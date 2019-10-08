ArQule: With Its Developing R&D Pipeline, We Are Looking For A Pullback

While the stock seems to be a bit overvalued, ARQL presents an interesting longer-term opportunity.

It has another drug it is developing through proof of concept phase and multiple early stage drugs.

ARQL has outlicensed its lead drug after a proof of concept trial and will receive royalties and milestones.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pursuing multiple programs in biomarker-defined oncology and rare disease indications.

ARQL stock saw some action in the last session, trading over 3 times of average volume at a 6% increase from the previous close. We will see why the stock is attracting market attention and if it is justified.

Catalyst

The immediate catalyst that triggered the market enthusiasm is the October 2, 2019, announcement of initiation of dosing in the phase 1/2 MOSAIC trial for ARQ 092 (miransertib) in overgrowth diseases. Topline data from this trial is expected in 1H-2021.

However, the lead candidate presently at advanced stage is derazantinib (ARQ 087). Topline data from the ongoing phase 2 "Pivotal Study of Derazantinib in Patients With Inoperable or Advanced Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) and FGFR2 Gene Fusions or FGFR2 Gene Mutations or Amplifications" is expected in 1H-2020.

Pipeline

Other product candidates and indications in the company's clinical pipeline include:

ARQ 531 - a reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) that is in Phase 1 clinical development for B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options.

​Miransertib (ARQ 092) - a selective inhibitor of protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/​threonine kinase. A registrational clinical trial of miransertib for the treatment of Proteus syndrome (PS) and PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Syndromes (PROS) initiated in October 2019. Miransertib is also in phase 1b clinical development in oncology in combination with anastrozole hormonal therapy.

​ARQ 751 - a selective inhibitor of AKT that is in phase 1 clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) or phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) mutations or that are PTEN null.

Image source: company website.

About Derazantinib (ARQ 087)

Derazantinib is an oral drug that inhibits FGFR and especially FGFR2. FGFR is a family of kinase, fibroblast growth factor receptors, which are involved in key cellular behaviors like proliferation, cell differentiation, cell migration, cell survival and angiogenesis. A number of cancers owe their origin to FGFR dysregulation; these include iCCA, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder, endometrial, breast, gastric, lung and ovarian.

About iCCA or intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas, this is what the company says:

"iCCA is a rare type of bile duct cancer that originates from the intrahepatic biliary ductal system and forms an intrahepatic mass. The disease is often diagnosed late because it presents as asymptomatic. There are currently no approved therapies for iCCA."

Derazantinib has been granted orphan drug designation for iCCA by both the FDA and EMA. The drug has shown a positive response rate in biomarker-defined iCCA population with FGFR2 fusion.

Trials

ArQule conducted a phase 1a and phase 2 clinical trial of derazantinib for the treatment of patients with iCCA. A 21% response rate was observed with 6 partial responses out of 29 evaluable patients. An 83% disease control rate and median time was observed on treatment of over 26 weeks. The drug also demonstrated a manageable side effect profile.

A registrational, single-arm, biomarker- and response rate-driven trial of approximately 100 second-line iCCA patients with FGFR2 fusions was initiated in 4Q-2017, in the United States and European Union. It was later transferred to Basilea after the granting of exclusive license to them in April 2018. In January 2019, Basilea announced results of an interim analysis conducted after 42 patients had been enrolled, with a subset of 29 evaluable patients who had at least one post-baseline imaging assessment. The objective response rate (ORR) was 21% in the 29 evaluable patients. The disease control rate was 83%. The safety data obtained from all 42 patients was also consistent with the previous clinical trial results.

Execution

ArQule entered into an agreement with Sinovant in February 2018, granting them an exclusive license to develop and commercialize derazantinib in Greater China. ArQule received an upfront payment of $3 million and a development milestone of $2.5 million in 1Q-2019. Sinovant will be responsible for all costs and expenses of development, manufacture and commercialization of derazantinib in Greater China. The company is also eligible for up to an additional $82 million in regulatory and sales milestones. ArQule is entitled to receive double-digit royalties in the low teens from Sinovant on net sales of derazantinib post-commercialization in Greater China.

ArQule also entered into an agreement with Basilea in April 2018, granting them an exclusive license to develop and commercialize derazantinib in the United States, European Union, Japan, and the rest of the world, excluding Greater China. An upfront payment of $10 million was paid to ArQule, with eligibility for up to $326 million in regulatory and commercial milestones. Upon commercialization of derazantinib, ArQule will also receive staggered royalties on future net sales, ranging from high-single digits to the mid-teens, and mid-single digits to low-double digits, on direct, and indirect sales, respectively. All costs and expenses of development, manufacture, and commercialization in its territory will be the responsibility of Basilea. Under certain circumstances, ArQule may promote derazantinib in the United States directly.

Financials

52-week range 2.23 - 12.22

1y target est 12.72

Market cap 980.72M

Shares outstanding 120.26M

Float 93.06M

% held by insiders 1.74%

% held by institutions 81.20%

Shares short (15 Aug. 2019) 13.29M

Short ratio (15 Aug. 2019) 8.57

In July 2018, ArQule sold 12,650,000 shares of common stock at $5.50 per share for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $64.6 million after commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments were $179.121 million and $92.223 million as of 6/29/2019 and 12/31/2018, respectively. The company anticipates that cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand, financial support from licensing agreements, and the one-year extension of a loan agreement will be sufficient to finance the company's operations into 2021.

Patents/IP

Derazantinib (ARQ 087): four issued patents in the U.S. covering the composition of matter and pharmaceutical composition, solid forms, and processes of manufacturing, will expire between January 2031 and December 2036. Granted patents in the European Union, Japan and other foreign jurisdictions will expire in December 2029.

BKT program/ARQ 531: one issued patent in the U.S. covering the composition of matter and pharmaceutical composition, expiring in December 2035. Patent applications in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions covering analogs, if issued, will expire in August 2037. A pending U.S. application covering solid forms, if issued, will expire in August 2039.

AKT program/miransertib (ARQ 092): five issued patents in the United States covering the composition of matter and pharmaceutical composition, polymorphs and its mesylate salt, processes of manufacturing, and the composition of matter of analogs, expiring between December 2031 and April 2035. Granted patents in the European Union, Japan and other foreign jurisdictions will expire between December 2030 and April 2035.

ARQ 751: two issued patents in the United States covering the composition of matter or analogs and pharmaceutical composition or analogs, expiring in June 2032. Granted patents in the European Union, Japan and other foreign jurisdictions will expire in June 2032.

One issued patent in the U.S. covering methods of using ARQ 092 or ARQ 751 will expire in September 2035. A pending U.S. application covering pharmaceutical combinations comprising ARQ 092 or ARQ 751, if issued, will expire in November 2039.

Market and competition

The global market of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was estimated to be USD 385.07 million in 2018.

Several companies are working in the FGFR inhibition area according to the company 10-K - these include AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), BioClin Therapeutics, Debiopharm Group, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF), Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB), Servier and Taiho Oncology. Companies with products under development for iCCA, the lead indication for derazantinib (ARQ 087), include: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Cellact Pharma Gmbh, Concordia Healthcare (OTCQX:CHEHF), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DNPUF), Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), Incyte, Novartis, Oncotherapy Services, Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Risks

The company has outlicensed its lead drug, and while the iCCA market does not have currently approved competition, this seems to be a pretty small market. That problem should be mitigated by extending the molecule's FGFR inhibition MOA to other indications.

Opinion

On the one hand, the fact that ARQL has outlicensed its lead drug to other companies in all relevant global territories means it will only earn royalties and milestone payments. On the other hand, the company will not have to spend anything on the molecule's further development. This sort of R&D-only approach works well if the company has a strong R&D pipeline; this, it has because of the news from ​miransertib, which will probably be license-ready in the next year or so. Given this sort of approach, and the company's current price and strong cash balance, a small position may be warranted.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.