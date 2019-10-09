Sugar Gets Sweeter Since Mid-September

Sugar can be a highly volatile soft commodity. Since the 1970s, the sugar futures market has traded from lows at 2.29 to highs at 66 cents per pound. Since sugar is a staple ingredient in many foods, governments around the world use subsidies to support local production of the sweet commodity. Subsidies and tariffs can distort prices as they often cause gluts in one part of the world and deficits in others.

Brazil is the leading free-market producer of sugarcane in the world. The cost of production in Brazil is a function of the local currency. The sugar futures market for free-market sugar uses the US dollar as its pricing mechanism. Therefore, the foreign exchange relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real has a significant impact on the price of sugar.

In 2011, sugar hit a high at 36.08 per pound, and the Brazilian real was at a high at $0.65095. At the end of last week, sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were trading at the 12.76 cents per pound level, with the Brazilian real at $0.24565 against the US dollar. Sugar has moved 64.6% lower since 2011, and the real has declined by 62.3% against the US dollar. In Brazil, the price of sugar is only 2.3% lower than it was in 2011 on the highs.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) tracks the prices of three of the most actively traded sugar futures contracts.

Lots of selling during the October-March roll

From the beginning of August through mid-September, the price of sugar fell sharply.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the decline from 12.30 cents per pound in early August to a low at 10.68 cents in mid-September. In August and September, the sugar futures market suffered losses through six consecutive sessions. Price momentum and relative strength fell into oversold conditions on the weekly chart in mid-September when the price of sugar hit its most recent low.

The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market rose to a high at 1.088 million contracts as sugar was approaching its low. The increase in the open interest metric was a sign that market participants in the sugar futures market were pushing the price to the downside as the sweet commodity often attracts lots of speculators given its high level of price variance. During the same time of the year in 2018, the price of sugar futures fell to a low at 9.83 cents per pound, the lowest level since 2008. This year, the selling came as the October futures contract on ICE was rolling to the next active month, which is March.

Sugar futures recover over the past month

Since mid-September, the sugar futures market has recovered.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March ICE sugar futures reached a low at 11.74 cents per pound on September 12. Sugar is in steep contango, so the low on the March contract was 1.06 cents or almost 10% higher than the low on the expired October futures contract in mid-September. Since then, the price of the sweet commodity has climbed steadily, reaching a peak at 12.93 cents on October 2. At the same time, price momentum and relative strength turned lower in overbought territory in early October and are heading for neutral conditions. At the same time, the open interest metric fell from 1.088 million to under 880,000 contracts as of October 7 as the price rose. Rising price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. On Tuesday, October 8, March sugar futures were reading at 12.42 cents per pound. The decline in open interest could mean that we will see more price pressure on the sugar futures market in the coming days.

Signs of a bottom in the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar

Like coffee and the other agricultural commodities where Brazil is a dominant producer and exporter, the price of sugar on the world market can be highly sensitive to the foreign exchange relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. The futures market for sugar uses the US dollar as its pricing mechanism. Meanwhile, local costs for sugar output in Brazil are in Brazilian real terms. A strong Brazilian currency tends to support the price of sugar on the world markets, while weakness in the real has the opposite effect. The Brazilian real remains near a multiyear low against the dollar these days.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar foreign exchange pair illustrates that the Brazilian currency fell from a high at $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. At $0.24410 on October 8, the real is not far above the low, which has put additional pressure on the price of free-market sugar.

The monthly chart also shows that the real has been bouncing around the $0.24 level over the past four years, which looks like a level of support in the currency pair. The markets have thrown the kitchen sink at the Brazilian currency over the past months, but it has not made a lower low. The strength in the US dollar has weighed on the exchange rate. The overall weakness in emerging markets has also caused weakness in the real. Contagion from economic and political woes in neighboring Argentina has been problematic for Brazil's economy. At the same time, fires in the Amazon have presented problems for President Bolsonaro and his government that has pledged to clean up corruption in South America's leading economy and most populous nation.

The Brazilian currency has hung in there above the 2015 low, which could be a sign of a bottom in the real.

The levels to watch in the sugar futures market

When it comes to the sugar futures market, technical support is now at 11.74 cents on the March futures contract. Below there, the continuous contract low at 10.68 cents is the next level on the downside. The critical level of technical support stands at the September 2018 low at 9.83 cents per pound. Before last year, sugar had not ventured below the 10 cents level since 2008.

On the upside, technical resistance is now at the recent October 2 high at 12.93 cents. On the weekly chart, 13.50 cents is the next level on the upside, which is the 2019 continuous contract peak. In 2018, the high was at 14.24 cents which came one year ago in October.

The price of sugar has traded from 2.29 cents to a high at 66 cents per pound since the 1970s. At under 13 cents per pound, the price of sugar futures is a lot closer to the lows than the highs over the past almost half-century.

CANE spreads its risk over three deferred futures contracts

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena. CANE tends to underperform the price action in the nearby sugar futures market because it holds a portfolio of futures contracts for different delivery dates. At the same time, CANE tends to outperform the price action in the sugar market during bearish periods. The nearby contract is often the most volatile. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, CANE does not have exposure to the active month March futures contract as of October 7, as it holds equally-weighted positions in May 2020, July 2020, and March 2021 contracts. CANE has net assets of $10.14 million and trades an average of 37,270 contracts each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 1.00%.

The price of sugar futures fell from 12.82 cents in late June to a low at 10.68 cents in mid-September, a decline of 16.7%. Sugar then recovered to a high at 12.93 cents last week, or 21.07%.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the CANE ETN product shows that it fell from $7.19 on June 28 to $6.28 per share on September 12 or 12.7% as the ETF outperformed the price action in the nearby sugar futures contract. CANE rallied from $6.28 to a high at $6.79 or 8.2% on October 2, as the ETF underperformed the price action in the sugar futures arena on the upside.

The price of sugar has gotten sweeter since the September low. The path of least resistance for the price of the soft commodity will depend on supplies and the value of the Brazilian currency over the coming weeks and months. At under 13 cents, the long-term risk-reward profile for the sugar market remains favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.