Strattec Security Corporation Is Deeply Undervalued

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) is a supplier of locks, keys, power sliding doors systems, power lift gate systems, door handles and related products to automotive OEM’s. It has a significant share of the U.S market. Strattec main customers are American auto companies such as Fiat/Chrysler, GM and Ford with each OEM accounting for 24%, 23% and 13% of revenues respectively. They also sell parts to other global tier 1 auto OEM’s through a joint venture with an auto parts supplier in Germany.

Strattec has a market value of $74.5M which makes it a micro-cap company. Yet this micro-cap has revenues of $487M (which has grown at a CAGR of 4.2% for the last 20 years), adjusted operating income in the last 12 months of $60.2M and book value of $164M excluding the JV and minority interests.

Since the end of 2014, the company’s share price has been in steady decline:

Source: koyfin.com

Reaching a high of almost $100 per share between 2014 and 2015, Strattec’s share price has dropped to a current price of $19.78 per share, a decline of 28% compounded annually.

The record high achieved was attributed to the impressive growth in both revenues and earnings during FY 2014 and 2015, in which revenues grew from $298M in 2013 to $411M by the end of 2015 and net income went from $9.4M to $20.7M respectively. However, growth slowed down the following years putting downward pressure on the stock.

The company is very cyclical. Demand for its products are tied directly to OEM’s production cycle, economic strength and consumer confidence. This relationship can be observed by the share price movement of Strattec's main customers:

Source: koyfin.com

The correlation between Strattec and OEM's is most notable during 2018. We can see how the peak reached by Fiat/Chrysler and subsequent decline correlates with weakness in Strattec's share price.

One could argue all the variables presented are facing headwinds and we are at the end of the economic expansion. This wait-and-see approach could be a reason why the market is very pessimistic about the future of Strattec, but for value investors, Strattec offers a chance to own a deeply undervalued company.

Historical Financial Analysis

Source: Company filings

The table shows 22 years of financial results. Since this is a cyclical company, I thought it was important to have an extended period of results to get a better idea of how the company has operated through-out the years.

There are two key highlights I would like to point out. First, is the impressive record of operating profitability and second, its FCF.

Strattec has only had two years of negative after-tax operating income (NOPAT), and that was during the financial crisis of 2008 to 2009. It is understandable the company couldn’t produce any profits during those years, as major U.S OEM’s were in severe financial trouble.

Free cash flow has also been steady. Although it hasn’t grown, it has remained positive in most years with a few exceptions, these being the years of the last recession and just recently.

During the last three years FCF has been negative as consequence of significant reinvestments the company has within its operations. I define reinvestments as net capex (capital expenditures minus depreciation and amortization) plus changes in working capital. The following table shows how much the company has reinvested through-out the years:

Source: Company filings

Reinvestment rate is calculated as follows: reinvestment divided by net operating income after tax.

Strattec historical average reinvestment amount has been $9.5M with a reinvestment rate of 54%. We can see that since 2016 through 2018, the company reinvested approximately $30M per year, three times the average, mostly in capital expenditures.

The increase in reinvestments can be attributed to the following events explained in the letter to shareholders for FY 2016, 2017 and 2018. The following is a summary of the most important events:

In fiscal 2016, the company had record amounts in new businesses earned.

New product developments.

Adding equipment to enhance capacity and efficiency.

A significant migration of an automotive assembly to central Mexico.

The development of a new facility in Leon, Mexico designed to manufacture painted door handles. Start-up costs to continue until 2020.

Higher engineering services to execute on new businesses won.

Here is a common size analysis of operating results:

Source: Company filings

We can see from the table above that gross and NOPAT margins have seen a steep decline. The last time NOPAT margins were at a 2.9% low was during 2010.

The company attributed the decline in gross margins for FY 2016 to 2018 to higher than expected production and expediting costs in order to meet customer schedules, start ups costs in the new facility, higher wage costs for their Mexican operations and higher royalty costs associated with sales of aftermarket parts to customers. A shift in revenue mix is also impacting gross margins:

Source:Company filings

Total expense margin, which includes R&D and SG&A has also declined, which is a positive and offsets the decline of operating margins.

Addressing a Key Concern

Investors looking at the balance sheet might notice something concerning. The amount of accounts receivable is greater than the current market cap. Here is the most recent balance sheet taken from the annual report:

Accounts receivable of $84M is greater than the current market cap by $10M which could indicate a red flag.

However, investors might find some relief by looking at the historical results presented below:

Source: Company filings

The growth in accounts receivable of 14.08% appears to be alarming if we compare it with its historical average of 7.8%. However, this metric can be offset by looking at the relationship of accounts receivables to sales. The current relationship is in-line with the company average and also in-line with the industry average of 15.7%. The industry average takes into account 52 firms in the auto parts sector. Current DSO of 63 days is also not far from the historical average of 57 days. Overall, the metrics point to a normal course of operations within the company.

Market Developments

Since the company is tied to the production of U.S car manufactures (60% of total revenues) it is important to know forecasts about product demand.

In the last annual report, the company made the following statements (emphasis added):

As we look out into the future, the July 2019 projections from our third-party forecasting service indicate that North American light vehicle production will show steady to flat production for the next five years. By model year, based on these projections we are expecting a 2019 build of 16.7 million vehicles, 16.6 million vehicles for 2020, 16.3 million vehicles for 2021, 16.6 million vehicles for 2022 and 16.9 million vehicles for 2023. As part of this third-party projection, the Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler are expected to experience flat to slightly reduced vehicle production volumes in their production levels during this time period. General Motors, however, is expected to slightly decrease production as they eliminate or reduce passenger car production on certain models during this time horizon. Of course, all of these forecasts are subject to variability based on what happens in the overall North American and global economies.

Valuation

Source: Author estimates

Valuing the operating asset of Strattec using a residual operating income model gets me a price per share of $39.33, a possible upside of almost 100%.

My model is based on the idea that operating margins and efficiencies improve slightly but still below historic averages. I’m optimistic about the ability of the company to improve margins and efficiencies as they start smoothing out star-up costs and production missteps in its new facility in Mexico.

Based on management comments about a flat to steady production for the next five years, I decided to forecast revenue growth just above GDP growth of 3% and terminal growth of 2%.

Most importantly, my model assumes that once the company achieves targeted margins and efficiencies, its return on net operating assets stays equal to its cost of capital. This would mean the company would not create nor destroy value. I am assuming a lower return on net operating assets, below its historical average of 17% as more competition enters the market, putting downward pressure on profitability and returns.

At a current share price of $19.78, Strattec is in my opinion severely undervalued. Reasons for the wide gap in valuation could be the lack of analysts covering the stock, a very low market cap (which would prevent big funds from owning it), low float or volume.

Risks

Cyclicality. As mentioned before the company depends on the strength of the auto sector. Any slow down in consumer demand would have negative consequences to the company’s top line, which would result in lower profit margins and potential losses. Margins are very thin at the company, which leaves not much room for error. Efficiencies are not achieved. If the new facility in Mexico doesn’t perform as expected, more resources could be spend, lowering profitability. Low float and Volume. Even if the company improves results, a lack of coverage could result in the company remaining undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.