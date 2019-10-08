Ascena Retail Group: Back On Track

The company has a healthy cash position and no drawings on its revolver, indicating that liquidity concerns are unwarranted.

Introduction

As we described in our last article on the company, Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) operates a number of well-known women's apparel brands, which include Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice. Shares have been trading at historically low levels due to concerns about liquidity and deteriorating operating performance.

While the company has a lot of work ahead of it, last week's Q4 earnings release indicates that bankruptcy is not on the table and that management is taking the right steps to return the company to profitability.

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $0.36 Shares Outstanding 197.6 Market Capitalization 71.36 Debt 1,338.6 Cash 328.0 Enterprise Value 1081.96

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Q4 Earnings Results

The company posted revenue of $1.45 billion (down 4.5% YoY) and a loss (on a GAAP basis) of $2.12 per share. While these headline numbers look terrible, the company was actually profitable with operating income of $16 million if one excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $370 million. Depreciation and amortization charges were $78 million, which brings adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to $94 million.

Unsurprisingly, operating performance was weak: same store sales in Ascena's Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor and LOFT) increased by 1%, fell by 4% in Plus Fashion (Lane Bryant and Catherines), and fell by 5% in Kids Fashion (Justice).

Continued operational underperformance and deteriorating business fundamentals are (in our view) Ascena's most serious risks; the company must stabilize sales and profitability in order to create shareholder value over time and eventually refinance its term loan (more on this later).

Update On Liquidity and Bankruptcy Risk

Importantly, to investors concerned about the company's liquidity, Ascena's balance sheet now has $328 million in cash, which should mitigate any lingering fears about near-term bankruptcy risk (as described in this NY Post article).

Interim executive chairwoman Carrie Teffner explicitly noted that management is not considering bankruptcy on the Q4 earnings call, noting that:

Of the options being considered, to be clear and for the avoidance of doubt, bankruptcy of Ascena is not one of the options being evaluated.

While the company has a $1.2 billion balloon payment on a term loan due in November 2022, there is little short-term liquidity risk. Per page 20 of the most recent 10-Q filing, Ascena prepaid future quarterly payments with $180 million such that its next quarterly payment is not due until November 2020.

Once Ascena's ongoing restructuring and cost savings plan is complete, we are confident that the company will emerge as a leaner, more profitable operation and will be able to negotiate with its lender to refinance its term loan.

More On The Term Loan

Goldman Sachs analyst Jenna Giannelli asked an excellent question during the Q&A session, asking whether management is considering purchasing a portion of its term loan on the open market, as the loan is currently trading at a substantial discount.

In a best-case scenario, Ascena would be able to sell off either Catherines or Lane Bryant (which comprise the company's plus-size segment) and use the resultant proceeds (along with existing cash reserves) to purchase either all or a substantial portion of its term loan (of which $1.37 billion is currently outstanding). This would be substantially accretive to equity holders since Ascena's current market capitalization is only $70 million (enterprise value is $1.08 billion).

The term loan is currently trading at 55 cents on the dollar (this is a non-public quote from Bloomberg and may not be fully accurate or current), which would allow the company to pay off some of its long-term financial debt at a substantial discount.

There is precedent for this sort of transaction as the company previously "repurchased $72.0 million of the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan at an aggregate cost of $68.4 million through open market transactions" (page F-22 of most recent 10-K).

Risk-Reward Overview

To give an overview of the risk-reward profile of an investment in Ascena, note that (excluding restructuring and impairment charges) the company generated $157.1 million, $468.3 million, and $475.9 million of EBITDA in fiscal years 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

This sharp drop-off in profitability in 2019 was due in part to weak gross margins, which declined by 240 basis points from 58.1% to 55.7%. This trend is a reflection of significant promotional activity in order to move product and generate revenue (otherwise known as "buying" sales).

Weakening gross margins (along with similarly weak top-line performance) is the single biggest counter to the bull thesis as this indicates lackluster consumer demand for Ascena's brands (although management has attributed weak gross margins to efforts to reduce inventory levels).

The company has made moves to improve profitability by shutting Dressbarn stores, considering the sale of Lane Bryant/Catherines, and focusing on its strongest brands (Ann Taylor and Loft). Management also mentioned on the Q4 earnings call that "we are well on our way to achieving the $150 million of annualized savings that we previously communicated, the bulk of which we expect to realize in fiscal 2020".

If the company can cut costs and stabilize gross margins, EBITDA should start trending back towards ~$400 million (note that Value Fashion, which consists of Maurices and Dressbarn, was the company's only segment that generated an operating loss in FY 2018).

As an example, if gross margins revert and Ascena can get back to annual EBITDA of ~$300m, this would imply a $1.5 billion enterprise value at a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple. Subtracting long-term debt and adding back cash brings us to a market capitalization of $489.4 million and a share price of $2.52.

However, this is a speculative estimate and assumes that same-store sales will stabilize; gross margins will start reverting to historical levels; and management can execute on its cost-saving initiatives.

Conclusion

While Ascena is not yet out of the woods, we are optimistic that the company will be able to avoid bankruptcy in coming years and return to profitability. It has made aggressive moves to become a leaner business and has a portfolio that includes some of the most well-known retailers in the country (e.g. Ann Taylor and Loft). Thank you for reading, and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.