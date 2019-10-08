Diversify In The Face Of A Fragile Market

I continue to believe that diversification is the best strategy for growth investors to pursue in the current environment.

The solution, in my view, is to diversify a growth portfolio across a number of different asset classes.

A number of macroeconomic factors have turned sour all at once recently, which makes me wary of investing in stocks today.

I admit that I have been a bit on the edge of my seat lately.

While I defend that no one can accurately predict the future, most will agree that the stock market appears to be in a fragile state. Lately, I have dreaded looking at "the news of the day" early in the morning, expecting stocks to be down 1% to 2% again on the back of poor economic indicators, chatter about trade negotiations, or the most recent presidential tweets.

In the end, I believe my fears are justified. I don't recall seeing a confluence of macroeconomic factors turning sour all at once in a long time:

U.S.-China trade war far from being resolved

a sequence of soft economic data coming from the U.S. (manufacturing, private payroll, business investments, consumer sentiment, etc.)

expectations for a YOY drop in corporate earnings (ex-energy sector) in 3Q19 for the first time since 2009

negative interest rates around the globe reflecting weak macro environment, while further monetary easing becomes increasingly more challenging

inverted yield curve

Brexit drama still unfolding

Political risks in the U.S. (e.g. impeachment proceedings and 2020 presidential election heating up)

S&P 500 still near its peak, suggesting valuations in the U.S. remain rich

Embracing uncertainty

For a while now, I have been defending the idea of diversifying in order to soften the blow of a potential drop in equity prices. Better than trying to forecast what may happen to the economy or to stocks amid so much uncertainty, I believe it makes most sense to spread one's bets, ensuring that a growth portfolio is positioned to perform relatively well in virtually any type of macroeconomic or market environment.

My preference is to use a multi-asset class approach to growth investing that goes beyond stocks, similar to what I do with my flagship Storm-Resistant Growth Base portfolio, a.k.a. SRG Base -- a risk-balanced combination of stocks, treasuries, and diversified commodities that is moderately leveraged to produce higher absolute returns. This portfolio was inspired by the work done by hedge fund Bridgewater Associates (my former employer) and its founder Ray Dalio, the creators of what became known as "risk parity" in the 1990s.

A simple approach

Probably one of the easiest ways for retail investors to roughly track the performance of Bridgewater's multi-asset class portfolio is to use the All-Seasons concept discussed in my April 2016 article. Such portfolio would be very simply allocated as follows:

30% equities (SPY)

40% long-term Treasuries (TLT)

15% intermediate-term Treasuries (IEF)

7.5% gold (GLD)

7.5% diversified commodities (DBC)

My SRG Base very closely resembles the hypothetical All-Seasons portfolio above, except for a few key differences:

I use leveraged ETFs in place of some of the funds listed above to effectively leverage the entire portfolio by a factor of roughly 1.8 times

given the very low yields in long-duration bonds, I currently prefer not to put any money in 30-year treasuries and choose to allocate a larger chunk of the portfolio to intermediate-term issues instead

because I believe that I am able to generate higher absolute returns in equities by using my own stock-picking criteria (an assumption that has proven right so far, but that may not hold true going forward), I own approximately 20 individual names instead of the S&P 500 ETF

Better returns, lower risks

Below is the performance of my multi-asset class portfolio in the past 12 months and YTD, compared to that of the S&P 500 during a period that reflects a bit more accurately the long-term dynamic of the stock market -- that is, one punctuated by moderate (and at times sharp) highs and lows.

Notice that an SRG Base-like portfolio would have produced substantially higher returns than stocks in general over the past year (left graph below) and since the start of 2019 (right graph below), while enduring lower volatility and less-severe drawdowns. In fact, I calculate that the SRG Base portfolio would have gained five extra percentage points in the past 12 months, if not for my (poor) decision to stay more heavily invested in stocks in 4Q18 instead of better risk-balanced across the different asset classes.

Lesson learned, I am still highly encouraged by the results that the portfolio has been able to produce lately.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

To be fair, a multi-asset class portfolio will not always outperform a stock-only investment at all times. In the case of my leveraged strategy, I estimate that the SRG Base would have beaten the S&P 500 in absolute terms only seven times in the past 13 years, as the graph below depicts.

But very importantly, a better diversified, multi-asset class strategy is likely to produce more consistent results over time and to endure less severe selloffs. In fact, I estimate that the SRG Base would have dropped by only -3.5% in its worst year since 2006, while it would have risen nearly 1% in 2008 amid broad market chaos.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Final words

I can not tell for sure what the economy or the stock market will look like in one month, one quarter, or one year, although I have my opinions about the expected end of the decade-long economic expansion period. However, I continue to believe that diversification is one of the best strategies for growth investors to pursue -- much more so during a period of uncertainty like now.

Stocks have been on a very choppy ride in the past few months, and the future looks even more uncertain. But both my SRG Base and All-Equities SRG portfolios have been beating the S&P 500 in 2019 while also producing far superior risk-adjusted returns.

