A Look At Merck's Keytruda And Other Headlines: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

According to industry and sector data analysed by GlobalData, Merck's (MRK) Keytruda will reportedly become the world's top-selling drug by 2025, with estimated sales of over $22 billion. Wall Street consensus estimate pegs nearly $20 billion annual sales for Keytruda by 2023. Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMS) drug Opdivo that is the major competitor to Keytruda will be the fourth highest global seller, according to the GlobalData analysis. This is ironic because it was BMS's work in anti-PD-1 molecules that forced Merck to revive its Keytruda program. Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which boosts the immune system by inhibiting the PD-1 pathway, was first approved in 2014 by the U.S. FDA. Since then, it has become Merck's best-selling product. The company's FY-2018 revenue from this drug alone was over $7 billion, and with $5 billion revenue recorded in 1H-2019, Keytruda is expected to garner over $10 billion revenue in FY-2019.

How is it a super drug?

Keytruda already has 22 approvals from the U.S. FDA across 13 indications:

Advanced Cervical Cancer

Advanced Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Advanced Gastric Cancer (GEJ)

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Advanced Kidney Cancer (RCC)

Advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Advanced Urothelial Bladder Cancer

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)

Head And Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC)

Melanoma

Microsatellite Instability-High Cancer (MSI-H)

Primary Mediastinal B‑Cell Lymphoma (PMBCL)

In recent months, Merck's top executives have used sobriquets like "tent-pole medication" and "foundational cancer treatment" for Keytruda, which it indeed is, looking at the over 1000 ongoing trials across 25 indications. These include phase 2 and 3 stage trials in 14 indications:

Advanced Solid Tumors

Small Cell Lung Cancer (EU)

Prostate

Ovarian Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Mesothelioma

Liver Cancer (EU)

Gastric Cancer (EU)

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer (EU)

Breast Cancer

Recently, at the ESMO 2019 conference (Sep.27 to Oct.1) in Barcelona, Merck presented data on Keytruda trial in patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, in combination with chemotherapy. Analysts believe this would be approved too and, in all likelihood, also become the standard of care.

Last week, Keytruda was approved in China for the first-line treatment of appropriate patients with NSCLC, making it the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) as both monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy. Full approval was granted to this indication based on the overall survival (OS) results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 trial, which included data from Chinese patients in the extended global study. Survival outcomes improved significantly with Keytruda monotherapy too. This is the third indication to be approved in China since Keytruda was introduced there one year back.

Trial summary

In a trial of patients with advanced nonsquamous NSCLC, and no previous drug treatment, and no abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, those who received Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy lived longer compared with those who received chemotherapy alone. Also, survival rate of patients treated with Keytruda and chemotherapy was more compared to patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

(Images source: Keytruda website)

The risk of cancer spreading, growing, or getting worse was reduced by 48% in patients who received Keytruda with chemotherapy compared to those who received chemotherapy alone. Half of the patients who received Keytruda with chemotherapy were alive without their cancer spreading, growing, or getting worse at 8.8 months compared with 4.9 months for patients treated with chemotherapy alone. 40% of patients receiving Keytruda with chemotherapy could contain the cancer progression compared with 19% of patients receiving chemotherapy alone.

As a checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda has major safety issues that need to be addressed. The drug also works wonderfully well in combination with other cancer drugs, and literally, hundreds of trials are being run for various drugs in combination with Keytruda. Indeed, a new multi-billion dollar market has opened up on the back of this one drug alone, making Merck, once a newbie in oncology, an important participant in the cancer therapy market.

Pfenex has an approval

The U.S. FDA has approved Pfenex's (PFNX) PF708 for osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk of fracture. PF708 is a biosimilar to Forteo (teriparatide injection) from Eli Lilly (LLY). The approval was granted under the FDA's 505(B)(2) pathway. We discussed this Forteo biosimilar and others in the pipeline from Pfenex back in May, where we called PFNX a Buy. The biosimilar will be manufactured and commercialized by licensee Alvogen. Pfenex will complete a comparative human factors study this month to complete the data to support PF708's therapeutic equivalence to Forteo. Pfenex shares were up 9% in Monday premarket.

DBV's BLA is accepted

The U.S. FDA has accepted DBV Technologies' (DBVT) Biologics License Application for Viaskin, its peanut allergy immunotherapy for children aged 4 to 11 years. Trading in DBV shares was halted. Viaskin would be the first and only epicutaneous immunotherapy if approved. The FDA has put a target action date of August 5, 2020. The company's CEO, Daniel Tassé stated that more than 1,000 patients participated in clinical trials. DBV's Viaskin competes with Aimmune Therapeutics's (AIMT) AR101, which already has had an advisory committee review meeting in the second week of September 2019. PDUFA date is set to late January 2020. We discussed Aimmune in this article a few weeks back.

Sarepta presents new data but faces competition

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) presented functional results from 3 clinical trial participants with Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E. The participants were given Sarepta's "investigational gene therapy intended to transduce skeletal and cardiac muscle with a gene that codes for the full-length, native beta-sarcoglycan protein." Shares were up pre-market but dipped over 5% since the market opened. Sarepta faces pressure from Japanese competitor NS Pharma, who on October 2, 2019, announced the NDA filing for their Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate viltolarsen, whereas Sarepta's DMD candidate Vyondys 53 was rejected by the FDA in August 2019. Viltolarsen, if approved, could hit the market by 2H-2020, becoming the first approved drug for exon 53 mutation. This could take away Sarepta's lead with their Exondys 51, the first and only FDA approved treatment for exon 51 mutation. Vyondys 53 is a follow-up to Exondys 51, and Sarepta is not too happy with the FDA's emphasis on what they look at as "insignificant data signals."

Ovid prices public offering

On October 4, 2019, Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) priced their public offering of 9M common shares at $2.50 per share, while the previous day closing price was $3.27 with the day's volume at 236,582 shares. In the 52 weeks past, the stock saw a high of $6.82 and a low of $1.53. The company has also offered 4,000 non-voting Series A convertible preferred stock at $2,500 per share, each convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock. Closing date is October 8, 2019. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the expected gross proceeds of $32.5 million, to advance their OV101 and OV935 clinical development programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As discussed in our article, although there is no approved drug for Angelman syndrome, a rare neurological disease that Ovid's lead drug OV101 targets, absence of decisive efficacy data is a concern. Phase 3 clinical trial was initiated in 2H-2019 and top-line data is expected by mid-2020. Past trials of the drug in insomnia had given poor safety signals, while various doses showed some efficacy. A valuation for the company can be figured out only after more trials in the lead indications.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.