YY Inc.: Short-Form Video Content Can Become A New High-Growth Business

This article was highlighted for PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Introduction

In our first article on YY Inc. (YY), we will focus on the short-form video segment of the company. YY Inc.'s share price is currently down 4.04% on a year-to-date basis and is currently trading at $57.44 per ADS. We believe that the company is undervalued because of the increased uncertainty of Wall Street analysts over its overseas expansion combined with ongoing U.S.-China trade war.Additionally, YY’s improved business performance will be primarily supported by the increasing viewership of short-form video content in China and globally. Our valuation model suggests that the company should be trading between $78.38 and $107.77 per ADS. Given that the potential upside far outweighs the downside, we recommend a buy into this company.

Management

(Source: Investor Presentation, August 2019)

It is our belief that YY has a strong and visionary management team with a proven track record that will help the company to maintain a leadership position. In our opinion, the leaders of the company possess excellent knowledge of the live streaming industry together with excellent content creation expertise. Furthermore, that can help the company to continue to drive strong value creation for its shareholders in the foreseeable future.

Mr. David Xueling Li, the Chief Executive Officer, co-founder, and Chairman of the company, is a well-respected entrepreneur in the Chinese software industry. He had previously worked as a chief editor at Netease Inc. (NTES) between 2003 - 2005. In his earlier career, he had founded CFP.cn, a website regarding copyrights for journalists and amateur photographers. Overall, he has accumulated more than 19 years of experience in the tech industry.

Bing Jin, the Chief Financial Officer has a very strong financial expertise from his previous work in the major investment banking industry. He had previously worked on various financing and M&A transactions for Chinese tech companies at Credit Suisse (CS) before joining YY in 2017. Overall, he has accumulated more than 7 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Short-form video market dynamics

Following the global evolution of mobile phones and cellular data, most of the millennials spend a lot of time daily to consume entertainment-related content on their devices. Short-form videos present a great entertainment medium to kill some time on your way to work or during lunch break. For instance, generation Z users like to watch short-form videos related to travel, fashion, beauty, esports, fitness & wellness or even food.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

According to the figure above, the daily time spent on internet video in China has been consistently increasing over the last several years from 1.7 hours in 2015 to 3.4 hours in 2018. In fact, the average daily mobile time spent in China on short-form video is almost on the same level as long-form video. We anticipate that short-form videos will take a lead from long-form videos in the near future.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Global short-form video monetization opportunity primarily comes down to revenues generated from advertising and live streaming tipping. In terms of advertising, we anticipate that advertisers will spend even more money on short-form video related ads in the near future. It will be driven by an increased number of viewers and the overall time spent on related videos. Our North American and European readers are most likely familiar with, how frequent and disturbing have become in-video ads on Youtube over the last several years. Given that Youtube is not available in China that puts YY in a very strong position to sign exclusive deals with advertisers and remain a market leader for a foreseeable time in the future.

“Deloitte’s research shows that people who frequently watch short clips are more receptive to advertising. Instead, what they want is customized advertising. More than 70 percent say that they would be more satisfied with their online experience if they received targeted, relevant ads (see chart). About half are even ready to share personal information in exchange for ads that align with their needs and interests. As a result, they desire ad-supported services that offer a reduced subscription cost, along with advertising experiences tailored to their devices.”

(Source: Deloitte Research)

We anticipate that YY is on the right track to develop personalized in-video ads on its short-form video platform. Artificial intelligence and other advanced technological functionalities will play a crucial role in analyzing customers’ data and suggesting customer-specific preferred content or ads.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Apart from the positive market dynamics of the advertising business, the company will also take advantage of the projected increase in the total addressable market over the next several years. For instance, according to the figure above, the global short-form video MAUs was 826 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% to reach 3.5 billion average MAUs by 2023. The last figure makes up more than 40% of the projected total global population of roughly 8 billion in 2023. Consequently, we believe that the end number of global short-form video MAUs might be even higher than initially projected, primarily driven by rapid technological improvements of the third world countries.

The short-form video and live streaming market in China are currently dominated by several companies like Huya (HUYA), Doyu (DOYU), Tencent Music (TME) or Momo (MOMO). Additionally, we cannot ignore even international competition in both segments from tiktok and live.me. Nevertheless, well-established companies in the industry have a strong competitive advantage compared to their smaller peers. We anticipate that competitive pressures will most likely intensify over the next couple of years, even though the entire industry is labeled by high barriers of entry for new companies. Therefore, we anticipate that in the case of fierce competition overseas the company will have a bit more difficult time to come up with a high number of local professionals with deep technical expertise without incurring high R&D costs. During the most recent earnings call, management provided information on how it deals with competitive conditions in both the domestic market and overseas.

“When we look at the competitive conditions in terms of the instant messaging product in China, outside of China, which actually is quite different. So in China, in most of cases, the company will allocate a large scale of the research development teams, which is even over 1,000 people to develop the different functionalities or other services into the IMO product. But by contrast, if you look at the overseas product operation, normally, it's coming from very small teams, like dozens of people, but develop a very focused functionality.”

(Source: Earnings Call)

Given that both live streaming and short-video content are high-growth industries with a large global addressable market, there is enough space for any kind of new entrants and existing companies as well to attract new customers or increase ARPU over the long run. Therefore, we believe that YY will probably not have serious issues with customer retention rates due to competitive forces.Additionally, we don’t anticipate any kind of direct threat from major foreign live streaming or short-video providers like Twitch or Youtube in the domestic market in the near future.In our opinion, Chinese regulators will most likely do everything possible to protect domestic companies, especially now during the ongoing U.S.- China trade dispute.

Short-form video & instant messaging projects

(Source: Investor Presentation)

“Like is a leading short-form video social platform worldwide. In the second half of 2018, Like had been transformed into a world-leading short-form video social platform, with a large volume of user-generated short form video content being produced, uploaded, viewed, shared and commented on a daily basis.”

(Source: 20-F)

Given that Like is a development project, it might help the company to offset the end of the high-growth era of the live streaming business. Consequently, the company will most likely focus on expanding market share at the beginning and later work on improved monetization. That was also the case with live streaming business at its early beginnings. In any kind of business in the development stage, the S&M and R&D investments play the most important role.

In terms of marketing, the company is doing a great job to promote its Likee project globally by organizing live local events. For instance, the company invites local social media stars in a wide range of entertainment genres like fashion, music or sports. Management anticipates that it will increase the Likee’s brand awareness in overseas markets as well as contribute to the higher growth rate of MAUs leading to a higher number of converted paying users in the long run.

When it comes down to research and development investments, the company puts a strong emphasis on the very advanced AI capabilities.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Based on the figure above, a typical user might send a picture of his latest trip to a tropical island like Fiji to his friend. Later on during the day, he might watch some short-form videos showcasing the beautiful tropical landscape of Tahiti or even some active outdoor sports like kitesurfing. In the evening, very advanced AI algorithms of YY might recommend particular user a trip to some other tropical resorts like the Cook Islands or even any kind of related content to other water sports like kayaking or surfing. In our opinion, the advanced AI capabilities will lead to improved stickiness of the user base. Furthermore, through personalized recommended content they might develop new interests or passions, which they never even thought about before. Consequently, they will spend even more time on the Likee platform.

The company has recently introduced short-form videos from Likee embedded in its instant messaging product - IMO which is available in 40 international countries. Management believes that it will drive higher user engagement and increased the stickiness of the instant messaging product globally. We anticipate this move presents a great growth opportunity for the future growth of advertising revenues, as later in the process users might be even targeted with personalized video ads. Another important aspect is the cross-monetization opportunities of both users. For instance, initial IMO users might become interested in the Likee platform after they get familiar with the high-quality offerings of short-form video content. On the other hand, Likee users might be tempted to try IMO, as they want to share their favorite Likee’s short-form videos with their friends or relatives. Overall, a particular move will also drive down consumer acquisition costs in the long run.

Management provides even more insight about potential synergies between both IMO and Likee during the most recent earnings call:

“We are very optimistic in terms of the synergies between Likee and IMO's platform in the future. For Likee's platform, the producers -- the short-form video producers' participation rate is much higher than other peers. And for IMO, since they have the video communication users, so they also have more motivation to consume more short-form video content in IMO's platform. So the two parts of the platform will continue interactive and bring more synergies in the future as Likee's producer short-form video content and IMO's users will consume as well as produce short-form video content at the same time. So in the future, as I mentioned, we definitely will see more synergies happen between the two platforms.”

(Source: Earnings call)

Business Model and Financial Analysis

[Source: Author]

YY Inc. has two primary business model namely: (1) Live Streaming and (2) Advertising and others.

[Source: Author]

The most important operating metrics - the number of paying users and ARPU - for the company have been growing significantly over the last several years. For instance, the total number of paying users and ARPU of the business segment live streaming achieved a growth rate of 19.3% and 16.9% in 2018, respectively.

Consequently, we anticipate that the biggest revenue growth opportunity lies in increasing the overseas ARPU over the long run. In fact, approximately 80% of revenues come from the Chinese market, even though the company has roughly 78% of MAUs located internationally after its successful acquisition of BIGO.

Based on our analysis, we expect the total number of paying users to increase by 51% in 2021, primarily driven by persisting high growth of the short-video industry. Furthermore, given the company has indicated that it will continue to expand high-quality short video content and instant messaging functionality in China as well as to penetrate overseas markets with BIGO live streaming, it is not hard for the company to achieve over 30M total paying users by 2021.

Based on our estimates of the total paying users and ARPU, we expect the company to achieve a revenue of RMB 31.46B by 2020 or slightly below the street consensus of roughly RMB 31.50B. Apart from mixed earnings results compared to analysts’ consensus estimates over a couple of quarters, the company has been also facing issues connected with increased costs and expenses over the past two years. Gross margin has declined from 39.40% in 2017 to 36.45% in 2018. In fact, gross margin has increased to 33.70% in Q2 19, which points out the continued trend of gross margin contraction.The company has also been behind the curve so far when it comes down to optimization of expenses over the past few years. For instance, the total operating margin declined from 22.76% in 2017 to 16.56% in 2018. In fact, the operating margin has even further deteriorated to 1.14% in Q2 19, as a result of increased expenses following the BIGO acquisition.

Overall, both gross and operating margin setbacks in Q2 19 were driven by the consolidation of BIGO acquisition combined with other overseas expansion activities.We anticipate that as the company grows and enhances its international operations it will continue to improve both margins over the long run, primarily driven by both lower customer acquisition and retention costs. Furthermore, margins are at the moment at low levels compared to some larger international peers in the tech industry.

[Source: Author]

Given that both the costs of goods and operating margins have been improving, the contribution margin has been expanding over the last several years. We expect the contribution margin to continue to expand over the next couple of years, primarily driven by favourable costs of goods and customer acquisition costs.We believe that management needs to really focus on how it can sustain the growth of ARPU both in the domestic market and globally over the long run while taking advantage of increased scale at the same time.

However, given the slightly lower projected growth rates of the company in the live streaming industry in China over the next several years, we remain optimistic that it can offset its decline with short videos and still maintain a strong market position. In our opinion, previously discussed synergies between IMO and Likee projects in both domestic and overseas markets will most likely lead to improved costs of acquisition and improved contribution margins over the long run.

[Source: Author; Finance Yahoo]

The balance sheet of the company and cash flow from operations currently seem healthy and have been consistently improving over the last several quarters. Furthermore, as of December 31, 2019, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 14.3 billion and net cash from operations of RMB 4.46 billion or up 20% Y/Y. However, we are slightly concerned that management might again decide to fund an acquisition in size of several billion with convertible bonds, thus increasing the leveraging risk. Given that the company has a strong global market penetration opportunity in the high growth industry of short videos and live streaming supported by a steady cash flow generation over the last several years, we don’t anticipate any significant red flags yet.

Business Outlook

(Source: MarketWatch)

Based on the most recent earnings call, the company has provided guidance of total net revenues to be in the range of RMB6.57 billion and RMB6.77 billion or up 60.2% - 65.10% YoY.

Considering the fact that the average consensus estimate of RMB 6.75 billion is at the high-end of the provided guidance, we anticipate that the company might miss the estimates for the third time in a row. Additionally, we believe that it is still very early for the company, especially after its Bigo acquisition to improve its profitability over the next couple of quarters.Our analysis suggests that the company should be able to deliver an annual net revenue CAGR of approximately 33.8% between 2019 and 2021 which is above the projected CAGR of the video streaming market of 19% between 2018 - 2027. Furthermore, we anticipate a more consistent gross and operating profit margin from 2021 onwards.

Valuation

Chinese High Growth Companies Comparables:

[Source: Author]

YY is currently trading at the lowest multiple compared to its peers. It seems clear that the premium valuation is being applied to more globally established Chinese tech large caps such as Tencent (HK:0700). Given the expected growth of the short-form video content or overseas markets as well as the company itself, we believe that the stock price is currently undervalued.

[Source: Author]

We have utilized the P/S ratio to derive a value for the company. We assumed that a P/S multiple will remain conservative at approximately 1.50x in 2021e. We also used YY’s 2021e revenues of RMB 13.5 billion to derive an expected share price for the company. The potential upside against the downside suggests a buy into this company. Our upside potential at 97% far outweighs the downside risk of 38%. Overall, given the upside/downside risks, we think that the company should trade between $78.38 and $107.77 per ADS.

Conclusion

Overall, given the current strong growth rate of the live streaming sector, short-form video content and instant messaging in China and globally, we believe that YY’s strategy and attempt to further penetrate the international market will position it to create strong value for its shareholders in the foreseeable future. We reiterate our recommendation to buy YY with a target price between $78.38 and $107.77 per ADS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.