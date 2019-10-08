3 Reasons Investors Should Ignore PepsiCo's Valuation

The company's organic growth, nearly recession proof business model and history of dividend growth are three reasons to be bullish on the stock.

But I think that the stock can still be bought at the current price.

Last week, I wrote an article on The Clorox Company (CLX) where I stated that I liked the company’s recent dividend growth, but was passing on the stock due to an extended valuation. I found that Clorox was offering too little growth for a forward price-to-earnings multiple of nearly 24.

As I stated in the article on Clorox, I like investing in companies in the consumer staples sector as these companies usually hold up better in a recession than other sectors. Consumers are likely to continue buying the products they know and trust even in an economic downturn.

Many of these companies also have long histories of dividend growth. In a world where the 10-year Treasury yields just 1.56%, investors can choose from a variety of consumer staple stocks offering yields nearly double this amount.

The one downside to this is that yield starved investors have bid these stocks up to valuations that are often well above their historical averages.

This doesn’t mean that stocks with elevated valuations should be avoided. In fact, one consumer staple stock whose valuation I feel investors should ignore is PepsiCo (PEP). Here are the three reasons I think PepsiCo can be bought right now.

Reason #1 to Ignore PepsiCo’s Valuation: Organic Growth

PepsiCo reported third quarter earnings results on 10/3/2019. The company’s top line grew more than 4% to $17.2 billion, which was $260 million above consensus estimates. Earnings-per-share decreased 2%to $1.56, but did manage to come in $0.05 above estimates. Currency reduced revenue and earnings totals by 1% each. Organic growth was 4.3% in the third quarter. Organic growth has totaled 4.6% through the first three quarters of 2019.

Solid organic growth results are something that PepsiCo has made a habit of in recent quarters:

Q2 2019: 4.5% organic growth.

Q1 2019: 5.2% organic growth.

Q4 2018: 4.6% organic growth.

Q3 2018: 4.9% organic growth.

Q2 2018: 4.9% organic growth.

Q1 2018: 2.3% organic growth.

All of PepsiCo’s businesses contributed to organic growth in the third quarter.

Source: PepsiCo’s Third Quarter Earnings Release.

PepsiCo Beverages North America division, which happens to be the largest division within the company, had organic growth of 3%. This growth occurred despite a 1% drop in volumes.

PepsiCo was able to increase prices during the quarter. A renewed focus on advertisement, while costly, has proven beneficial. For example, as part of a 12% increase in the total advertising budget, the company spent heavily to promote Gatorade. This capital expenditure proved to be valuable as Gatorade managed to increase its market share.

It should be noted that prior to the second quarter of 2018, PBNA had delivered several quarters of year-over-year declines. PepsiCo’s performance really took off once this division returned to growth in the second quarter of last year.

Frito-Lay North America had organic growth of 5.5% while volumes were higher by 1.5%. As with PBNA, the company was able to increase prices.

Quaker Foods, the smallest segment within PepsiCo, grew 1% organically as the company saw strength in light snack products and Aunt Jemimia syrup and mix.

Outside of North America, sales for developing and emerging markets were higher by 7% organically. PepsiCo saw double-digit growth in China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia among other geographies.

Asia/Middle East/North Africa was the real star of the major reporting regions as it was higher by 9%. Food and snack volumes were up 9% while beverage volumes grew 4% in this region. Latin America sales were up 4% organically. A 5% increase in beverage volumes more than offset a 3% decline in food and snack volumes. Sales for the Europe/Sub-Saharan Africa region were up 4% organically. Volumes did decline 1%.

PepsiCo reaffirmed its guidance for 2019.

Source: PepsiCo’s Presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, slide 22.

The company expects earnings-per-share of $5.50 for the year, which would be a decline of 2.7% from 2018’s results. Much of this drop in earnings is due to a higher expected effective tax rate (21% for 2019 vs 18.8% for 2018) and spending to improve the company’s logistics. PepsiCo still sees organic growth of at least 4% for the year.

Shares of the company closed the 10/7/2019 trading session at $138.34, giving the stock a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. This is quite high compared to the five and 10-year average price-to-earnings ratios of 18.7 and 20.7, respectively.

Some investors might argue that the current multiple is a high price to pay for a company that is likely to post a decline in earnings this year. I’ll grant them that PepsiCo’s valuation isn’t cheap, but the company is showing higher rates of organic growth than many other companies in the consumer staples sector. PepsiCo is also seeing growth across all of its businesses and geographic regions. That type of growth doesn’t come cheap. I don’t mind paying up for a quality.

Reason #2 to Ignore PepsiCo’s Valuation: Recession Proof Business

Our time line for owning a stock is forever as we are building a portfolio with a goal of producing enough dividend income to fund our retirement. Since we are at least 18 to 20 years away from retiring and will need income to last the rest of our lives, it is highly likely that we, and our portfolio, will have to endure several recessions.

For this reason, I tend to gravitate towards companies that hold up better in a recession. Companies that can mitigate their losses during a recession and return to growth soon after have to offer products or services that their customers cannot do without.

PepsiCo is one such company. PepsiCo produces almost $70 billion in annual sales. 23 products within the company’s portfolio have at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Source: PepsiCo’s Presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, slide 24.

PepsiCo’s billion dollar brands come from across the company's portfolio of products, including carbonated soft drinks (Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sierra Mist), still brands (Gatorade, Tropicana and Aquafina) and food and snacks (Lay’s, Doritos and Ruffles). PepsiCo’s billion-dollar brands aren’t limited to just soda, showing the company to have a diversified portfolio.

In addition, slightly more than half of sales come from PepsiCo’s snacks brands. Showing that PepsiCo can change with consumers tastes for more healthier food and drunk options, approximately 45% of sales come products that have less than 70 calories from added sugar.

These factors have allowed PepsiCo to perform quite well during a recession. Consider the company’s earnings-per-share results before, during and after the last financial crisis.

2007 earnings-per-share: $3.34

2008 earnings-per-share: $3.21 (3.9% decline)

2009 earnings-per-share: $3.77 (17.4% growth)

2010 earnings-per-share: $3.91 (3.7% growth)

2011 earnings-per-share: $3.98 (1.8% growth)

2012 earnings-per-share: $3.92 (1.5% decline)

2013 earnings-per-share: $4.37 (11.5% growth)

PepsiCo did see a slight decline from 2007 to 2008, but quickly rebounded to make a new high for earnings-per-share in 2009. While the company did reduce its share count slightly over this period of time, PepsiCo was still more profitable in 2009 than it was in either 2007 or 2008. Net income improved more than 18% from 2008 to 2009

The company has been so consistent in its growth that it has only failed to improve earnings-per-share twice in the last 10 years and just three times in the last 15 years.

This type of consistency is what makes PepsiCo one of my favorite companies and why the stock is one of our core holdings. The ability to weather a financial crisis and return to growth in a short time is a major reason I don’t mind over paying for shares of PepsiCo.

Reason #3 to Ignore PepsiCo’s Valuation: A Very Long History of Dividend Growth

The final reason I think investors should buy PepsiCo despite its valuation is the company’s long history of dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. This is one of the longest dividend growth streaks available in the market.

Three more years of dividend growth will allow PepsiCo to reach Dividend King status, an accomplishment only 27 other companies have achieved.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend:

By an average of 8.5% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 9.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 8.0% per year over the past 10 years.

The company’s most recent increase was just 3% for the 6/28/2019 payment. While this is below any of the averages I just listed, a raise is still a raise. PepsiCo did increase its dividend 15.2% in 2018, showing that the company is capable of offering a higher rate of growth. Shares currently yield 2.8%, nearly in-line with a 10-year average dividend yield of 3%.

Just as important as dividend growth to me is dividend safety. A company’s track record doesn’t mean much if future dividend growth is in jeopardy due to a high payout ratio.

PepsiCo is expected to pay out $3.77 in dividends-per-share in 2019. Using the company’s guidance for 2019 of $5.50 in earnings-per-share, PepsiCo has an expected earnings payout ratio of 69% for the year. This is higher than the five and 10-year average payout ratios of 60% and 55%, respectively, but not to a point where I am concerned about the safety of the company’s dividend.

Let’s also look at the company’s payout ratio using free cash flow as this is an important measure of dividend safety as well.

PepsiCo paid out $1.3 billion in dividends in the third quarter while generating $2.9 billion in free cash flow giving the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 45%. This a low payout ratio and shows just how covered the company’s dividend is in the very short term.

Over a slightly longer period of time, the free cash flow payout ratio is less attractive. The company paid out $5.3 billion in dividends over the last twelve months. During this time, PepsiCo produced $6.1 billion in free cash flow for a payout ratio of 87%. This type of payout ratio could be a sign that the company is having trouble improving its free cash flow, putting future dividend growth at risk.

Looking at an even longer period of time, the situation improves greatly. PepsiCo paid out almost $17.7 billion in dividends from 2015 through 2018. The company produced $28.3 billion in free cash flow for an average payout ratio of 63% over these four years.

While the trailing twelve-month free cash flow payout ratio is higher than I’d like, the longer-term trend is quite positive. I am confident that PepsiCo, given its cash generation, will be able to continue paying and raising its dividend for years to come.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt about it, shares of PepsiCo are trading with a premium valuation. But I feel that this premium is well deserved given the company’s organic growth, recession proof business and dividend history.

For these reasons, I firmly believe investors should ignore PepsiCo's valuation and buy the stock at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.