Twilio: Still Overvalued

Why it is wise to call it a day here and sidestep this investment.

Investment Thesis

During the summer, I wrote the following about Twilio (TWLO),

Twilio's share price has been on a tear of late and is up more than 125% in the past twelve months. However, on deeper analysis, some troubling insights emerge. This stock needs to be avoided.

Since that article was written, the stock is down nearly 23%. Notwithstanding this newly found discount, I declare that shareholders are not likely to be rewarded here and that the most prudent action is to sidestep this investment.

The Main Game: All About Growth!

Superficially, Twilio has one thing going for it, as justification for its market cap: rapidly growing revenue.

Source: author's calculations

And those numbers are not only impressive, but they are very hard to argue with.

And to be fair, there are not many companies which have been listed more than three years ago and are still able to post plus 70% growth rates - that's certainly very impressive.

During A Bull Market: We Do Not Talk About The Bottom Line!

On deeper analysis, though, Twilio's modus operandi is not all that different from many other software companies over the past several years. In fact, in my previous article, I had already noted Twilio's revenue growth through acquisition.

This time, I'll simply note that acquisition led growth is a very difficult game, whereby the acquiring company must seek out larger acquisitions to move the bottom line.

Also, the bigger the acquisition, the more successful the company being acquired, and the bigger the premium necessary to acquire the company. On balance, this means less upside left for the acquiring company.

Next, what I find particularly alarming about Twilio's growth strategy is that as it grows, the company's profitability does not actually improve substantially - which is odd. See below:

Accordingly, despite adding millions of dollars to the top-line, on a non-GAAP basis, its income line will finish largely unchanged.

What's more is that shareholders are not going to be meaningfully better off.

In the table above, I have estimated what Twilio's Q4 2019 total number of shares outstanding is likely to finish at. We know that Twilio in Q1 2019 had 117 million shares outstanding, Q2 had 129 million, and Q3's guidance points to 150 million, but for the year, on average, the figure is 143 million. Hence, a simple division implies 176 million shares outstanding for Q4 2019.

Why is this relevant? Because it shows that Twilio's 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 includes a substantial amount of stock-based compensation. In other words, Twilio's stock-based compensation for 2019 is likely to reach $300 million (if not more). Then this $300 million is added back to Twilio's non-GAAP figures.

If this sounds somewhat complicated, don't worry: I'm simply demonstrating that the more Twilio's top-line grows, the worse off its shareholders ultimately are.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

There is no question that the past few months have been pretty harsh on the peer group in the table. Each one of them has seen its share price take a haircut the past few months.

Saying that, some of these companies are likely to return to former glories at some point. Twilio's bullish shareholders argue that Twilio is one of the companies that in time will revisit former highs. However, I assert that it will not.

The thing with investing in a high growth company has a lot to do with sentiment. As long as the share price is ticking up, shareholders will not ask difficult questions and the multiple investors are happy to pay for participation as it continues to expand. But once its shares turn south, new investors will be the first to ask the most challenging questions, causing the trading multiple to start to compress.

The Bottom Line

Paying up more than 14x sales for a company without any GAAP earnings is not likely to end up as a rewarding affair for investors. What's more, given Twilio's incessant use of stock to pay its management means that Twilio is not likely to generate a 'clean' profit for a considerable amount of time.

The first rule of investing is not to lose capital. I believe that shareholders are infringing on this cardinal rule.

