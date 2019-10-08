Trade War Concerns Are Overblown

With trade talks set to begin between representatives of the U.S. and China this week, investors are waiting for the results before making any new market commitments. Many participants fear a worst-case outcome for the stock market if the trade war intensifies and stand ready to sell if no progress is made between both parties. But as I’ll demonstrates in this report, the market has already discounted the worst-case scenario and the bull is in no danger of ending regardless of the outcome.

Wall Street is understandably nervous over the tariff negotiations scheduled to begin on Oct. 10. Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council Director under President Trump, told reporters early this week that the U.S. was open to a short-term trade deal with China provided there was a plan to address “structural issues.” Kudlow also acknowledged that China was being more cooperative with the U.S. lately, a statement which provided traders with hope that at least some degree of progress would be made during the latest trade talks.

While stock traders are worried about another market sell-off if the latest talks end with an unfavorable outcome, some of the most economically sensitive stocks suggest that those fears are overblown. If the trade war posed an imminent danger for the U.S. economic outlook, it would be reflected in a weak showing for some of the most important companies which serve middle income consumers. My favorite way of measuring the overall strength in middle class spending is by way of the Middle Class Index. This index is a simple average of six key companies which represent the spending trend among middle income wage earners. The six stocks include J.C. Penney (JCP), Ford Motor Co. (F), Dollar General (DG), Wendy’s (WEN), Walmart (WMT), and Kroger (KR).

When these six stocks are consistently making new highs, the logical conclusion is that middle class consumers have no reservations about making discretionary purchases. And as the following graph clearly shows, the Middle Class Index has established an impressive rising trend in the last few months, most recently making a new multi-year high as of Oct. 4.

Source: NYSE

Historically, a strong performance in this index serves to confirm a strong underlying economic condition for the U.S. There’s certainly nothing in this chart to suggest that middle income consumers are retrenching in the face of trade war threats. Moreover, the continued new highs in the Middle Class Index is a sign that informed investors don’t believe that the trade war will have a truly negative impact on the leading consumer stocks. This is supportive of the broader equity market outlook.

Now what about upper middle class wage earners, i.e., individuals earning in excess of $100,000/year? Surely, if there was a reason to expect the trade war to impact the spending patterns of this important group, it would have already been priced into the shares of companies which serve the upper middle class. Well as it turns out, the upper middle is doing just fine and seems to not be the slightest bit disturbed by the U.S.-China trade battle.

The following chart reflects the overall spending patterns of the U.S. upper middle class. This Upper Middle Class Index includes the companies which widely attract upper-middle income spenders. The components of this index include Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH). Each of these stocks are very sensitive to any major threat – real or perceived – to consumer spending habits. As it turns out, though, the index is at a new multi-year high as of this writing.

Source: NYSE

One of the components of this index is Apple, shares of which have made new highs lately (below). Although Apple has received exemptions from the Trump Administration over trade tariffs, Apple is still heavily exposed to China and stands to suffer if the trade war gets out of hand. I’ve always operated on the assumption that stock prices reflect not only current earnings but also the factors which will impact future earnings. These factors are only known by corporate insiders and informed investors. It can thus be deduced that if Apple investors truly believed the trade war is a serious threat to the U.S. economy, Apple’s stock price would be in the dumps right now. Quite the opposite is the case, however.

Source: BigCharts

Serving further to confirm the bull market from a fundamental perspective is the rising trend in S&P 500 forward revenues per share. The following graph illustrates both the forward, as well as the actual, quarterly revenue per share trend for S&P 500 companies on a long-term basis.

Source: Yardeni Research

The last time there was ever a serious danger of the U.S. economy tipping into recession was in late 2015-to-early-2016 following the implosion of the oil “fracking” boom. The collapsing market for oil company bonds was a contributor to the economic slowdown at that time. It also nearly ground the equity bull market to a halt, with the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) declining some 20% and briefly entering bear market territory. The dip in S&P 500 quarterly revenues during 2015-16 which accompanied the energy sector setback can be seen in the above chart. This was the first time since the 2008 credit crisis that corporate revenues per share have ever really stumbled to a noticeable degree.

In late 2019, there is not even the hint of a revenue per share slowdown for large cap stocks. If anything, quarterly revenues are as healthy as they’ve been since the early stages of the 10-year-old bull market. Economic recessions are normally preceded by a slowdown in the S&P revenues per share trend. The most important takeaway from this is that there’s no basis for anticipating a trade-war inspired bear market, or an economic recession, based on the trend in S&P revenues per share.

The rhetoric over the tariff dispute between the U.S. and its chief trading partners has been highly negative in recent months. However, based on some of the most forward-looking and economically sensitive indicators of the health of U.S. consumers, as well as S&P 500 corporations, the trade war doesn’t look to be a major threat to either the stock market or the economy. Instead of reflecting a bearish outcome, the leading consumer stocks are showing no signs of a spending slowdown among middle income consumers. Meanwhile, forward revenue estimates for the S&P 500 are still in a rising trend and also don’t reflect anticipated troubles ahead by informed investors. The stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) bullish trend can therefore still be considered intact.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.