UGAZ: Additional Pressure Set To Persist As Short-Term Gas Demand Wanes

Net speculative bets neutralized in the past week, after the steep appreciation seen on the rolling month.

Natural gas supply accelerated last week, whereas demand ticked up following a supportive weather pattern, nevertheless gas injections into strong should remain strong in the short-term.

Source: Reuters

Investment thesis

In our last take on the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), where we recommended a short positioning on the ETF, following the return of the geopolitical oil premium that hinted towards U.S. crude and gas production boost, our view materialized and UGAZ declined nearly 30% to $14.96 per share.

Going forward, our positioning is unchanged, even if the gas supply-demand balance tightened slightly over the week. Indeed, the triple digit injection into storage and the moderate weather outlook expected until the middle of October sustains our bearish positioning on gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Source: Tradingview

Natural gas supply accelerated last week, whereas demand ticked up following a supportive weather pattern, nevertheless gas injections into strong should remain strong in the short-term

During the week ending October 2, U.S natural gas output continued to advance, lifting for the second consecutive week, up 1.1% (w/w) to 98.6 Bcf/d, following renewed marketed and dry production ramp up and lifting net imports from Canada, up 7% (w/w) to 4.6 Bcf/d, the EIA shows.

Concomitantly, demand for the flammable commodity advanced slightly faster, up 3.1% (w/w) to 83.8 Bcf/d, thanks to a supportive weather pattern during the week than boosted residential and commercial demand by 18.3% (w/w) to 11 Bcf/d, its highest pace since the end of the winter season.

Given that, natural gas supply-demand balance tightens slightly over the week, but remains in a steep surplus, as gas output remains 15% above demand, continuing to weigh on gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In spite of that, injections into storage accelerated during the week ending September 27, posting the second consecutive triple-digit advance, up 3.49% (w/w) to 3 317 Bcf, the EIA shows.

With this healthy advance, the current gas storage picture reaches its five-year average, establishing in a marginal deficit of 0.2% or 5 Bcf and remains in a comfortable surplus of 15.7% or 451 Bcf versus last year's stocks.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In this context and given U.S. natural gas supply healthy pace which enabled to completely erase the high gas storage deficit seen by at end of last winter, headwinds will likely continue to blow on the complex and on its proxy, UGAZ shares.

Speculative bets

Speculators adopted a neutral stance on the September 24-October 1 period, lifting marginally their bets on natural gas futures, up 0.14% (w/w) to a net short positioning of 121 304 contracts, the CFTC shows.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

Indeed, comparable long and short speculative strengths manifested on the week, with longs liquidating 4.47% of their positions to 181 452 contracts, whilst short coverings counterbalanced that totally, down 2.78% (w/w) to 302 756 contracts.

Over the past month, the sentiment improved significantly, with net speculative length lifting robustly, up 28%, following strong short covering (down 19%), which was partly offset by long liquidations (down 11%). In spite of that, the sentiment remains slightly bearish to neutral for the time being, given that long and short open interest are evolving in normal configurations.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec bets on Nymex natural gas reduced their decline (m/m), dipping 15.2x, whilst UGAZ's YTD performance plunged 62.67% to $14.96 per share.

Weather guidance is neutral in the forthcoming two weeks, indicating renewed weakens for UGAZ shares

According to the National Weather Service, the weather outlook remains moderate for the week ending October 20, with warm to hot temperatures expected to develop in the South, whilst a cold air mass advances in the Northcentral U.S region.

These developments will add some heating demand, as colder trends in the North will lift heating degree-days to 13 versus a 30-year average of 10 for this time of the year.

Indeed, mild to chilly conditions continue across the northern U.S. with lows dropping into the 20s to 40s for modest early season heating demand. In the Midwest and Northeast fresh cooling will spread early next week with lows of upper 30s to 40s.

In spite of that, overall, demand will be dropping to moderate-low late this weekend through next week and temperatures will still not be cold enough to be considered bullish.

Source: National Weather Service

Conclusion

Given the above, we maintain our bearish positioning on UGAZ shares, ahead of the heating season. Indeed and in spite of recent tightening of the gas supply-demand balance, we believe that the equilibrium will remain loose for the upcoming two to three weeks. This is mostly due to the temperature pattern in the U.S. that is still broadly moderate and providing insufficient tailwinds for an appreciation of gas futures and its proxy, UGAZ.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.