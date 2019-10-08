Forget 3,000 On The S&P 500: Part 2

Last Tuesday, October 1, we warned that a double top was setting up on the S&P 500 when the index was still above 2,960 (Forget 3,000 On The S&P 500). We indeed saw a couple days of stiff selling last week as the index touched a low of 2,855.

While we believe macro fundamentals should (and normally do) drive the movements in the equity indexes, currently the market is caught between two opposing forces. On one hand, bullish anticipations for a China trade deal are putting a floor on the S&P 500. We all know that trading algos will put out huge buy programs on news that a trade deal is being finalized. On the other hand, bearish realizations of economic slowing are putting a ceiling on the S&P 500 on rallies. Indeed, looking back over the past 20 months, it has been a really bad idea to buy equities with the S&P 500 within a couple percent of record highs.

As long as these two forces offset, technical trading will reign. And that is what we are seeing.

Monday’s session, while boring on the surface, actually provided more confirmation of the technical trading taking place in U.S. indexes.

We have been mentioning to our readers in WMA ESG Investments & Monitors that the 2,960 level on S&P 500 e-mini contract will be a key level to confirm that the double top is still playing out, and the 3,000 level on S&P 500 won’t be revisited this year. 2,960 is the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the move down on the index from September highs to last week’s lows.

An intraday chart of the S&P 500 e-mini (below) shows to what extent technical trading programs are running this market. As the S&P 500 was preparing to move down in the morning session, we suddenly got a quick move up to 2,960, just to “check the box”, stopping on a dime, before resuming the downward move that began in the morning.

Bottom line: In the absence of trade news, investors need to monitor technical levels on the major indexes before putting new money to work or taking profits/losses on current positions. Our call for a double top playing out remains intact as long as this 2,960 resistance level on the S&P 500 holds during this rebound.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, our Weekly Pops & Drops, our Insider Trading Monitor and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.