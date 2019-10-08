Church & Dwight Is Still Too Expensive

Ultimately, while it's one of the few growing in the space, there is an appropriate valuation to be paid.

Church & Dwight shares have often traded at a premium, but the current multiple seems outrageous, given prospects.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) shares often trade at a premium to the market and to peers. I believe this is due to the company being the smallest of its peer group and thus offering the potential for the most growth. As a smaller player in the consumer goods space, Church & Dwight has the ability to grow its portfolio of brands or even be acquired. Despite this, the company is not growing at an impressive enough pace to warrant the premium shares currently fetch. For new investors, waiting until the stock pulls back would be a better idea.

Performance

As an investor, I have no problem purchasing a stock at a premium if the growth story is intact, and the premium is reasonable versus growth. However, if the premium to peers and the market is quite high, the company better have some ambitious plans in place and a way to reach them.

In the most recent quarter, Church & Dwight beat on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The revenue growth was certainly impressive, given the difficult times most consumer packaged goods companies are facing. While the beat is a positive, it is certainly not worthy of the premium shares now trade at.

While the company has done a good job at consistently being able to grow sales organically, it is at an anemic pace.

On a more positive note, the company did raise guidance for 2019 to grow organic sales a bit higher than average at 4%.

The company sees a healthy amount of cash from operations being generated yet only see earnings growing 9% to $2.47 a share. That puts the current shares trading above $76 at a lofty multiple of almost 31x earnings.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we have a better idea of where the company currently stands.

The company ended the quarter with $97.9 million in cash and around $2 billion in debt. Also, the shares outstanding increased, diluting shareholders quite a bit. The increase in shares outstanding equals almost a 1% increase in total shares. The company does return capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend, however. It raised the dividend 5%, marking the 23rd year of increased payments. Despite this, the stock yields a below average 1.2% with a payout ratio around 37%. Hardly, a reason to get excited about owning shares at this time.

The company does own an impressive portfolio of name brands that certainly deserve a premium.

However, the brand names can only provide so much value to an investor.

While it certainly does make it an attractive player in the space due to the ability to keep growing or even be acquired, it does not mean it should trade at such high levels relative to its earnings stream.

While the company grows primarily through acquisition and expanded distribution channels, there are only so many times you can do this effectively.

Eventually, each acquisition has to be larger than the last to truly be effective in the portfolio. With this, the company becomes overlevered in time. As we can see, already, the balance sheet has a reasonable 2.0x debt/EBITDA ratio. But should the company make another acquisition, it could increase towards uncomfortable levels.

The company is not shy about it either.

It already is stating its intentions to continue to grow this way. This means either an increase in debt on the balance sheet or increased shareholder dilution. Either way, these are negatives for shareholders and once again would not warrant such a large premium to peers. It is also important to note that the company has done a great job in creating these power brands and improving their performance each time. I would only expect the same in the future.

Valuation

So, how large is the premium compared to peers? Let's take a look.

Data by YCharts

The shares trade at a premium on the P/S ratio. However, it is not that significant. What is more significant is the higher forward P/E ratio. The company trades anywhere from 5x to 10x higher. This could be more warranted should the growth expectation be significantly higher or even a higher dividend was on the table.

However, as we can see below, neither is the case.

Data by YCharts

Church & Dwight has low growth expectations and the lowest yield.

Even when looking at the historical valuation levels, we can see shares are expensive.

Source: Morningstar

The shares trade at a premium compared to their 5-year average for P/E, P/CF, P/B, P/FE, and the PEG ratio. All these metrics signal a stock that is currently overvalued. If shares were to trade at their 5-year average level on a forward P/E basis, the shares would then trade around $60 or about 21% lower than current levels.

Conclusion

While Church & Dwight has provided an outstanding history of growth, that does not mean that, at current prices, the stock should be bought. With similar levels of growth as peers, there are better buys currently in the sector. Investors generally invest in this space for a recession-proof business model with an above-average yield. Currently, this stock does not offer an above-average yield, and future returns seem limited due to the already high valuation. It would not take much for this stock to fall to its historical valuation levels, and thus, investor caution is warranted. Even though the company has many well-known brands that certainly deserve a premium, trading in line with peers is what I expect unless otherwise noted. For this reason, I will be avoiding the stock until I see a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.