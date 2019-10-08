Market Volatility Bulletin: Headline Bogeyman At It Again

VVIX on the rise, with implied vol on the SVXY down. Suggestions on how to play this.

While trade has served for a good bogeyman of sorts for headline writers, the reality is that equity markets have been range-bound for any number of reasons.

US Stocks are on the decline, and spot VIX nears 20. Each of the Sector SPDRs are in the red.

Market Intro

Spot VIX - currently at 19.75 - is heading up for a second day, supposedly on nervousness surrounding China trade tensions.

Each of the Sector SPDRs are down in Tuesday morning trade. Financials (XLF) are hit hardest (-1.6%), while utilities (XLU) are suffering least (-.33%).

Thoughts on Volatility

Asian markets (AAXJ, FXI, EEM) seemed pretty upbeat about the Cino-American trade talks just a few hours ago... now we're shedding close to 300 pts on the Dow (DIA) - what gives?

Trade talks have dominated market attention, and have been the perfect bogeyman for headline writers (your's truly sometimes included?), that it soon becomes all too easy to simply attribute any move in the market as being related to sentiment on trade.

Certainly I believe there have been plenty of instances where trade was -the- driving factor for what moved markets over a given day, week, or month.

But sometimes we have to just let risk assets be what they are - fickle and prone to rise or fall for reasons that are simply impossible to capture based on the topic du jour.

From a technical standpoint, the S&P has been sidelining for ages. We first breached into the 2800s in mid January of 2018... two years later and we're traded a whole heck of a bunch around that level but haven't managed to sustainably move the needle either way.

It seems to me that the longer we stay here, the more that we look for catalysts of change. Whatever you want to call it though, technicals or just random drift, I believe that a good deal of what we're witnessing currently (to both the upside and the down) is just markets fluctuating in a fairly wide band in search of a sustainable pivot.

...and we may get our catalyst before too long. I think perhaps too much was made of last week's terrible ISM prints, and I mentioned in an article on these releases that even last week there were some pretty decent economic data that flowed out.

The odds of a recession do look to be on the rise. So the next big breakout could be to the downside. But I do believe that you have to trade the market you're in; while we're whipping a good deal, we are nearer to the top than the bottom, and volatility is still behaving in an orderly fashion.

Term Structure

The VIX9D looks just about ready to push past 20. Of course it depends on how the markets swing around today, but the bigger story on the graphic above is that the entire term structure - along with both nine and thirty-day implied measures - are all within one single vol point of one another.

So does that mean that VX futures will be calm, or ready to spring into action?

ThinkOrSwim: VVIX 5-Day Chart

To attempt an answer to that question, let's have a look at VVIX.

At 101, the VIX of VX futures is closer to the top than the bottom of its five-day range (94-105). I know that "100" is just an arbitrary round number, but in my estimation we're past the threshold where VVIX is predicting relative inaction.

VX futures do in fact look primed to move. As to whether the move is higher or lower, the VVIX never makes a claim. The index indicates the likely range of a move, not the direction.

MarketChameleon - implied (teal) vs. historic (purple) vol on SVXY

The SVXY has some pretty strong fluctuation in its option volumes in comparison to products such as the VXX or UVXY. For those who trade the instrument, however, there's usually volume of at least a few thousand a day.

The implied vol on SVXY has come down a good deal over the last week (remember the turmoil of Oct 1 and 2?). The implied vols on the product are around 35 at present - higher on the put side.

An alternative to longing the SVXY here would be to buy some 30-40d calls, financed by some skewier puts. That may be a way to bypass some of the highly local bumps in the road and smooth out the risk profile.

Remember, VVIX is catching a bid, so a larger move in the VX futures looks more likely. So participation while giving yourself a little extra room could be a good idea.

Wrap Up

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.