Cloudera: Valuation Too Attractive To Ignore

Cloudera (CLDR) has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this year. The stock has been in somewhat of a downward trend since going public and after trading up nearly 30% through the first few months of the year, the stock declined 65% to a low point post-Q1 earnings. However, the company reported a much stronger than expected Q2 report while raising guidance, leading to the stock trading up over 20% since Q2 earnings. While I think it’s a little premature to think the stock is a screaming buy, I think the company is on the right path to improving their valuation.

Q2 revenue came in at $196.7 million which came in just under 10% above expectations for ~$182 million. A majority of this beat came from strong subscription revenue performance during the quarter which led to management raising revenue guidance by ~$15 million. The raised guidance is still well below where the company started the year, but the updated guidance could still be a little conservative and the company could produce another beat-and-raise quarter in Q3.

Cloudera closed their acquisition of Hortonworks at the beginning of the year and investors had very high hopes for the combined company. However, despite being one of the largest pure-play Hadoop companies in the world, Q1 results were very weak given troubling sales execution issues, which led to management lowering guidance from $845 million (current guidance is ~$770 million).

Q2 earnings came in better than expected amid improved sales execution and some large customer renewals. Management raised revenue guidance by ~$15 million at the midpoint, though it remains well below the beginning of the year target. However, the company has already been able to realize $125 million of cost synergies at the end of Q2, which was the full year target.

Despite the recent 20%+ run-up in the stock, Cloudera is a company that long-term investors should continue to hold, especially given the stock is still down over 40% from their 2019 highs. I think over time as execution improves and becomes more consistent, investors could end up seeing revenue growth remain strong and the company’s forward revenue multiple start to expand.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter came in at $196.7 million, which was just under 10% above consensus expectations for ~$182 million. Management noted that their previous sales execution issues improved and increased renewal activity. During the quarter, the company added 24 new customers with >$100K in annual recurring revenue, demonstrating the increased renewal activity seen during the quarter.

Subscription revenue came in very strong at $164 million compared to consensus estimates for ~$155 million. Subscription revenue represents ~83% of total revenue and was the main driver behind the strong quarterly performance. In addition, billings came in at $177 million, above consensus expectations for ~$140 million. The increased billings during the quarter was a byproduct of a few deals slipping from Q1 and management noting renewal activity picked up again.

Annual recurring revenue remains impressive at $682 million, representing ~88% of the company’s ~$770 million revenue guidance for the year, meaning a majority of their guidance is already built-in from annual recurring revenue. The high visibility of revenue stream should give investors increased confidence about the full year revenue numbers. Along with winning 24 new customers with >$100K in ARR, Cloudera should continue to see ARR remain high compared to revenue guidance.

Operating margin for the quarter came in at -4% and was well ahead of expectations for -15%. Most of the operating margin beat came from the company already realizing $125 million of cost synergies from their Hortonworks acquisition. Management previously discussed $125 million of synergies being the target for FY20 but they were able to realize this by the end of Q2. I suspect more cost synergies are yet to come which will further improve the company’s operating margins.

Guidance for Q3 includes revenue of $187-190 million with subscription revenue of $162-164 million. Annual recurring revenue is expected to be $685-695 million with non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.06-0.08.

For the full year, guidance now calls for total revenue of $765-775 million, up ~$15 million at the midpoint. However, full year guidance is still well below management’s initial FY20 revenue guidance of ~$845 million at the midpoint. Subscription revenue continues to represents the majority of the revenue and is now expected to be $645-655 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss is expected to be -$0.24-0.28.

Valuation

Valuation continues to remain attractive at current levels given the big overhang on the company lowering their initial guidance. Investors seem to continue to pin valuation on the company still having significantly lower FY20 revenue than originally forecasted. However, if one were to isolate the company’s performance based on the ~$15 million revenue raise at the midpoint, I believe valuation would be higher than current levels.

Despite the FY20 revenue guidance still being well below management’s original guidance, the ~15% recurring revenue growth expectations on top of a depressed valuation level leaves investors with more potential upside than downside.

The company has a current market cap of ~$2.45 billion and with ~$500 million of cash, they have a current enterprise value of ~$1.95 billion. Using the midpoint of management’s recently raised FY20 revenue guidance of $765-775 million, this gives us an enterprise value of ~2.5x FY20 revenue.

While valuation is likely to remain slightly compressed over the next several quarters, I believe ~2.5x FY20 revenue is a bit low. If the company is able to put together a few strong quarters of results in a row, we could start to see the valuation multiple expand to more normalized levels. Assuming revenue growth remains healthy, we could see valuation start to creep up toward 4.5-5x forward revenue, which would imply a significant upside from current levels.

When looking at a year-to-date stock chart of Cloudera, investors can clearly see two challenged quarters in a row. It wasn’t too long ago where the stock was trading close to $15 a share and held onto their deserved multiple. However, a significant revenue guidance cut in addition to lost confidence led to the stock tumbling down below $9. If the company is able to regain investor confidence by performing well over the next few quarters, the company’s forward revenue multiple is likely to expand, leading to healthy upside.

