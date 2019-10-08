VPU: Utilities Are Expensive, But The Market Doesn't Care

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. While VPU has been a fund I had recommended previously, I shifted to a more neutral outlook mid-year, as the valuation of the Utilities sector soared. While I liked the idea of VPU as a bond proxy, and as a hedge against lower interest rates and trade battles, I believed total returns would be muted given the expensive nature of the sector. However, in hindsight, investors have not been deterred by the ever-rising price to own this defensive-oriented sector.

With interest rates continuing lower and trade disputes remaining unresolved, investors are willing to pay a premium for VPU, and other defensive funds. Given this reality, I see merit to owning VPU, despite the rising cost of ownership. Interest rates are projected to head lower still, and I see little incentive for President Trump to de-escalate trade tensions with China. I expect the President wants to make his stance on this issue a focal point of his 2020 re-election bid, so I expect continued volatility as a result. Given that VPU is made up of companies who obtain the majority of their revenues and profits domestically, the fund should remain in favor for those looking for a smoother ride heading into the new year.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. The fund trades at $143.74/share and yields 2.81% annually. I had been bullish on VPU for a while, noting that it was likely to outperform as interest rates stayed low and trade concerns dominated headlines. However, as the year progressed, I switched to a more neutral outlook during my July review, as I found the sector's valuation getting a bit too rich. In hindsight, the market did not share my concerns, as VPU has performed extremely well since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the underlying strength in VPU while the market has fallen, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess the Utilities sector to see if I should update my outlook. After review, I believe the market forces that are helping VPU push higher are likely to remain intact in the short term, but the sector's valuation continues to give me pause. However, I expect the market to take a continued "so what?" approach to VPU's premium price, and I will explain why in detail below.

Bond Proxies Are On A Multi-Year Run

As investors are aware, Utilities is a sector that has been performing quite well over the past few years. Given the underlying headwinds in the market right now, the relative safety of this defensive sector has been attractive for some time. With concerns over trade and economic growth dominating the headlines, investors have preferred to invest in bond proxies, such as Real Estate and Utilities, given their above-average dividend yields and domestic focus. This theme has proved to be quite profitable over time, with both Real Estate and Utilities vastly outperforming the S&P 500 since 2018 began, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the longer-term trend for Utilities, and VPU by extension, has been vastly positive. I want to highlight this point because, clearly, the sectors referred to as bond proxies have plenty of bullish momentum. While this does not mean further gains are a certainty, investors betting against these sectors now have to appreciate the trend is not on their side.

Investor Demand For Defense Has Grown

As I just mentioned, Utilities as a whole have been performing very well. While profitable for current investors, this level of out-performance should raise some eyebrows, and may cause reluctance to initiate new positions. However, that has not been the case of late, and investors have actually been accelerating purchases in "low volatility" ETFs, which are heavily invested in sectors such as Real Estate, Consumer Staples and Utilities. In fact, in the third quarter, which ended last week on 9/30, low volatility ETFs saw a record inflow of funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is, while one might expect investor interest in sectors such as Real Estate and Utilities to be winding down given the runs they have had, the opposite appears to be happening in the short term. Therefore, for investors looking to initiate positions, or build on to existing ones, they could use this momentum signal to forecast further gains in these defensive sectors.

Interest Rates Are An Important Tailwind

I now want to shift gears and explain one of the primary reasons why funds like VPU are performing so well. What is behind this desire to continuously bid up a sector that does not typically generate so much investor interest? One answer is, simply, interest rates. With rates on the decline in 2019, above-average-yielding sectors such as Utilities saw an influx of funds, as investors wanted to lock-in higher yields as treasuries yields headed lower. Furthermore, when using history as a guide, we see that the Utilities sector often outperforms during periods of dovish Fed policy. In fact, past history shows this is almost always a positive for the Utilities sector, as returns during multiple periods of Fed easing are quite large, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Forbes

As you can see, the sector performs well in almost all Fed loosening cycles. This is relevant for VPU because, given the Fed action this year, we are currently in such a cycle. While this in no way guarantees similar, or even positive, returns for VPU, history says continued outperformance is likely.

Of course, investors could be concerned that the Fed easing cycle is over for now, which would limit the usefulness of this look-back exercise. However, while the Fed has not consistently vocalized the need for more rate cuts, the market is expecting further easing. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, investors are placing a very high probability on another .25 basis point cut during the October Fed meeting, at an almost 74% chance. Beyond that, the outlook remains dovish, with a 37% chance of a second .25 basis-point cut by the end of the year (during the December meeting).

My takeaway here is this outlook is favorable for the Utilities sector, and VPU by extension. Given the market's outlook right now, investors clearly believe we are in a period of continued Fed easing. When we consider how the Utilities sector has performed during periods of similar Fed action, the bullish case is difficult to ignore.

The Valuation Does Give Me Pause

While the article up to this point has presented a bullish stance, I now want to focus on the risks facing the sector. Primary of them, in my view, is the sector's valuation, which has marched higher and higher as investors sought relative safety in the market. The impact of this is that the "safe" Utilities sector has become less so, sporting a P/E well above its historical norm and much higher than the broader market. For comparison, consider that VPU currently sports a P/E ratio near 24, while the S&P 500 has a P/E ratio that sits under 22. While the difference may not seem substantial, we have to consider that the Utilities sector typically is cheaper than the broader market, so this divergence is especially noticeable. While the story outlined above helps to justify this premium price, investors need to be aware that sectors typically considered "safe," are commanding quite a high buy-in price.

Of course, investors could say that this story has not changed much over the past two years, and Utilities have continued to march higher. While true, we should also consider the Forward P/E action, which considers future earnings instead of past earnings. When looking at the forward P/E, we have seen this metric for Utilities spike in the near term, as the risk-off play resumed late in September, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Yardeni Research

As you can see, the ratio has moved markedly higher compared to the S&P 500. This tells me that investors have been bidding up the sector purely for the income/defensive play, and not because they are expecting earnings growth, or because of any positive earnings announcements from companies within the sector. While the graph above shows Utilities has had a premium against the S&P 500 all year, it is again another sign that investors should consider their individual risk tolerance. While the story behind Utilities' move is positive, the downside potential, given the rise in earnings ratios, has increased relative to historical norms.

If Trade Headwinds Subside, Cyclicals May Outperform

My final point concerns trade, because trade headwinds are another primary driver supporting investor interest in VPU. While my personal take is this story will continue heading into 2020, investors need to recognize that if positive developments on the trade front occur, that could begin a rotation out of the Utilities sector. This is because investors are using funds like VPU to lessen the impact of trade-induced volatility in their portfolios. If trade headwinds disappear, the need for this exposure lessens.

And there are some optimistic signs. In fact, today (10/7), the White House confirmed U.S.-China trade talks were set to resume this week, on Thursday, according to a report from Reuters. Any progress as a result of those talks could certainly help restore confidence in global trade, and in equities as a result. Furthermore, as an apparent sign of good faith (or perhaps out of necessity), Chinese imports of soybeans have increased dramatically. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Chinese buyers purchased more than 1.5 million metrics tons of U.S. soybeans in the last week of September. This comes a month after China purchased almost $1.5 billion of total agricultural exports in August, which was the best month since January 2018.

However, I would urge investors not to get too optimistic here. While I would be happy to be surprised and see a massive, positive shift in U.S.-China trade relations, that is not a scenario I see occurring in the short term. While minor progress is possible, I expect President Trump will want to wait until mid-2020 before announcing any final "deal" with China, in order to help his re-election chances. This is my personal outlook, but it is a key reason why I expect trade-induced volatility to remain in place over the next 6-10 months.

Furthermore, while exports to China have certainly risen in the short term, it is important to put those figures into context. While I absolutely see the increase as a positive, those figures are well below what we saw in 2018. And, perhaps more important, they are even further below 2017 levels, which was prior to the start of the current trade dispute, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

My point here is to remain on guard. While trade progress is a headwind for VPU, the past year tells me that any progress will be limited, and potentially short term. Therefore, I continue to see trade concerns as a tailwind for VPU.

Bottom Line

The Utilities sector continues to surge, and VPU is a great way to play it. With a low expense ratio, diversification, and a growing dividend, investors who want to be long the Utilities sector should give this fund a serious look. While the sector is certainly expensive, compared to its own trading history and the broader market, bullish tailwinds remain in place, such as declining interest rates and global trade concerns. Therefore, I am giving VPU a "bullish" rating for now, and expect to see positive performance as we approach the new year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.