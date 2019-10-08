Netflix Will Not Lose The Streaming Wars, Cable Providers Will

The term streaming wars has come to the surface in recent months as new streaming service comes to the market. Netflix (NFLX) is typically seen as the one company that's the most likely to suffer from this battle. The problem is investors are focusing on the wrong list of winners and losers. Netflix already has fought off a tremendous amount of competition. In reality, the biggest threat the streaming wars create is not for Netflix, but the cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA).

Disney (DIS) is one company that's entering the market and is seen as the main threat to Netflix. Some investors have viewed the lower-priced options that Disney offers as something that will challenge Netflix's growth. Apple (AAPL) is another company that may challenge Netflix. However, I disagree - I believe they are all likely to benefit, with each offer a different content slate.

Focusing on The Wrong Players

The challenges Netflix faces is nothing new - for years, they have already been fighting rivals such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), through Prime and YouTube, Hulu, and the traditional linear TV cable bundles.

Additionally, investors seem to be missing a key fact. Services like HBO and Showtime already are in existence and have been for years. I have been watching HBO and Showtime, and many other products on my Roku (ROKU) streaming device for a long time. All I needed was a cable subscription, a user id, and a password. Through your cable provider, you were then able to access HBO GO and Showtime Anytime. Even Disney has had a streaming service for a long time, DisneyNow. But until now, your cable provider has controlled the key to gaining access.

Cable Will Lose

The streaming wars are more likely to come at the expense of the cable providers. That's because the new streaming services coming to the market will bypass the cable provider and allow users to access the streaming content directly from the creator. Thus the purpose of the cable provider is no longer needed.

What's even more likely to happen is the cannibalization of products that were typically offered through the cable bundle, such as linear HBO and Showtime, which will now move to the streaming service. Why would a consumer need to access HBO on their cable box when they can now get it directly? Unless, of course, the cable provider can offer it a lower price. The real battle that will develop over time is the cable providers' fight to keep content exclusive for their subscribers, while the direct to the consumer steaming service tries to differentiate themselves from the cable offering.

What's more likely to happen over time, the number of subscribers to HBO in the cable bundle will decline while the number of subscribers to its streaming will rise.

Winners

Netflix, in this case, has a unique advantage. The only place for a consumer to gain access to a Netflix series will be through the Netflix streaming service. No choices will need to be made by the consumer because there will be no other place to gain access to your favorite shows.

Additionally, the sector is likely to go through a massive period of consolidation. In the quest to control the content, I can see players like AMC Networks (AMCX), Discovery (DISCA), and CBS/Viacom (CBS, VIA) being some of the companies acquired in this push for content.

Risks

What seems more likely to happen over time is a decline of linear TV and the cable bundle as we know it. Service likes HBO, which are now owned by AT&T (T), will have to choose some point down the road, pull their service from the cable provider, or be left with two different tiers of services, confusing and frustrating users.

Of course, as the battle for content and eyeballs ramps up, it will be those with the deepest pockets and strongest content slates that will survive. It will mean that companies like Netflix will need to become cash flow positive or soon risk even higher levels of debt.

The streaming wars are heating up, but everyone is focusing on the wrong companies.

