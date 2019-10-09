Cocoa Has Been Edging Higher

The Ivory Coast and Ghana are the world's leading producers of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Cocoa beans thrive in equatorial climates. The two countries have been working together to establish a minimum price for cocoa beans, which is the main crop of the nations. Like OPEC, in crude oil, the West African countries would like to ensure the revenues from their cocoa production each year.

Commodity production tends to be a local affair, but consumption is ubiquitous. The world's most populous nation is China, and the demand for chocolate has been rising steadily over the past years. Meanwhile, chocolate prices are not as elastic as other products, so the slowdown in China's economy may not harm demand.

The price of cocoa has traded in a range from $1901 to $2602 per ton so far in 2019. The move to the downside as a one-day event, so the actual low has been around the $2089 level. At around $2450 on October 8, the price of cocoa is trading at above the midpoint value so far this year. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) moves higher and lower with the price of ICE cocoa futures.

Leaning higher on the weekly chart

Since reaching a low at $1800 per ton in late 2017, the price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange has been trending higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the gradual path of higher lows and higher highs in the cocoa futures market. Price momentum has been rising since early September and is heading for overbought territory. Relative strength is at just over a neutral reading. Meanwhile, open interest has increased with the price of cocoa beans, which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The longer-term quarterly chart shows that cocoa prices have been rising since the turn of the century when the price was below $1000 per ton.

A rally since August 20

On a shorter-term basis, cocoa recovered from its most recent low in August throughout September.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that after falling to a low at $2165 per ton on August 20 on the December futures contract, the price moved steadily higher, reaching a peak on October 4 at $2535, a move of 17.1%. Momentum and price strength metrics reached overbought conditions on the short-term chart. However, the total number of open long and short positions rose with the price of cocoa futures, which was a bullish sign during September.

Cocoa reverses at the end of last week - demand for chocolate in Asia continues to rise

Cocoa futures ran out of steam on the upside last week at the $2535 level. The wider price ranges over the past sessions lifted daily historical volatility to over 24%. The midpoint of the move from the August 20 low to the October 4 peak stands at $2350 per ton. December futures were at $2450 per ton on October 8 and could be heading for a test at the midpoint of the trading band over the coming sessions.

Meanwhile, West African supply data has been weak, helping to support prices. European and North American demand has weakened, but Asian demand has brushed off the ongoing trade issues. China is a new and burgeoning market for chocolate. The vast addressable market of 1.4 billion Chinese means that there is a lot of growth potential for cocoa consumption in the world's second-leading economy.

A pullback in the price of cocoa to the midpoint of the recent trading range or lower could be an excellent area to consider a long position in the soft commodity.

Levels to watch in the cocoa market

The weekly cocoa chart highlights that nearby cocoa futures have traded in around a $700 range from low to high so far this year. While the target for the current correction is $2350, there would be solid support at around the $2100 per ton level.

On the upside, the critical level of technical resistance stands at the early July peak at $2602 per ton. A continuation of supply issues from West Africa could send cocoa to that price or higher in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, the initiative to create a floor price in the Ivory Coast and Ghana could foster higher price levels in the future. Above the $2600 level, the 2018 peak at $2914 per ton stands as a crucial level and target on the upside. Cocoa has not traded at over $3000 per ton since 2016, when it peaked at $3422 per ton. The all-time high came in 2011 at $3826. It would take a significant supply issue to send cocoa back above the $3000 level but rising global demand should support the price during periods of price corrections.

Meanwhile, since London is the hub of the international cocoa market, the pound sterling is the pricing mechanism for many physical cocoa transactions around the world. A weak pound tends to weigh on the price of the soft commodity, while a move higher in the British currency can be a supportive factor. At the $1.2235 level against the US dollar on October 8, the pound is not far above its recent low at just under $1.20. The events surrounding Brexit could add volatility to the currency relationship between the pound and the dollar over the coming weeks. A volatile pound would likely add price variance to the cocoa futures market.

I continue to favor buying cocoa on price weakness and taking profits when the price rises. Buying on a scale-down basis and taking profits scale-up during rallies has been the optimal approach to trading and investing in the soft commodity that is the ingredient in the chocolate that people around the world enjoy each day.

NIB is the cocoa ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those that do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to participate in the cocoa market, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $17.01 million, trades an average of 16,570 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of December cocoa futures rose from a low at $2165 on August 20 to a high at $2535 on October 4, a move of 17.1%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, the NIB ETN product appreciated from $24.47 to $29.07 or 18.8% as the ETN outperformed the futures market over the period.

The demand trend for cocoa around the world is higher, and West African producers are working to lift prices and support their local economies. Chocolate confectionery products are not going out of style any time soon, which is an excellent reason to trade or invest in cocoa from the long side. A move to $2350 per ton or lower over the coming days and weeks could present an opportunity to build a long position in the soft commodity that has been trending higher for almost two decades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.