Gravity: Keeping The Momentum Going

Given triple-digit growth will expectedly decay to a more sustainable rate, the key concern would be Gravity's ability to use the current momentum to maintain its growth going forward.

Gravity has not been able to reach $100 million in annual revenue until FY 2017. The key growth driver has been the strategic shift into mobile.

Overview: Gravity = Ragnarok

Ragnarok Online, which has been in existence since 2002, was initially developed by Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) for the web platform. Gravity has achieved popularity mostly in Asia, though the game is currently also available in mobile devices across more than 80 countries and markets. Much of Gravity's success has a lot to do with its growth strategy, where it focuses on building revenue streams around just one brand. This strategy has allowed Gravity to play safe and avoid the hit-or-miss nature of the video game industry.

Since its IPO in 2005, there has not been any noteworthy development about the company until recently. In recent times, the company has launched various mobile versions of Ragnarok, which has been received well. After hitting the post-IPO price of ~$50 per share, the company spent much of its time trading within low-to-mid single-digit price per share before trading seasonally upwards around FY 2018 and hit an all-time-high of ~$90 per share in Q2 2019.

Ragnarok's mobile version of the game, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (RMEL), played an ultimate role in its recent development, where it became a hit in its key markets in Asia shortly after its launch in FY 2018. At the moment, we are neutral on Gravity despite its recent success with REML that has resulted in an astonishing triple-digit TTM revenue growth in the last two years. The key question we have is whether Gravity could build upon this momentum to either expand into other fast-growing segments or achieve a bottom-line margin expansion going forward.

Recent shift into mobile games and sudden success

The launch of REML has done wonders for Gravity. Since its pilot launch in FY 2017 in Taiwan, followed by Korea and Southeast Asia in FY 2018, we saw how Gravity right away achieved a ~193% and ~606% TTM revenue growth in both fiscal years consecutively. The company has also turned profitable instantly in terms of net profit and operating cash flows.

Gravity makes money in four ways: subscription fees paid by internet cafes, license and royalty fees, micro-transaction fees where users buy digital items in-game, and character merchandising. The first two are reported under the company's "Online Games - subscription revenue" and "Online Games - royalties and license fees" segments.

Since the launch of its mobile games in FY 2018, Gravity has been picking up momentum. Driven by the pilot launch of RO Idle Poring and Ragnarok R in FY 2017 in Thailand and Korea, Gravity's "Mobile Games and Applications" revenue had increased by approximately ~7 times as of 2018. It took this opportunity very well and launched RMEL in Taiwan and South Korea the following year with massive success. Across the board, overall revenue increased by twice as much in FY 2018 while revenue from the mobile games segment alone increased by almost three times. Ultimately, RMEL has become a key growth driver for the company, where it generates over ~80% of the whole company's revenue as of today:

Our focus on mobile games has increased in recent years, and mobile games and applications represented 83.5% of our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018. Our principal mobile game, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, is available in 58 markets and accounted for 75.1% of our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 26.1% of our total revenues in 2017.

Things have obviously been going well for Gravity. However, the ~600% TTM growth rate it experienced in FY 2018 will decay and converge to a more sustainable rate. Before that happens, Gravity would need to prepare its next plan of action.

Upside and Risk: Taking advantage of the momentum or baseline growth

In terms of maintaining the momentum in the short term, the next plan of action for the company is to roll out its flagship mobile-based game, RMEL, in other markets and to localize the content. In Q1, Gravity announced that it would launch RMEL in Japan sometime in FY 2019. Recently, the company has also announced that it will launch RMEL in Europe in October 2019. Given its recent success with mobile-based games, Gravity has announced in its 20-F the plan to either develop more mobile games in house or publish third-party games:

We intend to continue to diversify our product offering by developing online and mobile games in‑house or through outsourcing as well as publishing additional games developed by third parties.

There are risks associated with either strategy. The first one would be cannibalization risk. In keeping with the rise of RMEL and also the increasing trend of mobile gaming, Gravity's Online game segment has been hurt quite significantly. Since the last few years, we have been seeing a sizable migration of its online web-based gamers into the mobile platform. In FY 2018, Gravity's Online Games segment revenues from both subscription and royalty and licensing fees had dropped by around ~38% and ~18.5% YoY. At the same time, Ragnarok Online, which used to be the company's flagship product for some time, has now only represented less than 15% of the overall revenue:

Revenues from Ragnarok Online represented 11.2% of our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 26.5% of our total revenues in 2017.

Furthermore, we believe the company still cannot avoid the hit-or-miss type of risk when launching a new game either developed in house or by third parties. As a matter of fact, Gravity had to incur an impairment loss in publishing one of the games developed by the third party in FY 2018.

The upside in Gravity is quite straightforward. If Gravity can optimize engagements in its mobile games through incremental improvements in the gameplay and game design, then we should see a higher level of monetization. The key driver of such a stronger monetization level would be the in-game micro-transactions done to personalize or strengthen game characters.

Valuation

The main difficulty in valuing Gravity today lies in its sudden increase in revenue and overall growth in the last two years. With the TTM EV/Sales ratio of 0.39, which is way lower than the sector median of 2.31, Gravity appears underpriced though all risk factors are probably fully-priced in already.

Since there has been no guidance given by the company, we feel it is also appropriate if we use its historical 10-year growth rate of ~20% to project its full-year revenue for FY 2019 and estimate its forward-looking EV/Sales under the baseline scenario. Assuming the ~20% YoY baseline growth rate, we expect that Gravity should finish FY 2019 with a $309.75 million annual revenue. Given current EV of ~$124.37 million, this puts Gravity at ~0.4 EV/forward 1-year revenue.

So far, Gravity has posted a total revenue of ~$185.59 million in the first half of FY 2019, meaning it is more than halfway through the implied revenue target. Coupled with the fact that Gravity's revenue tends to be higher around the second half of the year and more geographical expansions, there is a good chance that Gravity ends the year with the expected revenue guidance. We remain neutral, however, pending further development on RMEL Japan and Europe launches in Q3.

