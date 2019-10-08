Investing In BioTech The Safer Way Using XBI

Of the five ETF I am aware of, I like to use the Spider S&P BIOTECH ETF (XBI).

For those of us without the skill or time to separate the wheat from the chaff, using an ETF is a safer way to play this sector, especially smallcap BioTechs.

While BioTech recently has underperformed, the potential for big breakthroughs, thus superior performance, is still there.

It is hard to pick winners when a sector is fairly new. Remember Wang Labs and Verbatim? Both industry leaders in Tech that folded.

Introduction

There are some sectors of the market I only use funds to invest in (Emerging Markets, MicroCap, BioTech). As an investor, we all decide where to spend our time in selecting assets to own. My current focus is picking stocks to write cash-covered puts against. One of the reasons I like XBI over the other BioTech ETFs is XBI has the most option activity. Luckily for me, it also is a top performer in the sector. While recent performance has lagged, the BioTech index has outperformed the S&P 500 since 2012; but there were several periods of major underperformance. Also, BioTech investing is not for the faint of heart. XBI's standard deviation is almost twice SPY's. One other note of caution; XBI also has an index tracking error rate of 21% so its performance can deviate greatly from its benchmark.

Here is some basic data about the index composition.

Source for both charts: Index Data

Before covering XBI in detail, here are four other ETFs that focus on BioTechs, along with XBI.

Source: Fidelity.com - only viewable by customers.

Only FBT is close to XBI for 10-year performance but the fact FBT only owns 31 companies bothers me.

This is how Fidelity describes XBI.

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index derived from the biotechnology segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (the "index"), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the biotechnology segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified.

Source: XBI | ETF Portfolio Composition - Fidelity

I like the focus on the smaller biotech firms with 67+% being below midcap in size though none of the Top 10 fit those categories. Picking winners in the biotech universe is very difficult for me without spending lots of research time, even more so for stocks below the big players. I picked out some of the stocks in the Top 10 to take a closer look at those names I didn't not recognize. I figure most investors are familiar with the likes of ABBV, AMGN or BIIB.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. Market Cap: $12b Sales: $218m.

Source: Log In to Fidelity.com

Many of their customers are the biggest biotech firms (Abbvie, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech). For any drug company, a strong pipeline is critical for their growth.

Source: Events & Presentations

My question on SGEN is “Are they already pricing in high growth?”. Their Price/Sales ratio is over 16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Market Cap: $1.9b Sales: $251m

Source: Log In to Fidelity.com

Ligand has licensing agreements with several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Their website (https://www.ligand.com ) list over 100 companies. Here is a look at their pipeline and technology focus.

Source for both pie charts: Portfolio :: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

This is the fun of reviewing drug companies. I love their technology diversity but I could not tell you what any of that means!

The Medicines Company (MDCO) is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Market Cap $3.8b Sales: $6m

This appears to be their big focus as their recent presentation centered around it.

Source: https://www.themedicinescompany.com/media/slides_020919_ESC-ORION-11-analyst-call_Paris.pdf

Portfolio Strategy

Ouch!! That's an MBA term for watch out. None of the three companies I reviewed have respectable Price/Sales ratios. MDCO sales have dropped from 724m to just 6m, yet the stock has average 15% TR over the last five years. The overall basic fundamentals for XBI do not look good.

XBI values Asset Class Median

Source: XBI | Key Statistics - Fidelity

Notice they did not even calculate two of the factors, while the other two are in the lowest decile.

I think my review collaborates my original premise that knowing what is good or bad in this field should be left up to the experts but any index-based ETF owns them all! I suspect some of the high fundamental values I found in the BioTech sector probably are normal but are worrisome for me not being well versed in this sector. Mott Capital Management recently posted a SeekingAlpha article on XBI's technicals (XBI: Biotech's Sharp Declines May Only Be Starting ). They posted a Very Bearish rating on XBI. Their estimated 'fair value' is near $66, so I will take that into consideration in picking a strike price for any puts I chose to write on XBI. Who controls Congress and the White House after the 2020 elections will greatly affect the future profitability of the BioTech companies. If you buy calls or write puts, keep that timing in mind when picking expiration dates. The Heard on the Street column in the 10/8/19 edition of the WSJ had a possible reason for recent lagging BioTech performance - oversupply. Over 100 IPOs have occurred since 2018!

My suggestion for most investors: either avoid, use a diversified fund with decent technicals & fundamentals, or buy below market by sell put options; which gives you some downside protection.

