Best Buy: Long Run Turnaround Plan In Place, But Too Many Short-Term Headwinds

We see Total Tech Support membership fees as too high and potentially blocking what could otherwise be a solid double-digit growth over the next half-a-decade.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Best Buy Company, Inc. (BBY) is a retailer that consists of several brands, both domestic and international. The domestic (US) brands include Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The International business includes brand names of Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad. We note that the international business operates only in Mexico and Canada, making BBY a North American retailer.

Valuation:

We are bearish on the BBY prospects and, despite the grand design of its turnaround plan, we see Best Buy issues as structural and unable to compete with the growing presence of Amazon. Therefore, we continue to see our 2020 PE multiple of ~10x as appropriate. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.12, which is in part driven by our pessimistic estimate of Best Buy Health, we get the target price of $51.

Key Immediate Headwinds:

Dwindling Market Share in Consumer Electronics: With consumer electronics being at the center of the Best Buy story, we see the company’s star segment under siege from two sources: 1) Amazon (and similar players, such as Etsy), whose prices are lower than BBY’s for more than 85% of the electronics (a powerful statistic that BBY is trying hard to bring down); 2) Hundreds of smaller players in what is a highly fragmented industry. Both Amazon and smaller players are gradually eating away Best Buy’s share, at approximately 0.3%-0.6% rate on an annual basis. While the company may be focused on cost reductions, its top line is gradually getting eroded.

Cost Reduction Plan – Mere Potemkin Village: In our view, the company’s decision to achieve its $3 billion cost savings target over the next six years is detrimental to revenue growth, particularly on the market and strategic side. In fact, with more than half of those cost savings already achieved, we note that much of it could be attributed to the incremental revenue growth slowdown. In our view, cost reduction is more of a headline than a realistic turnaround.

Not Too Much Faith in Best Buy Health: While we understand and appreciate management’s decision to branch out into areas outside of retail, we also do not believe that the company can scale up the Best Buy Health initiative that it recently unveiled. Specifically, the company does not even have a viable plan for advertising this segment to seniors, which are among the primary potential consumers. We also do not have enough data to comment on the incremental cost of Best Buy Health, with the company providing only sporadic data points. Most importantly, it is not clear how these costs align with the broader cost reduction turnaround plan.

TTS Fees Too High: We’ve been saying this for a while: in order to grow Total Tech Support membership in the double digits for several consecutive years, Best Buy needs to bring down the annual membership under $100. Given industry pressures, the fee of $200 is just not feasible in 2019.

Lack of Viable Partnerships: The company’s partnerships with other retailers, both online and offline, is on the decline. There are two areas of concern here: 1) there is an obvious revenue hit, which may translate into as much as 50-100 bps for the full year of 2019 (though not all data are available yet); and 2) it shows that management is reluctant to combat Amazon’s threat with all available symbiotic means.

Tariffs: Last but not least: the impact of tariffs remains one of the greatest uncertainties. We are not spending too much time on them in this note, since so many other analysts already do. However, it suffices to say that our base (worst) case scenario for 2020 assumes a 160 bps headwind to revenue growth.

Risks to Our Bearish Thesis:

We see the following factors as potentially derailing our thesis:

Best Buy is a brand that may continue to develop its own niche in the online space, independent of Amazon’s, which could help the company to carve out its niche further and thus potentially staunch the market share loss bleeding. US consumer growth remains strong enough to make upcoming 2019 holiday sales spend growth above expectations. Company’s turnaround plan achieves $3 billion in savings by 2025. US and China resolve their differences and lift tariffs to the pre-2018 levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.