The Cooper Companies: A Solid Pick In 2019

For quite a long time, the Cooper Companies (COO) has managed to remain a hidden gem in the global medical device industry. The company is focused on vision care and women's health segments and has more than 12,000 employees. The company reported revenues of $2.53 billion in 2018. Besides, Cooper Companies has been a member of the S&P 500 index since 2016.

The Cooper Companies has surpassed the consensus revenue estimate 12 times in the last 16 quarters. The company has also surpassed the consensus earnings estimate 13 times in the last 16 quarters. In its third-quarter earnings release, the company's revenues of $679.4 million missed the consensus by $8.15 million. But the company's non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) of $0.03 managed to beat the consensus estimate by $0.05.

The Cooper Companies offers a unique mix of opportunities to the Medtech investor. Although the company is trading at higher valuation levels, this may still be a great entry point for new investors. Here, I will present my rationale for recommending the Cooper Companies in 2019.

The Cooper Companies Is Focused On Leveraging The Opportunity In Global Soft Contact Lens Market

According to the Cooper Companies' investor presentation, the global soft contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from $8.66 billion in 2018 to $11.58 billion in 2023. The company also expects the multi-focal lenses market to grow the fastest, at 9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The toric lens market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8%, while the sphere lenses market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2023. The Cooper Companies estimates a slight market shift from Sphere lenses to toric and multi-focal lenses from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing incidence of myopia, rising percentage of children with vision problems, and rising number of presbyopes due to increasing life expectancy are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global soft lens market. These patients are increasingly opting for the comfort and convenience that the lenses offer in their day-to-day life.

The Cooper Companies has been able to leverage this opportunity by catching on to the trend of a shift to daily lenses. Daily silicone lenses are fast becoming the preferred lenses globally. According to the company's third-quarter earnings call, around half of the total global soft lenses market is accounted for by dailies. Further, around 41% of the dailies are silicone lenses. And the company expects the silicone lenses to account for almost 80% of the dailies market in the coming years. The company has an estimated conversion of $2.0 billion worth current daily hydrogel lens demand to daily silicone lens. This is in line with the silicone penetration of around 83% in the two-week and monthly market.

The Cooper Companies is emerging to be one of the key beneficiaries of these trends. The company accounts for an 18% market share in the dailies market. On the other hand, the company makes up for a 31% share in the FRP (frequent replacement) lens market. This shows the potential to switch from FRP to dailies for the company.

Multiple Soft Contact Lenses Brands Have Made Their Presence Felt In The Global Arena

The company's daily silicone hydrogel lenses, MyDay and Clariti, reported YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth of 23% in the third quarter. This was one of the key factors driving Cooper Vision's robust growth across all geographies in the third quarter.

MyDay brand offers spheric and toric lenses. Clariti offers spheric, toric, and multifocal lenses. MyDay toric has proved to be a successful product line for the company. Cooper Companies aims to leverage this opportunity by expanding the production of these lenses. Besides, brands such as Biofinity and Avaira are also making their presence felt in the toric and FRP lenses market, respectively.

The Cooper Companies is also working to strengthen its position in the myopia management market. To that effect, the company has launched an innovative myopia management lens, MiSight. Sold in several European countries, Canada, and a few Asia-Pacific countries, MiSight managed to surpass the $1.0 million revenue mark for the first time in the third quarter. The company is awaiting a meaningful update from FDA for MiSight by end of 2019. In absence of any approved myopia management lens in the U.S., MiSight stands to capture a significant market share.

The Cooper Companies Is Benefitting From Its Market Expansion Strategy

According to the Cooper Companies' investor presentation, the global soft contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific, from 2018 to 2023. In 2023, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA are expected to account for 43%, 30%, and 27% of the total soft contact lenses market, respectively.

Here, we see the penetration of daily and FRP lenses in various geographies. These numbers highlight the growth potential available for The Cooper Companies in ex-U.S. markets.

The Cooper Companies is focusing on expanding its geographic presence in high demand markets such as Brazil, India, China, Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Investors Should Be Aware Of These Risks

The Cooper Companies is competing with well-established players in the global soft contact lens market. Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, The Cooper Companies, and Bausch and Lomb account for 40%, 24%, 24%, and 9%, of the global soft contact lens market, respectively.

The Cooper Companies reported lower-than-average revenue growth for its multi-focal lens business in the third quarter. The company has been facing increasing competition in this space in the past few quarters. However, the Cooper Companies remains confident of regaining market share after the launch of MyDay multi-focal. However, the company has not provided a timeline for the launch of these lenses. In this backdrop, the company expects to report low-single-digit growth in multi-focal as compared to the upper-single digit growth of the overall market in the next few quarters.

The Cooper Companies is also struggling in its CooperSurgical business. In the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $170.3 million, up 2% on a YoY basis. The company's office and surgical business reported YoY flat performance, but fertility business revenues were up YoY by 5%.

According to the Cooper Companies' investor presentation, the hormonal and non-hormonal contraceptive market in the U.S. is worth $1.0 billion. Here hormonal products account for 83% market, while Cooper Companies' intrauterine contraceptive device, Paragard makes up for the remaining 17% share. In the third quarter, Paragard revenues remained flat despite increasing ASP (average selling price). The revenue decline was an outcome of reduced advertising spend and channel inventory contraction at the physician level. The continued reliance on the consumer awareness program highlights the resource intensiveness of this product line. Even then, the company is only estimating mid-single-digits revenue growth for Paragard in the next few years.

Conclusion

Here is the snapshot of the latest guidance provided by The Cooper Companies. Trading at a P/E of 31.56x and forward P/E of 22.32x, The Cooper Companies is definitely an expensive pick. Peers such as Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, and Bausch Health Companies are trading at forward P/E multiple of 27.39x, 14.59x, and 4.46x, respectively.

Wall Street has an estimated 12-month consensus target price for the company of $345.92. In August 2019, KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan reiterated an Overweight rating for the stock. The analyst has set the target price as $351 price target. The analyst believes the Q3 sales miss to be a "modest blip" and expects the stock to revert back to growth in future quarters. However, the analyst has also forecasted some sales volatility for the company. Piper Jaffray analyst, Matt O'Brien also reiterated an Overweight rating for the stock with a target price of $360. Matt also believes that the problems faced by the company in the third quarter were avoidable and not significant for the future. In this backdrop, I believe that the consensus target price is reflective of the future growth prospects of the company.

I do not see the Cooper Companies become a fast-growing stock. But I see this to be a solid and mature company with attractive market opportunities. The company is akin to stalwarts in the medical device industry such as Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson, but with a much more targeted strategy. In this backdrop, it makes sense for average risk appetite investors to pick up this stock for stable long-term returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.