IBM: Resurgence

International Business Machines: Investment Thesis

Background

International Business Machines (IBM) is currently trading at an adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 10.30. To gain perspective, Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), and Cisco (CSCO) are currently trading at adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratios of 28.87, 10.93, and 15.46, respectively. IBM's low P/E ratio likely reflects the effect of earnings decline over the last five years. There's an expectation of earnings growth going forward due to a combination of the acquisition of Red Hat and opportunities to grow cloud-related businesses. But there may still be a couple of quarters of earnings decline compared to prior year quarters.

Is IBM A Buy?

It's rare to see a quality dividend-paying stock trading around the 10.0 to 11.0 P/E mark today. Whether IBM is a buy at present depends on future success with exploiting the Red Hat acquisition and growth in the cloud puts a halt to earnings decline, and actually delivers earnings gains.

Two choices - Wait For a Lower Share Price Or Wait For Q3 And Q4 Results To Better Judge Progress

Based on current share price of $141.28, and on analysts' consensus estimates, and assuming a P/E ratio around its five-year historical median of 10.62, IBM is indicated to provide returns in the order of 5.6% through end of 2020, climbing to ~11% if held through the end of FY 2022. Share price movements over the past three months suggest holding off buying could provide an opportunity to buy well below the current share price. Doing so would significantly lift potential returns and provide a margin of safety. Stress testing suggests even if the share price remained flat at the current level over the next four years, an increasing dividend could result in average yearly rates of return in excess of 4% if shares bought now were held through end of 2022. At that level of return, IBM could be seen as an alternative to holding cash or Treasuries in the event of a market downturn. At the same time, if analyst consensus estimates are met, there's considerable upside potential, and mid-teens returns, if the wider market does not suffer a lasting setback impacting all stocks.

IBM: Targeting A Desired Return

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for IBM shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

IBM: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1 - IBM: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for IBM were very mixed for nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from negative 3.5% for investor E to 30.6% for investor H. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 7, 2019. Investor H has benefited by buying low, and their average yearly rate of return is further boosted by the short duration they have held their shares. If all nine investors in Table 1 above continue to hold, the percentage rate of return will increase or decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration and the rate of growth of the share price going forward. This will be true for all nine investors in Table 1 above and particularly so for Investor H. If the rate of share price growth going forward is lower than past share price growth for each investor, duration will lower the rate of return, and vice versa.

IBM: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the historical performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? We use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, all of that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

IBM: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of IBM providing an overall value grade for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for IBM as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question. The next thing we require to turn qualitative data into a quantification of projected rates of return is an estimate of future P/E ratios as per Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for IBM. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates show increasingly strong EPS growth over the next few years compared to negative EPS growth rates over the past five years. IBM is relying on its acquisition of Red Hat and its position of being "...the leading provider in a $1.2 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity" to drive growth in earnings. However, it should be understood, in the short form estimated rate of return quantifications below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

IBM: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per figures 1, 2, and 3 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in IBM at current share price.

TABLE 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard IBM Projected Rates Of Return

Note: FY 2023 is blanked out due analysts estimates only to FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return of 5.6% to ~11% for exits at end of years FY 2020 to FY 2022, assuming a P/E ratio of 10.62 throughout (based on the median calculated in Figure 3 above).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting, if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analysts Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019 the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022 the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of dividend per share increases of ~3% per year.

Rate of Return (NYSE:IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day-to-day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks) the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations.

Share price inc (dec) over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will decrease by 5.0% by the end of Q4. I have input these assumptions partly on the basis of analysts' consensus estimates for Q4 2019, per Figure 3, being down by 20.8% from Q4 2018 actual EPS. The share price reductions also bring the P/E ratio at end of Q4 2019 to 10.62, in line with the historical median calculated in Figure 3.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is adopted from the historical median figure of 10.62 per Figure 3 above.

Other outcomes for shareholders shows the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

IBM: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook. There's presently an opportunity to buy IBM shares around the $141 mark. But, in the past two months, post the Aug. 2 investor update (see above), the shares have traded as low as $128.83, and in the last five weeks have been as low as $130.32. Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of buying IBM shares at $134.22 in Q4 2019, 5% below existing price.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard JNJ Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $141.28 would give indicative average yearly rates of return ranging from 5.6% for an exit at end of FY2020 to ~11% per year for an exit at end of FY2022. By comparison, buying at $134.22 per Table 3, with other assumptions unchanged would increase returns to ~10% for an exit at end of FY2020 and to ~13% per year for an exit at end of FY2022. Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different to and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

IBM: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard IBM Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on TABLE 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $141.28 but with the P/E ratio increasing to 11.22 for FY 2020, 11.82 for FY 2021, and to 12.42 for FY 2022. I believe it's reasonable for IBM P/E ratios to progressively increase if the earnings growth rates reflected in the analysts estimates are met. The estimated P/E ratio at end of FY 2022 is still below the historical high of the last five years per Figure 3 above. The adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 12.42 results in indicative rates of return over 16% for an investment held through end of FY 2022.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $141.28 but with the P/E ratio increasing to 11.22 for FY 2020, 11.82 for FY 2021, and to 12.42 for FY 2022. I believe it's reasonable for IBM P/E ratios to progressively increase if the earnings growth rates reflected in the analysts estimates are met. The estimated P/E ratio at end of FY 2022 is still below the historical high of the last five years per Figure 3 above. The adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 12.42 results in indicative rates of return over 16% for an investment held through end of FY 2022. DRIP and non DRIP - Note that there's normally very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So in fact both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non DRIP case. However, in the scenarios in Table 4 above, the share price starts off low and shows rapid increase. This gives advantage to a DRIP approach of progressively reinvesting in shares at a much lower share price than the ending share price.

IBM: Stress Testing With The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

TABLE 5 - Assume Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 8.80

For purposes of simplification in explanation I'm showing here only the results based on analysts' consensus estimates. Table 5 shows if P/E multiples for IBM progressively retreat to 8.80 over the next four years, the result at the end of four years could still be better than holding cash or treasuries. This assumes current analysts' consensus estimates continue to be met and dividends per share continue to grow ~3% per year.

IBM: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for IBM going out four years. The consensus estimates are based on numbers of analysts' estimates for FY 2019 24, FY 2020 26, FY 2021 13, and FY 2022 1. These are no doubt all experienced and competent analysts so there's reason to expect the estimates should be reasonably reliable based on current knowledge. There's a weakness in having only one analyst for FY 2022 as we cannot discern whether this would be a high, low, or average estimate.

IBM: Conclusions

As mentioned in the investment thesis at the beginning, IBM has the potential to provide double-digit returns. At the same time, if there were to be a market downturn, holding IBM shares should provide ongoing dividend payments and the promise of an eventual recovery in the share price if an investor is prepared to hold for a sufficiently long period. If dividends are reinvested during a period of depressed share prices, that will provide more share additions than reinvestment during a period of high share prices. IBM has yet to show it's achieving a turnaround so I'm neutral at current share price levels. Waiting for a possible lower share price would enhance future returns and make IBM a definite buy. Utilizing the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard enables quantification of the difference in potential returns at different entry share prices and under various other assumptions.

