Capitacommercial Trust: Positive On Clarity Over Plans For Prime Office Building But New Risk Emerges

I am positive that Capitacommercial Trust has provided clarity on plans for 21 Collyer Quay, a new risk emerges with the REIT's increased exposure to WeWork and coworking space operators.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed office REIT Capitacommercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF) [CCT:SP] or CapitaLand Commercial Trust is currently trading at 1.11 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.85 as of end-June 2019 and unit price of S$2.05 as of October 7, 2019. This represents a significant premium to its long-term historical average P/B of approximately 0.9 times since its listing in May 2004. The REIT also offers a consensus forward FY2019 distribution yield of 4.3%

I am positive that Capitacommercial Trust has provided clarity on its plans for 21 Collyer Quay, a prime office building located in Singapore's Central Business District, but a new risk has emerged with the REIT's increased exposure to WeWork and coworking space operators, especially with the signing of a new seven-year master lease for WeWork for 21 Collyer Quay. Also, Capitacommercial Trust's asset enhancement initiatives for 21 Collyer Quay and another property, 6 Battery Road, are expected to result in downtime and a decrease in net property income for the REIT in 2020.

Any price weakness in Capitacommercial Trust resulting from the above could offer an opportunity to take a position in one of Singapore's largest office landlords with significant exposure to quality Grade A office properties in the country. I propose an entry price of S$1.85 for Capitacommercial Trust pegged to 1.0 times P/B.

REIT Description

Listed in May 2014, Capitacommercial Trust is Singapore's largest commercial REIT with a market capitalization of approximately S$8.0 billion, and it has a portfolio of eight prime and Grade-A properties in Singapore and two in Germany with a total net lettable area or NLA of 5.2 million sq ft.

Capitacommercial Trust's Property Portfolio

Source: Capitacommercial Trust's October 2019 Investor Presentation

Capitacommercial Trust's Portfolio Composition

Source: Capitacommercial Trust's October 2019 Investor Presentation

WeWork Will Be New Tenant For 21 Collyer Quay

Previously, there was uncertainty over Capitacommercial Trust's plans for 21 Collyer Quay, a 21-story prime office building with a rare 999-year lease expiring on 18 December 2849 located in Raffles Place, the Central Business District of Singapore, which accounted for approximately 5% of the REIT's net property income. 21 Collyer Quay was leased to HSBC (HSBC) and the master lease is due for expiry in April 2020. Options for the building post-lease expiry that the REIT manager had considered included re-letting, divestment or redevelopment.

On July 17, 2019, Capitacommercial Trust announced that it had made the decision to lease 21 Collyer Quay to coworking space operator WeWork's Singapore subsidiary, WeWork Singapore Pte. Ltd. for a period of seven years commencing in the second quarter of 2021. More importantly, Capitacommercial Trust still retains the possibility of eventually re-developing 21 Collyer Quay to extract even greater value in the longer term, by avoiding the divestment option which would offer an one-off gain.

Also, Capitacommercial Trust has opted to continue with a master lease arrangement for 21 Collyer Quay (as per previous arrangement with HSBC), instead of possibly achieving higher rents with multiple tenants. I view this as conservative, as a master lease arrangement is more cost-efficient (higher operating expenses to engage with multiple tenants) with lower vacancy risks (occupancy rate is 100% as long as the single tenant stays) for the landlord, notwithstanding tenant concentration risks discussed below.

While I am positive on that Capitacommercial Trust has finally provided clarity on the plans for 21 Collyer Quay, a new risk emerges with the REIT's increased exposure to WeWork and coworking space operators in general. It is estimated that after taking into account this new lease with WeWork, coworking space operators account for 10% of Capitacommercial Trust's NLA, while WeWork specifically represents 4% of the REIT's NLA.

WeWork officially withdrew its initial public offering plans on September 30, 2019, which was followed by other negative news for the company in early October. Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded WeWork's credit rating by two notches to CCC+, which would affect its ability to raise funds in future. Bloomberg also reported that WeWork is planning to lay off 2,000 workers or 16% of its global workforce.

The business model of coworking space operators is risky due to a high degree of financial leverage and operating leverage. Coworking space operators typically take on significant levels of debt to finance their expansion, and there is a natural mismatch between the short-term nature of leases (assets) and long-term debt (liabilities). Also, the coworking space business is one with a high-fixed cost structure like many capital intensive businesses, where a small decline in revenue can translate to a significant widening of losses. As an illustration of the challenges faced by coworking space operators, approximately four in 10 coworking spaces in China are less than half-occupied and 40 coworking space operators went out of business in 2018 according to a January 2019 South China Morning Post article, titled "China’s coworking operators squeezed by a lack of funding are shutting down."

However, Capitacommercial Trust's risk associated with its exposure to WeWork and coworking space operators is mitigated by a few factors.

Firstly, Capitacommercial Trust's lease agreement with WeWork does not contain a break clause. This implies that WeWork can't choose to pay and end the lease prematurely. WeWork's only option is to sub-lease the space at 21 Collyer Quay if it faces any difficulties.

Secondly, in the worst case scenario that WeWork or other coworking space operators have to vacate any office space for whatever reasons, Capitacommercial Trust can rely on its parent and pan-Asian property conglomerate CapitaLand Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLLDF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLLDY) [CAPL:SP] to manage the co-working spaces directly. CapitaLand Limited has been involved in the management of co-working spaces since 2016.

Thirdly, Capitacommercial Trust conducts credit checks prior to accepting any new coworking space operators as tenants, and it collects deposits from the tenants equivalent to a certain proportion of the rent. This helps to partially reduce counterparty risk.

Lastly, with the commencement of WeWork's lease close to two years from now, there are contingency plans that Capitacommercial Trust can put in place to prepare for any bear case scenario.

Notably, Capitacommercial Trust has expressed its optimism in the mid-to-long term growth prospects of coworking at its fiscal 2018 earnings call:

We don't see coworking or flexible space as a flash in the pan kind of a phenomenon. It has been around for years in the form of a service office...So as a working concept, we don't see that as a flash in the pan. It is here to stay and definitely set to grow... As far as we can see in our portfolio, coworking space operators, the space itself, is cash flow positive. Whatever rents they pay and then vis-à-vis what they lease out to their tenants, it generates a positive cash flow that sustains them.

Downtime And Absence Of Income During Upgrading Works

Another issue for Capitacommercial Trust relating to 21 Collyer Quay is the expected downtime and absence of rental income during the building's upgrading works.

Capitacommercial Trust will make use of the transitional occupancy downtime (when the HSBC master lease expires in April 2020) to upgrade 21 Collyer Quay (NLA of 200,000 sq ft) at an estimated cost of S$45 million. Upgrading works include enhancements to essential equipment, common and lettable areas, and the entire building will be closed for upgrading between 2Q2020 and 4Q2020.

Separately, Capitacommercial Trust is spending another S$35 million for a new asset enhancement initiative or AEI for its 6 Battery Road building with a NLA of 129,000 sq ft. The AEI for 6 Battery Road will be done in phases between 1Q2020 and 3Q2021, with the retail component and levels 3 to 10 of the office block expected to be affected by the AEI. I see Capitacommercial Trust's planned AEIs as a pre-emptive move to improve the quality of its assets and mitigate possible leasing risks associated with increased office supply in Singapore expected in 2022, as per the chart below.

Singapore Office Sector Supply And Demand

Source: Capitacommercial Trust's October 2019 Investor Presentation

With both 21 Collyer Quay and 6 Battery Road accounting for close to 17% of the REIT's net property income in 2Q2019, Capitacommercial Trust's rental income and distributions for FY2020 could potentially be negatively impacted.

Capitacommercial Trust has a couple of options to mitigate the negative impact of the AEIs on its distributions in FY2020. The REIT manager could either opt to take a large share of its management fee in units as opposed to cash to maintain the REIT's distributions or work hard at achieving higher rental reversions for expiring leases for existing properties. Alternatively, Capitacommercial Trust could also do an one-time top-up of its distributions in 2020 from capital gains, which includes a compensation sum of S$40.7 million received from the government this year in exchange for returning its leasehold interest in Bugis Village on April 1, 2019.

A more sustainable approach would be to acquire new income-generating assets, which I discuss in the next section.

New Acquisition In Frankfurt

In July 2019, Capitacommercial Trust announced the proposed acquisition of its second property in Frankfurt, Germany. The proposed transaction expected to be completed in 4Q2019 will see the REIT owning a 94.9% interest in Main Airport Center, a freehold multi-tenanted office building in Frankfurt with a NLA of 60,200 sq m strategically located close to Frankfurt Airport and a 20-minute drive to Frankfurt’s Central Business District. Prior to this, Capitacommercial Trust completed the acquisition of Gallileo, a freehold Grade A commercial property in the prime Central Business District of Frankfurt, Germany, in June 2019, which was also the REIT's first overseas acquisition.

Capitacommercial Trust's Frankfurt Properties

Source: Capitacommercial Trust's October 2019 Investor Presentation

The proposed acquisition of Main Airport Center is expected to be accretive to distribution yield to the tune of 1.0%-2.5% and increase the REIT's exposure to Frankfurt, Germany from 5% (with Gallileo alone) to 8%. Vacancy rate for the Frankfurt office market and the Frankfurt airport office sub-market were at 10-year historical lows of 7.2% and 3.1% respectively in 1H2019 due to favorable demand supply dynamics.

However, it is to be noted that Gallileo, the previously acquired asset in Germany, had superior metrics. Gallileo's Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE (average number of years before all of a REIT's leases expire) was approximately 10 years, double that of Main Airport Center's WALE of 4.7 years. Furthermore, Gallileo enjoys full occupancy, while Main Airport Center has a relatively lower committed occupancy of approximately 90%. In other words, the future growth potential of Main Airport Center is dependent on Capitacommercial Trust's ability to manage leases and tenants in a value-accretive manner.

I estimate that net property income from Main Airport Center should be able to make up for approximately 70% of the net property income shortfall resulting from the AEIs for 6 Battery Road and 21 Collyer Quay. New acquisitions could help to offset the shortfall in net property income completely. Capitacommercial Trust's overseas exposure target is 20% of its portfolio property value, versus the current 8% including the new acquisition. This implies that there is still significant room for Capitacommercial Trust to do more overseas acquisitions, including new targets in Germany.

At the REIT's 2Q2019 earnings call on July 17, 2019, Capitacommercial Trust emphasized that Germany will continue to be the REIT's key focus for new acquisitions:

We've said before that we are looking at the market that we're in. We -- our focus is on gateway cities and developed markets, with Singapore being our predominant market. So these are all the markets -- these are the markets that we are looking at. Germany remains a focus, in line with the fact that we are already there. So the deal is never done until it's done. In the meantime, we just keep looking and keep hunting...At this point in time, we think we want to get this deal done first. Our focus really much is on Germany. It's important that the team, while we do have a large sponsor to leverage off, the CCT (Capitacommercial Trust) team is -- needs to be focused on what we are doing currently. So when we get this deal done, I think we can reassess where -- what our focus -- where our focus should be. But I can imagine Germany will continue to be our focus, at least for the time being.

Valuation

Capitacommercial Trust trades at 1.11 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.85 as of end-June 2019 and unit price of S$2.05 as of October 7, 2019. This represents a significant premium to its long-term historical average P/B of approximately 0.9 times since its listing in May 2004.

The REIT also offers a consensus forward FY2019 distribution yield of 4.3%

Variant View

The key risk factors for Capitacommercial Trust include lower-than-expected office rents due to weak macro-economic conditions dampening demand for new office space, overpaying for acquisitions which fail to create value for unit-holders, and higher-than-expected interest rates that increase financing costs and capitalization rates leading to lower valuations for REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.