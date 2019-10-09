Agricultural Commodities Pre-October WASDE

On Thursday, October 10, the USDA will release its October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The October report comes during the height of the harvest season in the US. At the same time, it is now the planting season in the southern hemisphere.

The WASDE report is the gold-standard when it comes to agricultural commodities. Producers and consumers in the US and around the world depend on the report for supply and demand data that helps them make buying or selling decisions.

Many of the agricultural markets have recovered since late September. The prices of grains rallied during the final session of the third quarter. Cotton futures moved back over the 60 cents per pound level in late September. In the animal protein futures markets, cattle have been appreciating since early September, and lean hogs have moved higher since the middle of last month.

The agricultural futures markets are going into the USDA's October report with some degree of strength. However, it is the trade war between the US and China that continues to be the most significant factor for the prices of most of the commodities. The Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (DBA) holds many of the agricultural futures products included in the monthly WASDE report from the USDA.

The 2019 harvest is in full swing

All signs point to another year where agricultural production will meet global requirements. As the world's population continues to grow at around twenty million people per quarter, the demand for food is always increasing. Supplies must keep up with rising demand.

At the start of the crop year in the United States, early-season flooding threatened yields. However, the weather conditions over the summer growing season were ideal after a shaky start to the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, the protectionist policies by the US and retaliation by the Chinese have caused distortions in the agricultural markets. The loss of a large percentage of the world's addressable market for food consumption creates gluts in the US and shortages in China. When it comes to the pork market, African swine fever has caused a significant shortage of the animal protein in the world's most populous nation. However, ample supplies in the US have not led to a wave of exports because of the trade war.

As we head into the October WASDE report, many of the markets are attempting to recover.

Soybeans rally going into the USDA report

November soybean futures have been heading higher since early September.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, soybean futures have been rallying since hitting a low at $8.51 on September 9. On the final day of September, the oilseed futures market broke above a resistance level at the September 16 high at $9.0475 per bushel and were at the $9.23 level on October 8. Price momentum was in overbought territory with relative strength heading in that direction. Open interest has been rising with the price moving from 667,070 contracts on September 9 to 703,835 contracts on October 7, an increase of 5.5%. Increasing open interest and the rising price is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Corn edges higher with wheat

The price of corn has also been moving to the upside since September 9.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that December corn futures have moved from $3.5225 on September 9 to the most recent high at $3.9450 on October 8. Like in the soybean market, price momentum has moved into an overbought condition, and relative strength is above neutral. The open interest metric has been steady around the 1.6 million contract level as the corn market heads into the October WASDE report.

The wheat futures market has also been moving higher since the start of September.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December CBOT wheat futures illustrates the recovery from $4.5050 on September 3 to a high at $5.01 per bushel on September 30. At $4.9450 on October 8, wheat was closer to the high than the low since the start of September. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings at the end of last week. Open interest has been gently rising with the price of the primary ingredient in bread, which is a supportive sign for the wheat futures market.

Cotton sits above 60 cents per pound

In late August, the price of December cotton futures fell to a low at 56.59 per pound, the lowest price since March 2016. Cotton came with a penny of the 2016 multiyear low at 55.66 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December futures shows, the price of the fluffy fiber has been rising since August. While cotton reached its most recent high at 63.39 cents in mid-September, the price was at the 61.38 cents per pound level on October 8. Price momentum and relative strength were rising above neutral territory at the end of last week. Open interest has been moving steadily higher with the price of the fiber. The metric has increased from 218,885 on August 26 to 235,963 contracts on October 7 a rise of 7.8%. Cotton is directly in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China. Both countries are significant producers, and China is one of the world's leading consumers of the fiber. At the same time, the trade war has weighed in the global economy and the overall demand for cotton. As cotton goes into the October WASDE report, the price is a level that could limit the downside over the coming weeks and months. Cotton is near the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

Meats show some signs of strength

Animal protein prices have also been moving higher over the past weeks. Cattle and hog futures are now in the offseason for demand, but the price action has been positive.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December live cattle futures shows that the price appreciated from 98.20 cents to almost $1.11 per pound on October 8. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are in overbought territory after the rally that began on September 9. However, open interest has declined from 354,056 to 303,730 contracts between September 9 and October 7, which is not a validation of the bullish price action in the live cattle futures market.

Finally, December lean hog futures have moved from a low at 57.775 cents on September 10 to a high at 72.725 cents on September 30. At above the 67 cents per pound level on October 8, lean hog futures are closer to the high than the low. Price momentum and relative strength metrics have declined to just below neutral territory. Meanwhile, open interest has increased since September 10.

Any surprises in the October WASDE could cause increased price volatility in the grain, cotton, and meat markets on Thursday, October 10.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds long futures positions in the grain and meat markets. The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, DBA holds around 30% of its assets in grain and meat futures contracts. Total net assets are at $383.91 million, and DBA trades an average of just over 295,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

Since September 9, DBA has moved from $14.62 to $15.73 per share, an increase of 7.6%. The October 10 WASDE report could move the DBA ETF product over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.