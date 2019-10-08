Cole's Take On Building A DRIP Portfolio On A Budget

These five stocks - MMM, COP, DIS, HON, and XRX - have shown consistent dividends and relatively stable stock growth.

Opening Thoughts

I was self-taught in investing.

My parents were working-class people and to them, stocks and bonds were rich people things. They planned on relying on their pensions and Social Security for their golden years.

But to me, I saw it as a way to build wealth and a way to prepare for a future filled with uncertainties.

In the early 1990s, there was no internet to speak of where one could search for information on how to invest. So I bought magazines, signed up for newsletters, listened to radio programs, checked out books from the library.

I found out a lot of advice that an investor who had a few thousand dollars lying around could take advantage of. I was inundated with gold sales, futures, and all sorts of can't lose investment ideas.

If I had already had money.

Something that I did not have.

I was determined to find the investment platforms that could meet my goals and needs.

In an article in a magazine, I remember reading about mutual funds and other investment tools. Buried in the article was a couple paragraphs on something called "dividend reinvestment programs."

I was hooked.

What is a Dividend Re-Investment Plan (DRIPs)?

The DRIP is advantageous to the small investor. You do not have to purchase a full share to participate in the program. You can purchase fractions of shares, and the dividends you would earn also go toward purchasing additional fractions of shares.

Many corporations also offer as much as 10% of the traded price of their stock to DRIP investors. Considering the prices of many stocks, this can be huge savings for the budget-conscious investor.

The advantage of finding the right DRIP means that you can invest in corporations that have proven track records. Many small investors would never have the opportunity to purchase these stocks since the share price for many is beyond their budget. it allows the small investor on a budget to diversify their portfolio without the cost of doing so.

The downside to some of these DRIPs is there are corporations that may not always pay out a dividend, so your purchase of additional shares is done out of your investment and not any declared dividends.

Metrics

There are all sorts of criteria that a person can use when picking the DRIP, or any investment vehicle, that is right for the investor's portfolio. Some will prefer a higher dividend; others might seek ones with no fees; and others will have other criteria.

My metrics are set to what I think the criteria for an investor on a budget will be looking for. So I took all of the following into consideration.

The least possible initial investment. My requirement was that the total monthly investment after the initial investments not exceed $100. The lowest cost for transactions. If there were no fees for transactions, then even better. Finally, out of that list, which ones performed the best over the long term. Or at least, which ones offered the best return over, say, 10 or 20 years.

For many investors, the third one usually ends up being the most attractive. After all, the primary reason to invest is to make as much money as possible for a period of time.

So it seems counterproductive to many investors to have that as the last criterium.

This list is not intended for the established investor, but the beginner who is investing on a budget.

For that class of investors, it means that the product must first be affordable. The biggest mistake that is made is pushing products that are out of reach for most investors.

I will also look at DRIPs that offer low fees for using this program. If you are not careful, you will lose money in fees that is better spent investing in the company.

So, I like to find those products that cost the least, yet give the most.

Call me the accidental investor.

So with no further fanfare, my top five DRIP picks for the investor on a budget.

Cole's Take

Relax. Investing in DRIPs is not day trading, nor is it rocket science.

You approach DRIPs from a different mindset from that of day trading or most any other type of investment. The ultimate goal is to provide stocks that allow you to build a large portfolio over time.

So, my biggest tip on buying DRIPs: Do not look at the short-term trading price. Instead, look at performance and stock dividends over time.

Do that, and you can build a large portfolio on a budget. ~MKC2

3M Company (MMM)

3M DRIP at a glance

Minimum Investment Investing Fee Dividend Fee Last Price Annualized Dividend 1 share $0 $0 $153.52 $5.76

According to Yahoo Finance,

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.

There is a good chance that right now there are more than a few things in your house manufactured by 3M.

According to CNN Money, 3M is a stock you will want to hold (emphasis added):

The 15 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for 3M Co have a median target of 177.00, with a high estimate of 205.00 and a low estimate of 140.00. The median estimate represents a +9.45% increase from the last price of 161.72. The current consensus among 17 polled investment analysts is to hold stock in 3M Co. This rating has held steady since July, when it was unchanged from a hold rating.

Dividends

One of the reasons I am big about 3M as a DRIP is this statement on their website:

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years and increased the annual dividend for 60 consecutive years

According to their most recent information, they declared a dividend of $1.44 a share on Aug. 6, 2019.

Dividend Date Amount 8/15/2019 $1.44 5/23/2019 $1.44 2/14/2019 $1.44 11/21/2018 $1.36 8/23/2018 $1.36 5/17/2018 $1.36 2/15/2018 $1.36 11/22/2017 $1.175 8/23/2017 $1.175 5/17/2017 $1.175 2/15/2017 $1.175 11/16/2016 $1.11 8/17/2016 $1.11 5/18/2016 $1.11 2/10/2016 $1.11 11/18/2015 $1.025 8/19/2015 $1.025 5/20/2015 $1.025 2/11/2015 $1.025 11/19/2014 $0.855 8/20/2014 $0.855 5/21/2014 $0.855 2/12/2014 $0.855

DRIP

3M's DRIP plan requires a minimum investment of 1 share to start this plan. Their stock has been ranging from about $150 to about $210 over the last 52 weeks, so as far as initial investments are concerned, it is what I would consider a mid-range investment.

Once you are part of their DRIP plan, you can invest as little as $10. There are no fees for investing.

For more information on 3M's DRIP plan, view their Dividend Reinvestment Plan guide Here

Cole's Take

I am big on companies that produce products that will be able to weather any financial market. 3M fits that perfectly. They might have their slight ticks up or down, but even in a severe market downturn, recession, or depression, people will still be buying what 3M is selling.

Investing in sponges and scouring pads might not seem as romantic as other stocks, but you can cry home to the bank on boring. ~MKC2

Conoco Phillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips DRIP at a glance

Minimum Investment Investing Fee Dividend Fee Last Price Annualized Dividend 1 share $0 $0 $54.60 $1.22

Overview

When I first started looking seriously at investing, a friend of mine suggested that there were two fields of stocks where you cannot go wrong as a long-term investor: defense stocks and healthcare stocks.

Time has taught me that you should add energy stocks to that list.

According to Yahoo Finance:

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

According to CNN Money, ConocoPhillips is a stock you will want to buy (emphasis added):

The 18 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for ConocoPhillips have a median target of 75.00, with a high estimate of 85.00 and a low estimate of 60.00. The median estimate represents a +43.73%increase from the last price of 52.18. The current consensus among 21 polled investment analysts is to buy stock in ConocoPhillips. This rating has held steady since August, when it was unchanged from a buy rating.

Dividends

Considering that last dividend declared in May of 2019 was at 30 cents per share, this is a stock that I would want in my portfolio just for the simple fact that CP has not failed to pay a dividend and they have gone as high as 70 cents per share in the last few years.

Five-year dividend payout history:

Dividend Date Amount 5/10/2019 $0.305 2/8/2019 $0.305 10/12/2018 $0.305 7/20/2018 $0.285 5/11/2018 $0.285 2/9/2018 $0.285 10/13/2017 $0.265 7/20/2017 $0.265 5/11/2017 $0.265 2/10/2017 $0.265 10/13/2016 $0.25 7/21/2016 $0.25 5/18/2016 $0.25 2/11/2016 $0.25 10/15/2015 $0.74 7/23/2015 $0.74 5/20/2015 $0.73 2/12/2015 $0.75 10/9/2014 $0.73 7/17/2014 $0.73 5/21/2014 $0.69 2/13/2014 $0.69

DRIP

Like 3M, it only takes 1 share to enroll in the program. ConocoPhillips stock has been between a low of $50 per share over the past 52 weeks and a high of $80 per share.

To me, it is a safe investment, an investment that can be done within almost any budget. And it is one that offers reasonably fast growth and security.

Additional investment can be done in for as little as $25. What is better, Conoco Philips pays any of the investment fees for purchasing shares or dealing with dividends.

More information about their plan can be found here.

Cole's Take

Like 3M, Conoco produces a product that can weather any sort of economic season. People and industry will for the foreseeable future be buying petroleum-based products. Gasoline, plastics, and most everything else in our modern culture uses oil in some fashion.

I recommend not looking at what the price per barrel of oil is. Unless we see a near astronomical increase in that, oil refinery companies will always have an eager market for their wares. ~ MKC2

Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Disney DRIP at a glance

Minimum Investment Investing Fee Dividend Fee Last Price Annualized Dividend $175 one time or $50 automatic monthly deduction plan $7 $.02 per share $130.90 $3.28

Overview

According to Yahoo Finance:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

According to CNN Money, Disney is a stock you will want to buy (emphasis added):

The 20 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Walt Disney Co have a median target of 155.00, with a high estimate of 174.00 and a low estimate of 133.00. The median estimate represents a +12.92%increase from the last price of 137.26. The current consensus among 24 polled investment analysts is to buy stock in Walt Disney Co. This rating has held steady since August, when it was unchanged from a buy rating.

I am a big fan of owning this stock.

Two reasons: One, I have always been a big fan of Disney. I mean, growing up in the 1980s, the movies were amazing and the Disney Channel was the channel for kids my age.

Two, they have made some pretty business savvy moves that will ensure the long-term success and viability of the company. I mean, look at some of their properties.

They own ESPN and Star Wars - sports and one of the most successful space operas of all time.

Dividends

Disney moved to semi-annual dividends in 2015 and since then has declared dividends of over 70 cents per share since.

Five-year dividend performance

Dividend Date Amount 7/5/2019 $0.88 12/7/2018 $0.88 7/6/2018 $0.84 12/8/2017 $0.84 7/6/2017 $0.78 12/8/2016 $0.78 7/7/2016 $0.71 12/10/2015 $0.71 7/1/2015 $0.66 12/11/2014 $1.15

DRIP

Disney does not require the ownership of stock to become enrolled in the program. They do however require either a $175 initial enrollment fee, or for you to sign up for a $50 recurring electronic deduction.

Unlike the others, there are transaction fees associated with the Disney DRIP. However, they are not too terribly pricey in the scheme of things.

I would add the following, of all the DRIP programs out there, the steps to enroll in their program are by far among the most user-friendly interfaces I have seen.

You can find more information and enroll here.

Cole's Take

Disney sells hopes and dreams. That sells in almost any market. In fact, if you look at it, during the height of the Great Depression, some of the best-performing companies out there were the movie-making companies.

Disney has kept to its roots of family entertainment while acquiring properties that ensure its long-term survival.

I am especially pumped at how DRIP investor-friendly Disney is. This is a company that has an eye on a decade or two from now. Expect longterm growth and a healthy portfolio from Mickey & Company ~ MKC2

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell DRIP at a glance

Minimum Investment Investing Fee Dividend Fee Last Price Annualized Dividend 1 share $0 $0 $163.18 $3.28

Overview

According to Yahoo Finance:

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles.

Like I said earlier, one of the first pieces of investing advice I ever received was that I could not go wrong with defense stocks.

And a defense stock that allows you to invest as part of a DRIP is even better. Honeywell is not only a defense contractor, but it has also diversified its holdings into automotive and chemical areas.

According to CNN Money, Honeywell is a stock you will want to buy (emphasis added):

The 20 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Honeywell International Inc have a median target of 186.50, with a high estimate of 200.00 and a low estimate of 161.00. The median estimate represents a +13.29%increase from the last price of 164.62. The current consensus among 24 polled investment analysts is to buy stock in Honeywell International Inc. This rating has held steady since July, when it was unchanged from a buy rating.

Dividend

Honeywell pays out its dividends quarterly and has for the past five years paid out at least 40 cents a share.

Five-year dividend payouts

Ex-Div. Date Amount 8/15/2019 $0.82 5/23/2019 $0.82 2/21/2019 $0.82 11/15/2018 $0.82 8/16/2018 $0.745 5/17/2018 $0.745 2/22/2018 $0.745 11/16/2017 $0.745 8/16/2017 $0.665 5/17/2017 $0.665 2/22/2017 $0.665 11/16/2016 $0.665 8/17/2016 $0.595 5/17/2016 $0.595 2/23/2016 $0.595 11/17/2015 $0.595 8/18/2015 $0.5175 5/19/2015 $0.5175 2/24/2015 $0.5175 11/18/2014 $0.5175 8/19/2014 $0.45 5/20/2014 $0.45 2/25/2014 $0.45

DRIP

it requires ownership of a single share of stock to participate in the program. Shares over the past 52 weeks have had a low of $124 and a high of about $180.

Beyond that, the minimum investment is $25 without any fees for dividends or investing.

Honeywell has consistently hit a good quarterly dividend. Its last dividend on Aug. 15, 2019, was 82 cents. That has been part of an upward tick in declared dividends in the past decade.

You can find out more information about their DRIP place here.

Cole's Take

We live in a scary world, that much is undeniable. That is a reason behind the United States investing around $700 billion a year in defense.

Honeywell is a defense industry leader. It also has several fingers in the civilian aviation and a host of other pies. Until wars are a thing of the past, you cannot go wrong with Honeywell in your DRIP portfolio. ~ MKC2

Xerox Corp. (XRX)

Xerox DRIP at a glance

Minimum Investment Investing Fee Dividend Fee Last Price Annualized Dividend 1 share $0 $0 $29.83 $1.00

Overview:

According to Yahoo Finance:

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services digitization services and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Xerox is a good investment for any investor on a budget looking to build a portfolio. The company has been around for quite a while, and the brand name it has created coupled with its field ensures that it will be a go-to investment for a long time to come.

According to CNN Money, Xerox is a stock you will want to hold (emphasis added):

The 4 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Xerox Holdings Corp have a median target of 38.00, with a high estimate of 42.00 and a low estimate of 31.00. The median estimate represents a +31.08%increase from the last price of 28.99. The current consensus among 7 polled investment analysts is to hold stock in Xerox Holdings Corp. This rating has held steady since July, when it was downgraded from a buy rating.

Dividends

Dividends over the past two years have been at a steady quarter per share, so there is some stability there. However, in years before that, they were under a dime per share. Xerox is a good share to have in your portfolio over the long term.

Five-year stock dividend performance

Dividend Date Amount 9/27/2019 $0.25 3/28/2019 $0.25 12/28/2018 $0.25 9/27/2018 $0.25 6/28/2018 $0.25 3/28/2018 $0.25 12/28/2017 $0.25 9/28/2017 $0.25 3/29/2017 $0.0625 12/13/2016 $0.0775 9/28/2016 $0.0775 12/29/2015 $0.07 9/28/2015 $0.07 6/26/2015 $0.07 3/27/2015 $0.07 12/29/2014 $0.0625 9/26/2014 $0.0625 6/26/2014 $0.0625 3/27/2014 $0.0625

DRIP

Like most of the other DRIPs on this list, you need to own at least 1 share of stock to participate in the plan. On the plus side, their stock is trading in the upper $20 so it is an easy pick up for the investor on a budget.

As far as a DRIP, the minimum investment is $10 and there are no fees for investing or dividends.

To start investing in Xerox, you can download the forms here.

Cole's Take

Xerox in my mind is a no-brainer. I grew up in a time where some schools still used mimeograph copies for worksheets and tests. Then when the first copiers came out, it was a whole new world.

I think I was over 18 before I figured out that the name of a photocopy was anything but a "Xerox" copy. You cannot buy that type of free advertising these days. Even today, it is far more common to say make me a "Xerox Copy."

Xerox is in a world with stiffer competition now, but they are on their game technology-wise. I am confident that they will be around for a number of years to come! ~ MKC2

Final Thoughts

DRIPs can be a wonderful investment tool for the budget-strapped investor looking to build a portfolio over the long term.

For my needs, it has been a working strategy for building wealth over the past couple of decades. As my finances have gotten better, I have expanded my involvement in DRIPs.

They will always be something that the first time investor can build on as their portfolio and finances grow.

Stock Symbol Initial Investment Monthly Minimum Investment 3M MMM $153.52 $10 Conoco Phillips COP $54.60 $25 Walt Disney Company DIS $175/$50 $50 Honeywell HON $163.18 $25 Xerox XRX $29.83 $10 TOTAL $576.13/$451.13 $120

As you can see, an investor could start a very diverse portfolio for under $600, minus any broker's fee to purchase the stocks. Then the continued growth of future stocks over the long term is secured for about $120 a month.

Even better, should that initial investment be too pricey, the investor has the luxury of doing fewer stocks. I picked these five to fit a monthly investment of $120 at the minimum level.

The investor can pick all of the stocks, one of the stocks, or a combination of the five.

If the investor has a bigger monthly budget, they can also do a larger monthly minimum investment.

A DRIP portfolio can lead to long-term growth in a portfolio. Just remember that the stocks placed in one must be stocks you are comfortable with for at least five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.