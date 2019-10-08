Mega Uranium: A Bargain In The Uranium Space

NexGen's Arrow deposit is a once in a lifetime discovery, and the uranium market has to recover at some point.

Introduction

Investing in the uranium market has been brutal since the bubble popped in 2007 and things have only gotten worse since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011. As most miners in the space rely on long-term contracts, companies like Cameco (CCJ) could sell their products for over $20 per pound higher than spot prices in 2013, but this has changed in recent years.

Over eight years since Fukushima, even the most die-hard believers in the uranium bull market seem to have given up. However, I think that there are rare bargains in this sector that are very hard to ignore such as NexGen (NXE), Global Atomic (OTCPK:SYIFD), and Mega Uranium (OTCPK:MGAFF). I've already covered the first two on SA, and I think it's time to take a look at Mega Uranium.

The Main Assets Of Mega Uranium

The principal assets of Mega are 19,376,265 shares of NexGen and 415 million shares of Toro Energy (OTCPK:TOEYF). The company sits on the board of these two companies, and the NexGen stake alone can be valued at $25 million based on the closing price of the latter's shares on October 4. Toro is a small ASX-listed company with low trading volume, so valuing this stake could be tricky. At the moment, that stake could be valued at A$7.1 million. Mega also has equity investments in several other publicly-traded and private junior and small-cap mining companies. As of June 30, these investments had a fair value of C$5.3 million.

In June 2019, the company sold its royalty on the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia to Uranium Royalty Corp (URC) and it received a total of 1,354,167 special warrants, which are automatically exercisable for common shares no later than October 27. Mega Uranium also bought another 500,000 special warrants and 750,000 common shares of URC.

Mega also owns a few uranium projects in Australia, namely Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Redport. The company plans to invest C$435,000 in them in FY19, but I think that they are pretty much worthless at the current prices of uranium.

As of June 30, Mega had C$1.2 million in cash and no debts. The company is currently spending around C$2 million per year on G&A expenses, so it needs to issue equity from time to time.

The NexGen Story

Clearly, the star in Mega's portfolio is its stake in NexGen, which it got through the sale of the majority of its Canadian projects back in 2012. If the company decides to sell the shares, its CEO is entitled to a bonus equal to a maximum of 5% of the net cash proceeds, so there's incentive to sell that stake at some point.

I've already covered NexGen on SA here, and I have an interview about the company with John Quakes in my Marketplace service, which can be accessed through a free trial.

In short, I think that NexGen's Arrow deposit is the most significant uranium discovery in the new century and it can make the company the largest producer in the developed world in a few years, unless, of course, someone buys it out:

What's more, the average life of mine all-in costs is just C$17.23 per pound thanks to the extremely high grades. This means that NexGen can be very profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices, while many of the other uranium companies require at least $50 per pound for their projects to become feasible:

Arrow is truly a once in a lifetime uranium discovery, but this means little in a depressed market. However, NexGen still had C$76 million in the bank as of June, so it can hold out some time before having to raise cash or wind down exploration like most of its competitors.

The Uranium Market

It's very hard to time a recovery in the uranium space, but there appear to be some positive signs. In 2018, Cameco, Kazatomprom, and others removed over 25 million pounds of supply from the market, which is equal to around a fifth of global mined supply. For the oil market, this would be like Saudi Arabia and the USA shutting down all production.

According to the latest edition of World Nuclear Association's fuel report, projections for nuclear generating capacity growth have been revised upwards for the first time in eight years. The upper and reference scenarios show global nuclear power capacities growing over the period to 2040 at a faster rate than at any time since 1990. Under the reference scenario, global nuclear generating capacity is expected to rise from 398 GWe in 2018 to 462 GWe by 2030 and 569 GWe in 2040. While there's still oversupply at the moment, the industry needs to at least double projected primary uranium production by 2040 under all three scenarios. And keep in mind that a quarter of all mines listed in the model will reach the end of their production lives in the 2035-2040 period.

Also, Cameco itself is trying to corner the spot market as it's focusing on buying uranium on the spot market to meet its long-term commitments instead of producing:

The big question is - when will the market finally turn? It's driven by sentiment and it's cyclical, so it could be days, months, or even years.

Major Risks

While Mega Uranium is valued lower than just its stake in NexGen, I think that there are several things you have to keep in mind:

1) Low liquidity - Mega Uranium is mainly traded on the TSX and volume there is erratic with the daily value rarely passing C$50,000.

2) Discount not disappearing - while the company is trading at a 20% discount to the stake in NexGen alone, there is no guarantee the gap will close at some point. For example, there's an article in SA from January 2017 discussing how Mega's trading at a 24% discount to its positions in NexGen and Toro. More than two years later, the situation is similar.

3) Sale of NexGen stake not reflecting in the share price - even if Mega sells its shares in NexGen, it's possible that this isn't reflected in the share if investors believe the funds are likely to be squandered on let's say the exploration projects in Australia. I once owned shares in a company named Holding Dunav which was trading at 12 Bulgarian leva per share while it had 28 Bulgarian leva per share in cash and no debt. The share price reacted only when the company decided to distribute the cash as a dividend.

4) The uranium market - while it's inevitable that uranium prices recover as even Cameco can't make a profit in this market, this could take years. If that's the case, shareholders are likely to see large dilution until that point as Mega is burning around C$2 million per year in G&A expenses.

Conclusion

Mega Uranium can be viewed as a proxy for investing in NexGen, which I think holds the best-undeveloped uranium deposit in the world. Even if you take into account only the stake in NexGen, the company is undervalued by 20%. Mega also has some cash, A$7.1 million in shares of Toro and C$5.3 million in other equity investments.

Of course, like I mentioned, there are several major risks for the investment thesis and perhaps the most important one of them is the timing of the recovery in uranium prices.

I think the best scenario for investors would be for Mega to sell its shares in listed companies and distribute the funds as a dividend. However, it seems more likely for the company to wait for the share price of NexGen and Toro to recover before deciding to do that.

Overall, I think that Mega presents a compelling investment opportunity, which comes with some moderate risks.

