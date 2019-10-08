POSCO May Be Near A Bottom, But Sluggish Demand Remains Problematic

POSCO shares have held up a little better than some steel stocks, but this is another name where investors are looking for confirmation that steel margins are bottoming in 2H'19.

Like most carbon steel manufacturers, I believe there's a good chance that POSCO's (PKX) EBITDA/tonne will bottom in the near future, quite possibly in the third or fourth quarter of 2019, but I also see relatively limited prospects for a sharp near-term turnaround. While key inputs like coal and iron ore have been getting cheaper, global steel demand forecasts continue to decline, and I don't see weakening economies in the U.S. and Germany, nor the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, as especially supportive of a near-term improvement in steel demand.

Also like many steel companies, POSCO shares look undervalued based on long-term norms for the sector. Unfortunately, investors often ignore those norms at the tops and bottoms of the cycle, and there's a lot riding on steel companies showing that conditions have, in fact, bottomed over the next few quarters. Although I do think POSCO shares are undervalued, investors have plenty of options in the steel sector and ought to shop around carefully, particularly as POSCO doesn't have a great track record with respect to value-added reinvestment of shareholder capital.

Another 2H'19 Bottom Story?

As I've written recently in reference to ArcelorMittal (MT) and Ternium (TX), many steel companies, POSCO included, should be looking at a bottom-out of EBITDA/tonne in the next couple of quarters. Right now, most companies are seeing a "perfect storm" of sluggish end-market demand, higher input costs, and virtually no leverage to push on those costs through higher prices. With that, EBITDA/tonne was down 11% in the second quarter in dollar terms and about 5% in Korean won terms; that year-over-year decline should expand to 25% in the third quarter as POSCO annualizes against a strong quarter.

POSCO's market exposures are different from most of the steel companies I follow, and pricing has held up better relative to comps like ArcelorMittal and Ternium. On the other hand, volumes have been weaker, as POSCO has seen weaker demand from important end-markets like China autos. Iron ore prices, though, have been a problem on the cost side, as disruptions from Vale's (VALE) disaster and weather issues in Australia have hurt supply. While iron prices have been normalizing and coal prices are down about 30% year-to-date, it likely won't show up in POSCO's margins until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Familiar Challenges On The Demand Side

One of the issues impacting almost all steel companies is weakening demand; while Nucor (NUE) reaffirmed healthy demand in the U.S. non-residential construction market (a key market for this company), weaker overall demand remains a problem for this company and the industry as a whole. Across the world, apparent consumption forecasts have shrunk as the year has gone on, and steel production excluding China went negative in June as companies start to prioritize margin preservation. Where POSCO is a little different, relative at least to ArcelorMittal, Nucor, and Ternium, is that non-residential construction isn't so critical to the company's mix. Autos are a bigger part of the POSCO sales mix, at around one-quarter of revenue and likely closer to one-third of operating income (POSCO's cold-rolled steel is used largely in autos and carries higher margins). Unfortunately, auto build rate expectations have been heading lower and hopes for a meaningful second-half rebound seem to be fading, particularly in markets like China where sales were weak again in August (and likely in September, which has yet to be reported). Markets like shipbuilding and appliances are likewise showing weakness, and a big rebound in 2020 seems less and less likely as weak global macroeconomic data points continue to accumulate.

Non-Steel Investments Are A Mixed Bag

Unlike most of POSCO's peers/comps, POSCO management has long had the freedom to invest in a range of industries and products outside of steel. The most significant of these might arguably be the company's efforts in lithium hydroxide production, where the company seeks to harness its PosLX technology to produce premium-grade lithium hydroxide for EV battery manufacturers like LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF). POSCO claims that its technology can produce substantially higher yields (80% versus 50% for conventional approaches) and do so more quickly, and the company has signed off-take agreements with Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) and Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) to supply its initial manufacturing runs.

While producing high-quality lithium hydroxide for EV batteries makes some sense as a way of offsetting the company's risk to the transition toward electric vehicles (which will generally require less steel), the market doesn't tend to reward commodity companies who venture outside of their core commodity operations. Perhaps POSCO could one day look to spin off those operations, but, in the meantime, it will consume capital that many investors would rather see go back to them as dividends.

The Outlook

I do believe POSCO will see its margins bottom out, if not in the third quarter, then at some point over the next two or three quarters. I don't expect a sharp rebound off these lows, though, as the outlook for steel consumption growth in 2020 is not particularly strong and seems to be getting worse. As mentioned, I'm more concerned about the demand outlook for more profitable steel varieties like cold-rolled and plate, given the weakness in autos, shipbuilding, and other heavy machinery categories.

POSCO shares look significantly undervalued on the basis of longer-term approaches like discounted cash flow and ROE-P/BV, which suggests that the market has either abandoned the sector or expects another leg down in expectations ("some of both" is a viable potential explanation too). Using the more near-term-oriented EV/EBITDA approach, POSCO looks undervalued on a 4.5x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA expectation, well below a long-term average closer to 6x. EBITDA expectations have fallen about 15% for 2019 and 2020 since earlier this year, and a reiteration of a near-term bottom in margins would likely go some way toward restoring some investor enthusiasm in the name, but a weakening macro environment remains a key issue.

The Bottom Line

While I like POSCO more than ArcelorMittal, it too falls into my "don't really love it or hate it" bucket; if I were going to take on a new position in steel now, I'd probably be more interested in a name like Ternium. Still, I think the fact that POSCO is trading well below its valuation norms (even in down-cycles) is worth noting, and this is a name that should have above-average leverage to a positive resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute and/or improving auto builds, if either is part of your investment outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.