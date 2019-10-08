AvalonBay: Well-Positioned To Grow, But Shares Are Richly Valued

The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) delivered another solid quarter in its Q2 2019 results. The REIT should continue to benefit from demographic trends, and favorable supply and demand dynamics in its key markets. AvalonBay also has a robust development pipeline that will expand its portfolio of apartment units by 11.7% in the next few years. The REIT has a strong balance sheet as well. The REIT is a fine choice for investors seeking a stable and steadily growing dividend income. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

AvalonBay delivered positive top and bottom line growth in its Q2 2019 earnings. In the quarter, the REIT saw its core funds from operations grew to $2.27 per share. This was better than last year’s $2.23 per share. The increase was primarily driven by growth in its net operating income from new and existing communities. Its NOI in the same-store portfolio grew by 2.8%. Its occupancy rate improved slightly to 96.1% in Q2 2019 from 96.0% in Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings And Growth Analysis

We like AvalonBay and think the REIT will continue to perform well in the foreseeable future for the following reasons:

Strong fundamentals continue in most of its major markets

AvalonBay is focused in 6 major coastal markets and Denver in the United States. Its 6 coastal markets include New England, Metro New York/New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Southern California, Northern California and Pacific Northwest.

Source: Investor Presentation

Demand and supply dynamics remain favorable in AvalonBay’s markets in the near future. First, unemployment rates continue to trend down in the U.S. northeast and the west (where Equity Residential’s major markets are). As can be seen from the two charts below, unemployment rates have reached a cycle low this summer in both the U.S. northeast and west.

Source: Unemployment rates in the U.S. Northeast and West by Federal Reserve of St. Louis

Second, the number of housing starts are trending down in these two regions. As can be seen from the two charts below, housing starts have been slightly trending downward in the past year. Therefore, strong employment growth coupled with slightly declining housing starts will provide favorable supply and demand dynamics in its major markets. In fact, management in the latest conference call expressed that its properties in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California are performing well. They are also seeing improvement in New York and New Jersey.

Source: Housing starts in the U.S. Northeast and West by Federal Reserve of St. Louis

Development projects will contribute to NOI growth

AvalonBay has several development projects. These projects will add more than 7 thousand units to its portfolio of properties. This will increase its portfolio of units by 11.7% from the current portfolio of 59,900 units. These construction projects are expected to generate $165 million of NOI in Q2 2019. As can be seen from the table below, these construction projects will reach completion date between Q4 2019 and 2022.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Strong balance sheet to support its growth project

AvalonBay continues to maintain a solid balance sheet. Its net debt to core EBITDA of 4.8x in Q2 2019 was an improvement from Q3 2018’s 4.9x. This ratio is also lower than many REITs that typically have a leverage ratio above 5x (peer median is about 5.6x). In addition, its interest coverage ratio of 7.4x in Q2 2019 was also an improvement from Q4 2018’s 6.9x. The company also has a well-laddered debt maturity profile with a low average interest rate of 3.7%. AvalonBay’s strong balance sheet will help support its growth projects in the next few years.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Valuation: Slightly Undervalued

Shares of AvalonBay have risen over 25% in the past year. The company’s core funds from operations guidance for 2019 is between $9.25 and $9.45 per share. Using the midpoint of this guidance, its core FFO for 2019 will be about $9.35 per share. Therefore, its price to 2019 core FFO is about 23.3x. This is inline with its peers and falls just in the middle of its past 5-year historical range of 17.4x-30.1x.

A growing 2.8%-yielding dividend

AvalonBay currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, the REIT has consistently increased its dividend every year. In the past 9 years, the company’s dividend yield is usually in the range of 2.5% and 3.6%. Its current dividend yield of 2.9% is towards the lower end of this yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for AvalonBay to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals. In addition, a significant portion of AvalonBay’s NOI comes from high-tech rich markets (e.g. Seattle and Northern California). If there is a significant downturn in the technology industry, it will result in lower demand and impact AvalonBay’s ability to raise rental rates.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand due to lower economic growth rate), it may become challenging for AvalonBay to raise its rental rate.

Rising construction costs

We are in the latter stage of the current economic cycle. Typically, in this stage, wage growth and inflation rates will accelerate. This will result in higher construction costs. It may become challenging to even achieve good yields through property developments. If the unemployment rate continues to remain very low in the U.S., construction cost may spike further.

Investor Takeaway

AvalonBay is a well-managed REIT with solid growth prospects in its key coastal markets. We believe it is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, given the fact that its shares have surged over 25% YTD, we do not see its current risk and reward profile appealing. Therefore, we think investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.