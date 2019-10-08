3 Reasons Why Criteo Is A Buy At These Levels

Investment Premise:

With its share price decreasing more than 36% in the past 6 months, Criteo (CRTO) is now an attractively priced company benefiting from a competitive moat and sound financing. For investors looking for a major player in the adtech industry, the stock of the digital advertising software provider has become an attractively priced opportunity.

Business Description:

Criteo as a technology company provides an advertising platform for the open Internet. The company's offerings essentially collect clients' proprietary commerce data such as transaction and browsing activity in order to identify high-intent customers as they browse the Internet. Once these high intent customers are identified, Criteo's software will feed them highly personalized ads to entice a purchase. Criteo’s software is employed by a variety of retailers, travel agencies and publishers. Every time a potential customer visits one of these websites, Criteo will gather a small amount of information with regard to a variety of customer features such as interests on the website, device IDs, previous visits to website, etc. The company then combines all these data points in order to derive a graph exhibiting the customer's online persona. The company itself was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

1 - Criteo Has Strong Balance Sheet Providing The Opportunity For A Flexible Capital Allocation Strategy

In spite of a recent slowdown in revenue growth, Criteo has in recent years showed impressive discipline with regard to its approach to managing its finances. The company has successfully reached a position where it has established a significant cash pile in addition to a very low debt holding. With $422M of cash as of June 30th, 2019, Criteo has the flexibility to pursue a variety of shareholder value enhancing measures going forwards.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As of Q2 FY19, the board authorized a new $80M share buyback program following on from the previous program it authorized in Q4 of FY18. In addition to its share buyback program, Criteo’s significant cash pile allows it to pursue other value adding opportunities such as M&A and capital expenditure. With regard to investment directed at organic growth under the form of Capex, Criteo has set out to maintain a rigorous overall investment agenda with the majority of investment focusing on hosting capabilities, facilities and internal IT. In terms of potential M&A activity going forwards, Criteo will essentially look to continue in its disciplined approach to acquisitions by looking mainly at companies featuring a range of adjacent technologies, products or human capital that the company has identified as attractive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Data by YCharts

Company insiders have also looked to benefit from the company's financial position. This is highlighted by a strong increase in insider ownership of Criteo shares.

Data by YCharts

2 - Strong Moat: A Unique Pool Of Customer IDs

Central to Criteo’s business is the large amounts of customer data it has accumulated from its clients. The granularity of this data is a key feature with regard to how Criteo can effectively leverage its growing data set and monetize it. Through the large volumes of customer browsing data Criteo has acquired through its clients, it can look to express and quantify consumer shopping intent and engagement all while using the transactional data, at the individual product and individual user level, to create a unique customer profile. This data pooling process is characterized by the Criteo Shopper Graph product on the advertising platform. The Shopper Graph is currently composed from three data collectives: The Identity Graph, the Interest Map and the Measurement Network.

The Identity Graph allows Criteo to essentially identify users across a variety of devices they may be using to purchase products both online and offline. Criteo can do this by recognizing a browser-specific cookie or a specific device ID (computer, tablet, mobile phone). As of December 2018, the company estimating having over 4 billion user IDs with an estimated average of three user IDs per customer.

The Interest Map feature collects and organizes consumer intent and purchasing data across the products available in Criteo's wide network of commerce clients. This allows the company to build a comprehensive and accurate shopper profile for all consumers who have previously been a source of data through their previous browsing activity.

The Measurement Network provides Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) level sales attribution for consumer brands across its network of retailer partners using the line of Criteo Retail Media solutions. This means that, using a deterministic measurement approach, Criteo's Consumer brand clients can precisely track and measure the effectiveness of their ads by attributing their sales at the SKU level to the clicks that were generated on their ads across the network of retailers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

With the shopper data set Criteo has acquired and the unique insights it can provide to its clients, Criteo is in a position where it has built up an attractive position. Going forwards, it can look to sustain this position with the scale and reach of its technology. Clients who want to benefit essentially from customer insights that are derived from a lot larger dataset than their own will be able to use Criteo's products to do so. And as more clients join, the larger the data pool becomes and the more accurate the insights become. This creates a cycle of network effects for Criteo to leverage. This dynamic is demonstrated by the ~90% client retention Criteo exhibits for all of its combined solutions.

3 - Recent Web Browser Policy Changes May Be Overblown

On March 22nd, 2019, Adweek released an article titled, “Google Mulls Third-Party Ad-Targeting Restrictions” speculating that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be likely to follow in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) footsteps in rolling out its own version of the Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) measure Apple added to its Safari Browser. A move that impacted Criteo 3Q18 revenues, causing them to dip up to 5% on a year-on-year basis. The impact was essentially felt industry wide as it became increasingly difficult for ad-tech companies to identify and retarget users on the Safari web browser platform. The Adweek article on Google had an adverse effect on Criteo’s share price as it pushed investors into speculating that Criteo would be exposed to a similar policy to Apple’s, only it would be targeted at the Chrome web browser, a platform that is responsible for as much as 50% of Criteo’s revenues, according to the CEO Jean-Baptiste Rudelle.

Data by YCharts

There is an argument that the market has overreacted to this news and that in fact, Google’s changes to its Chrome web browser will not be as impactful to Criteo’s top line as originally thought. In the 1Q19 Earnings Call, JB Rudelle, Criteo CEO, when asked about the impact of potential Chrome changes gives this interpretation :

"(...)those changes will be done in a way to minimize any impact on the ecosystem. And he (Google CEO) was very clear on that and insisted that for them it's extremely important to maintain a healthy advertising ecosystem that this is the key revenue source for most publishers. Obviously, it's a very important part of Google business, including the exchange where we are one of the biggest buyers on the exchange."

He also elaborated on the firm's change in attitude towards cookies since the changes Apple made to the Safari web browser impacted the business:

"...we are reducing very significantly compared to 2 years ago our dependency on cookies. This is something which is a long-term investment for Criteo."

Furthermore, JB Rudelle in the more recent 2Q19 Earnings Call shed some light on the changes Google has made to its Chrome browser:

"...on Google Chrome, there is no material impact that Google has done in the previous weeks. So, there is no impact on our business."

Given the arguments stated above, there is reason to believe that the market took a very pessimistic view on how Google's proposed changes to the Chrome browser would impact Criteo, thinking that the impact would be similar to the one Criteo felt when Apple made its changes to the Safari Browser, a view that may in fact no be at all warranted.

Risks:

There is a foreign exchange rate risk as the company incurs large portions of their expenses and derives significant revenues in currencies other than the euro.

Criteo's ability to generate revenue depends on their ability to collect significant amounts of data from various sources, which may be restricted by consumer choice, restrictions imposed by clients, publishers and browsers or other software, in addition to changes in technology and new developments in laws, regulations and industry standards.

Recommendation:

Moderate share price depression over the last 6 months has created an attractive entry point for an asymmetric risk-reward scenario. Criteo currently has no long-term financial obligations and has accumulated an attractive holding of cash. This provides a potential platform for the business to leverage its attractive financial position and look to potentially make targeted and strategic acquisitions to create shareholder value going forwards. In addition to shifting its business model away from cookie generated revenue, Criteo will look to capitalize on the vast amounts of data it has already accumulated to continue generating valuable insights and specific advertisement strategies to its clients. At this stage, given the recent share price action and the risk profile of the stock, accumulating shares priced under $20 is an attractive strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRTO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.