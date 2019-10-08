2 ETFs For A Targeted Investment In China

I then discuss MCHI at some length. I also offer a 2nd bonus ETF for even more adventurous investors to consider.

The question is: Might it be time to consider a targeted investment in China? In this article, I offer 5 links to material that may help with such a decision.

In December, 2018, I took a look at MCHI. Because 10 months has passed and a lot has transpired since then, I'm back to take a 2nd look.

In December, 2018, I wrote an article for this platform entitled MCHI: Does Opportunity Beckon In China? Unfortunately, the article never caught fire and, as of today, stands as my least-read article ever for this platform.

Frankly, I'm hoping this article manages to do a little better. Why? Simply because this is a very interesting ETF for investors interested in, as the title suggests, making a targeted investment in China.

So, I'm back to take another look at it. iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) will categorically be the focus of the article. However, you may have noticed that I teased "2 ETFs" in the title. As a bonus, we will take a quick look at a second alternative towards the end of the article. That's the type of service I try to provide for my readers. Two for the price of one!

The Big Picture - Current Updates

In my first article, I discussed the status of U.S. - China trade relations at that time under the heading Trump & Xi - A Delicate Dance. My quick summary of the 10 months since is that a lot has happened, and yet a lot has not happened, if that makes any sense.

I thought I would try to find a summary of what has transpired since my last article. Interestingly, one of the first "hits" I got from my related Google search was from an opinion piece that hit just yesterday in the South China Morning Post. The opinion piece is actually quite interesting, featuring the concept that China is making attempts to divert financing from property development and into manufacturing. In the middle of the article, however, was this helpful timeline. I picked up the timeline just before my last article, and including everything since.

01 December, 2018President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agree a ceasefire to the trade war at the G20 summit in Argentina, suspending a tariff increase of 10 per cent to 25 percent on US $200 billion of Chinese goods that was due to come into force on January 1 14 December, 2018China suspends tariffs on US-made cars and auto parts for three months from January 1, and also resumes its purchase of US soybeans 10 May, 2019After trade negotiations break down, the US increases tariffs on US $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. China responds by announcing that it will increase tariffs on US $60 billion worth of US goods from June 1 15 May, 2019The US Department of Commerce announces the addition of Huawei to its “entity list’, which effectively bans US companies from selling to the Chinese telecommunications company without approval 31 May, 2019China announces that it will establish its own unreliable entities list 01 June, 2019China increases tariffs on US $60 billion worth of products 29 June, 2019President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agree a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Japan, delaying the imposition of new US tariffs of up to 25 per cent on US $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump also suggests some of the restrictions placed on US companies selling products to Huawei will be lifted 03 August, 2019US President Donald Trump announces plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US $300 billion of Chinese goods from September 1 05 August, 2019The US designates China as a "currency manipulator" after the yuan weakened to below 7 to the US dollar 13 August, 2019Donald Trump announces that planned levies on many of the US $300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September 2019 have either been delayed or removed.Levies of the 10 per cent on US $155 billion of products such as including phones, laptop computers and video game consoles will be delayed until December 15.

Clearly, a lot has happened. At the same time, as I write this, we find ourselves in circumstances perhaps somewhat similar to last December. Within just the past 3 days, we have been treated to weak ISM reports in both the manufacturing and services sectors, prompting talk of further rates cuts from the Fed.

What is the outlook for China today? Instead of attempting to write a novel myself, let me offer four links for you to peruse a little or much as you wish. What you may find interesting is that, in the course of this article, I will have pointed you to 4 information sources. Above, I featured an opinion piece from the South China Morning Post. For those perhaps unfamiliar with that name, this is Hong Kong's newspaper of record, founded in 1903 and currently owned by Alibaba Group.

The 3 remaining sources will be an outlook piece from Deloitte, a recent article from the Washington Post, and finally 2 pieces from China Daily. You probably recognize the first two names. The last one, China Daily, is an English-language daily newspaper owned by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China and published in the People's Republic of China. Before you get too taken aback at that, remember that our goal as investors is to understand multiple perspectives and viewpoints, of course then being free to make any decisions we wish.

In each case, I will give the link, followed by a very brief summary of what you will find in the article.

Deloitte Insights - China Economic Outlook. Caution is warranted, While U.S. - China talks have been labeled "constructive," the possibility of further tit-for-tat escalation remains. Despite this, the Chinese economy has proved remarkably resilient, with first-half 2019 growth of 6.3%, and a strong possibility that it will hit the Chinese government's target of 6.2% for the full year. An important lesson that China has learned? That fiscal stimulus not only has a diminishing impact on economic growth but can also exacerbate trade tensions. The Washington Post - WTO Cuts Forecast For Global Growth. For 2020, world merchandise trade volume is expected to rise 2.7 percent growth instead of the previously-forecast 3 percent. The year-long dispute between the United States and China has compelled American businesses to scale back investing amid the uncertainty wrought by President Trump’s at-times-contradictory trade policies. China Daily - Stability Seen Despite Slower August. Slower growth in August was led by weaker industrial output, which rose by 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the lowest single-month growth level since 2002. It was down from 4.8 percent in July and 6.3 percent in June. Retail sales growth remained stable, increasing by 7.5 percent year-on-year, compared with 7.6 percent in July. Total sales reached 3.39 trillion yuan ($479.8 billion) in August, the NBS reported. China Daily - Corporate Earnings Show Resiliency Despite Macro Challenges. Despite the downbeat macro sentiment and further concerns over the trade spat with the United States, some bright spots in recent company earnings reports suggest that discerning investors can still cherry-pick interesting opportunities. There are positive signs in company fundamentals that support the long-term case for China equities, which would be further boosted by any positive developments in the bilateral talks.

Enter MCHI

There are only a limited number of ETFs available to investors who may seek a targeted investment in China. In an earlier article on 5 ETFs with which to invest in emerging markets, MCHI was the one I included because my research at the time led me to the conclusion that it was perhaps the best of the bunch.

You might find yourself surprised by some of the stats I will share with you for MCHI. With an inception date of 3/29/11, MCHI has "only" been around for a little over 8 years. However, it currently sports AUM of $3.70 billion, higher than many ETFs with names that might be more well-known to most investors.

When I wrote about it 10 months ago, MCHI's expense ratio was .62%, however this has since slightly decreased to .59% today. With daily trading volume of over $203 million, it also sports a low average trading spread of .02%, signifying solid liquidity. Lastly, the fund is quite diversified for this asset class, with 463 holdings as of this writing.

In my previous article, I shared some details on the MSCI China Index from MCHI's prospectus. Here's an additional paragraph found in the latest prospectus.

As of August 31, 2018, approximately 32.02% of the Underlying Index was invested in H-shares, 13.95% in Red-Chips, 28.01% in P-Chips, 1.11% in A-shares, 0.20% in B-shares and 24.71% in foreign listed securities. The Underlying Index may include large- or mid-capitalization companies. As of August 31, 2018, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials and information technology industries or sectors.

Here's a look at MCHI's Top 10 holdings.

Source: iShares MCHI Product Page

As can quickly be seen from perusing that Top 10, MCHI tilts towards communications and financials in terms of its sector weightings, and away from industrials.

Price and Value vs. The U.S.

As mentioned earlier in the article, a focused investment in China is not without its risks.

Here, though, is the flip side. Have a look at MCHI's portfolio characteristics.

Source: iShares MCHI Product Page

Now, here is that same section for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Source: iShares IVV Product Page

In summary, both the P/E ratio and P/B ratio of the stocks held by MCHI are roughly half their U.S counterparts, 55.5% in the case of the P/E ratio and 45.4% in the case of the P/B ratio. MCHI's beta shows as 1.22 as compared to a 1.00 reference for the S&P 500, and the standard deviation, while higher, is not unreasonably so.

Bonus ETF: Say Hello To KWEB

As a bonus, a second ETF you may wish to consider is KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). As stated on its web page, KWEB provides:

Access to Chinese internet companies that provide similar services as Google, Facebook, Twitter, eBay, Amazon, etc.

Exposure to companies benefitting from increasing domestic consumption by China's growing middle class

Exposure to Chinese internet companies listed in both the United States and Hong Kong

Krane FundsAdvisors, LLC, the investment manager for KraneShares, is somewhat unique in that virtually its entire portfolio of ETFs focuses on China.

With an inception date of 7/31/2013, KWEB is not a new fund, but rather has an established track record. At .76%, its expense ratio is a bit higher than MCHI’s newly-improved ratio of .59%, however, still not bad for a fund of this nature. KWEB has AUM of $1.519 billion and ETF.com shows it as having an average trading spread of .03%. Both of those numbers speak to solid size as well as liquidity.

From KWEB's fact sheet, here are a couple of quick graphics for you. First, a comparative snapshot of China vs. the U.S. in terms of internet usage and penetration.

Source: KraneShares KWEB Fact Sheet

Looking at that, you might be surprised both by the amount of internet activity already taking place in China, as well as the potential for future growth, assuming China's middle class continues to expand.

Next, KWEB's Top 10 holdings:

Source: KraneShares KWEB Fact Sheet

Lastly, a bit of fair warning. KWEB is more volatile than MCHI. Have a look at their relative performance so far in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Summary and Conclusion

A targeted investment in China is certainly not for the faint of heart. Further, I certainly wouldn't recommend "betting the farm" on either of these two ETFs. However, they offer an interesting option for those who can accept a little risk with a small portion of their portfolio.

Whatever your personal decisions, until next time I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

