59 million potential paid subscribers, which would put them in the ballpark of where Netflix is now domestically. Disney executives have been much more conservative with their goals, stating they are looking for 30 million subscribers by 2024.

I am of the belief many will go the bundle route, as the value is evident. Regardless, the popularity is there and the service should blow past the conservative expectations, which will certainly be an added benefit to the company’s top line. I do not expect much in terms of bottom line impact due to the upfront charges they are incurring to get the service up and running, but in the long term it will pay great dividends, pun intended.

A Look At Valuations

Based on changes taking place at both companies, I would expect to see current valuations to change over the course of the next year. It could prove to be a good thing for Disney shareholders and not so great for Netflix shareholders.

Disney is adding more to their arsenal through enhancement of their Direct to Consumer offerings through Disney+ as well as their Studio Entertainment segment, which continues to grow in terms of revenue and popularity. They also now have a whole new pipeline at their expense through the acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets.

Netflix on the other hand is going the opposite direction. Their valuation has been compressed after their latest earnings report showcased their largest domestic subscriber loss. This was attributable to both increased competition and lack of new original content. The new Stranger Things release should have a positive impact for their next quarter to be released, but we will have to keep a close eye on that.

For much of the past two decades, Disney has traded with a P/E valuation of 17x. Meanwhile, Netflix has traded with a P/E of around 100x. As recent as the end of June, the company posted a P/E of 125x, but since the release of their most recent quarterly report and investors digesting new competition from the likes of Disney, Apple, and many others, the stock has been under attack, and is trading now at 89x.

A valuation that high is difficult to digest for an old-school type of investor for myself. I understand the high valuation put on ultra-growth stocks, but I am having trouble seeing the growth going forward for this company. The company is entirely dependent on subscriber growth or price increases. As we have already alluded to, the company will have to continue to heavily invest in new content in order to deliver value to the consumers. The company is tough to value as this is the first time they have truly been challenged with real competition.

On the other hand, when you look at Disney, not only do they have a vault the size of Texas in terms of popular and new content, but they also have a diverse portfolio of different revenue streams. The company’s Studio Entertainment group is on fire (in a good way) and they now get access to make new films with the 21st Century Fox assets, which will feed into the Disney+ platform. This is a win-win situation for Disney because they are, regardless, already funding the money on the Studio Entertainment side. They too will be creating original content as well, but the resources they already have in place gives them an advantage against others.

Disney currently trades at 20x current earnings. One thing to make note of is that the company will be under some earnings pressure in FY20 due to many of the changes we outlined above. However, as the company continues to strengthen their portfolio of products, moving into the streaming industry, I believe the company should command an earnings valuation closer to 24x in the near future.

Investor Takeaway

In the end, Disney has a bright future as they continue to invest back into the business in strategic ways. Over the past few years, the majority of the focus has been on their DTC strategy and how the likes of 21CF plays into that. In addition to the 21CF closing, they have had the new Star Wars: Galaxy End lands open at both of their domestic parks.

The studio segment of the business continues to fire on all cylinders as they set a new industry record in terms of global box office, which will only go higher with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being released at the end of the year.

Disney+ is expected to go live at the start of November and the company is already offering consumers to sign up. The company has a vault of content they will release on the platform and many new Disney+ exclusive content ideas that will add to the true value of the service. Though the service will not offer the same amount of content as Netflix, I believe the focus will remain on quality, as has been the case for Disney throughout Bob Iger’s tenure.

Netflix will undoubtedly take a hit from the fierce competition headed its way, which will include the loss of some of their most watched and most popular content. Negative cash flows and rising debt concerns me from an investor standpoint as the company will be forced to pour more money into producing more original content to make up for the lost content.

In return, I believe Netflix will continue to be revalued by the market going forward. I do believe they will still be an obvious leader in the industry for a while, but they will not be able to command a premium like they have in the past, which is why we have seen their stock down 30% in 2019. I still do not see this as a buying opportunity.

On the flip side, Disney stock is down over 10% the past three months and, based on how they are setting themselves up for success in the long term, I recommend my followers take a look at initiating a position in DIS. Netflix is not a stock I am recommending buying right now, as further valuation compression is expected in my view.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

