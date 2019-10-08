Abraxas Petroleum: Looking Better

The management team at Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) announced yet another asset sale aimed at reducing the company's leverage. Though not large in and of itself, the sale does help to reduce debt, and while the company did state that they plan to temporarily halt some drilling activities, there's no evidence at this time that these changes will impair the company's production by any material degree. With shares having recently touched a new low and debt in-line with where it needs to be, the picture for the business, so long as it can at least maintain current production without seeing a rise in capex, is looking up, and for long-term investors looking to get into a relatively-attractive prospect, now might be the time to consider that lunge.

A Look At The News

There were, rolled into one, really two news items at issue that Abraxas released on October 3rd. First and foremost, management announced that they had struck two different non-core asset sales, which they expect to close within 45 days. The first of these covers all of their remaining interests in their South Texas assets and the other includes non-operated acreage in Reeves County, West Texas. Unfortunately, significant details, like cash flow metrics, projected capex savings, PV-10 info, and more were not provided, but management did include one piece of valuable information: production.

According to the management team at Abraxas, the combined assets sold were responsible for only 310 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) in the month of August this year. Assuming that figure holds, it should translate to around 3,650 boe of output for the year. This compares to 4.015 million boe of output for the company as a whole or about 0.09% of total production. Of the output from these properties, 49% is in the form of oil. We don't know if there's some split between natural gas and NGLs, but if we assume that the remaining 51% is natural gas, then revenue, in a world where oil is $55 per barrel and natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf, from the properties would be about $126,000 per annum.

In exchange for these properties, the company is expected to receive cash proceeds of $7.9 million. It's worth mentioning that this sale follows another one earlier this year for $15.5 million, plus $5.4 million worth of outstanding AFEs, for assets located in the Bakken that represented about 5% of the production the company generated in that region. Taking the company's second quarter financial results into consideration, net debt for the business should now stand around $175.1 million.

The other development announced was that the firm intends to temporarily halt drilling in the Delaware Basin. That said, they said that they will have three wells that will require drilling (per their contract) in the region in 2020. Of these three wells, two provide the company with a 100% interest, while the third amounts to interest of only 50%. This doesn't mean that the firm is stopping all drilling though. In North Dakota, for instance, the firm has some wells starting up next Spring that it said it has a 90% interest over.

Abraxas is looking better

In the last article I wrote about Abraxas, I made clear that the company offers investors with attractive prospects, but that some issues have made the business a less-compelling prospect than it was previously. I still maintain my overall stance on that issue, but for any firm that can keep production at least flat within cash flow, there comes a point where it becomes difficult to say no to investing. That point, after seeing shares drop another 7.1% since then, in my mind, is awfully close.

Using the model from my prior article and assuming that oil averages $55 per barrel and natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf, with an additional assumption that production remains exactly flat in 2019 and beyond, shares look very cheap. Based on my calculations, EBITDA this year should be $105 million, while, in 2020, it should dip to $103 million due to differences in hedging. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should be $94 million this year and $92 million next year.

With a market capitalization of just $77.49 million as I type this and taking into consideration the firm's debt, its EV (enterprise value) is $252.59 million. This translates to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.41 for this year and 2.45 for next year. Though this is not the cheapest I have seen companies at in this space, it is very cheap and if the business moves even up to a multiple of 4, then end result for shareholders would be a share price nearly three times higher than where it stands today. In a healthy environment, and if management can get some growth going without increased spending, a multiple of 6 or higher should not be out of the question. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, the picture is even more appealing, with a multiple this year of 0.82 and a multiple using 2020's data of 0.84. These suggest really strong upside potential from here.

Not only does Abraxas look attractive at this point, but the company's debt is also pretty much where it needs to be healthier, and could, under the right circumstances, be even higher if management were so inclined. Based on my math, the net leverage ratio of Abraxas, using 2019's figures, is 1.67, while for 2020's figures it is 1.70. Any number at or below 2 should be considered perfectly fine in most cases, so long as the company in question is not expected to see material production declines and is operating within maintenance capex.

Takeaway

Right now, the market seems to really hate Abraxas and I'm a little confused as to why. I understand the issues affecting the business, but its leverage is low, cash flow is decent, and the price is certainly in deep value territory. For now, I am not planning to buy into the company because I believe there are better prospects out there for me to consider, but every penny it drops becomes more difficult to say no to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.