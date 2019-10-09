Unlocking The 'True Value' Of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Ascena’s CEO said, "To be clear and for the avoidance of doubt, bankruptcy of Ascena is not one of the options being evaluated.”.

There’s a lot that has transpired since my last article about Tanger, including a price decline of roughly 6.8%.

It has been less than 30 days since I wrote about Tanger Outlets (SKT). So if some of you are asking why I’m writing another one so close to Q3-19 earnings… I understand. Why not wait until after Oct. 30, its scheduled release, or its conference call on Halloween?

It’s a reasonable question, to which I have a reasonable answer: There’s a lot that’s transpired since my last article, including a price decline of roughly 6.8%.

Now, in terms of fundamentals, there’s no difference. However, there's some noteworthy news that's likely triggering the continued pullback. And I think that needs to be addressed.

So let’s do precisely that down below.

Is The Glass Half Empty or Half Full?

A few days ago, I wrote an article explaining how “one-time teenage staple Forever 21 officially declared bankruptcy.” As part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said it was planning to “close about 350 stores – including 178, or one third, of its 549 U.S. locations.”

In another previous article, I explained that:

“Tanger has 11 Forever 21 stores that represents around 1.3% of rent. Forever 21’s store sizes range from 8,000 square feet to over 100,000 square feet, and we believe the Tanger locations are on the lower side of the scale (around 10,000 sf)…”

It's not clear how many Forever 21 stores will close within the Tanger portfolio. But based on the bankruptcy plan, we believe there could be around four or five. If so, Tanger is likely to retain six or seven locations.

Regardless, this latest round of retail distress comes as no surprise whatsoever.

Then there’s Dress Barn. I recently explained that “Tanger has 21 Dress Barn locations… and it appears that Tanger will get rent from all 20 stores through 2019.”

That plan is still on track, and the good news is that the outlet company has had a lot of time – since May – to begin its re-leasing efforts in this regard. Again, it’s set to release Q3-19 earnings in a few weeks. And I’m sure there will be commentary about both Forever 21 and Dress Barn at that time.

It’s important to note that Ascena Retail (ASNA) – Dressbarn’s parent company – released its Q4-19 earnings last week. It was interesting to hear CEO Carrie Teffner’s commentary from the earnings call, part of which I’ll share below:

“We made pivotal changes in the back half of fiscal 2019 to position us to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We took steps to exit our value business with the divestiture of Maurices. And we are extremely pleased with the progress we have made on the wind-down of Dressbarn. We are on track to complete these store closures by calendar year-end.”

She went on to say:

“The exit of our Value segment will enable greater focus on our remaining brands where we see the biggest potential to drive profitability. While the changes we made in the back half of fiscal 2019 have been difficult, they were the right decisions for the long-term health of the business.”

That’s all good to know. But it was this commentary that I really wanted to highlight:

“We have large iconic brands and a business with significant liquidity. Of the options being considered – to be clear and for the avoidance of doubt – bankruptcy of Ascena is not one of the options being evaluated.”

Ascena ended the year with $328 million in cash and cash equivalents, and almost $3.75 billion in available liquidity. Long-term debt stood at $1.372 billion, with the term loan maturing in August 2022 (the next amortization payment is due November 2020).

The company is in full compliance with all of its covenants.

This is all very relevant to any discussion of Tanger, since Ascena is its top tenant, accounting for 6.5% of rent. With the retailer’s weakest chains being removed (i.e., Maurices and Dressbarn), Ascena is in much better shape to weather the rest of the retail cycle.

Recapping Relevant News

For your evaluation enrichment, here are a few quick recaps related to Tanger’s recent earnings call.

For starters, every traditional mall REIT reported decreased occupancy, whereas Tanger saw a modest increase to 96%. Its consolidated portfolio saw a 60-basis-point (bps) increase from the end of Q2-19 and a 40-bps difference over Q2-18.

Source: Q2-19 Supplemental

Tanger also raised same-center net operating income (NOI) guidance from negative 2%-2.75% to negative 1.5%-2.5%. I can’t argue that declining NOI isn’t good for value creation. However, the improvements nonetheless suggest that Tanger’s fundamentals are in fact improving.

In addition, as I’ll address below… the negative NOI trends aren’t nearly as extreme as Mr. Market is valuing Tanger’s underlying cash flow to be.

Source: Q2-19 Supplemental

Here’s another interesting insight: Tanger’s Q2-19 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share was $0.57 compared to $0.60 in Q2-18. Yet that was primarily because it sold four non-core outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5 million. Tanger then used the $128.7 million in net proceeds to repay balances under its lines of credit.

Much like Ascena’s decision to remove its weakest links, Tanger opted to recycle capital to make its overall operations stronger. Granted, earnings have seen a temporary decline as a result.

But I’m confident in management’s ability to re-lease vacant space and return its earnings back to historical 2%-5% growth levels.

Another positive sign in Q2-19 is that Tanger’s sales productivity increased by $12 per square foot to $395 for the trailing 12 months. And on an NOI weighted basis, it’s at a healthy $421, a 3% upswing from the prior year.

Clearing Up More Misinformation

In a recent article, Ian Bezek explained that, “Tanger has by far the lowest sales per square foot of this bunch of retail REITs.” He failed to mention that Tanger’s sale per square foot metrics should be lower. Because that means it rents the space cheaper. That’s actually a competitive advantage worth noting.

Much better to read Esther Fung’s Wall Street Journal article, where she writes:

“There are only about 400 U.S. outlet centers compared with more than 1,100 traditional malls, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers. That means outlet centers aren't struggling against the oversupply that has plagued traditional malls, which have seen dozens of their retail tenants close stores or go out of business as more shoppers buy online.”

For that matter, we wrote on that topic recently ourselves. Based on our own model, we expect hundreds of malls to shutter over the next decade – which will create demand for the best-in-class outlets.

Tanger is a likely benefactor of mall distress, though it should arguably be valued much different than malls.

More about that up ahead…

Source: Q2-19 Presentation

Unlocking the Value of Tanger Outlets

As we’ve already seen, most analysts compare Tanger with traditional mall REITs since they do share some in-line tenants. However, Tanger hosts no department stores, so there’s much less pressure on redevelopment capital.

That makes it much more difficult to value an outlet center since there are very few comparable sales.

Even so, consider my recent article on Taubman Centers (TCO) and its acquisition of a 48.5% interest in The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach, Florida. The deal was structured with operating unit shares, and the transaction price was a cap rate of around 4.75%.

Taubman also sold a 50% interest in several Asian malls for $480 million to Blackstone Group (BX) for a 4.1% cap rate.

To be fair, comparing the highest-quality malls with Tanger’s outlets is disingenuous. But I wanted to set the stage for other comparables in the retail sector.

Yesterday, for instance, Kimco Realty (KIM) said it sold eight properties and two land parcels for $166.7 million in Q3-19. $43.6 million of that was in Knightdale, North Carolina, $31.5 million was in Corona, California, $39.33 million was in Pacifica, California, and $29.9 million was in Tacoma, Washington.

The reported blended cap rate for the income-producing properties is 7.25%-7.75%.

Again, I’m not trying to make a direct comparison between outlets and shopping centers. But I personally consider the latter a much better comp for valuation.

And based upon consensus analyst estimates, that seems to be a reasonable methodology. Right now, the high analyst cap rate ranges for Tanger are at about 9% and the low at 6.84% - with a median of 7.92%.

To put that in perspective of Net Asset Value (NAV), the analyst range is $18-$30 per share. We know NAV is subjective, but it’s still good to know that the median is $24.

A Fair Cap Rate and Other Promising Points

Arguably, Tanger has some outlets that likely command a higher valuation (lower cap rate) than 7.9%. But I believe it’s a fair number nonetheless given the overall quality of its portfolio and most recent comps referenced with Kimco.

Also, Tanger is in the process of cranking back up the bulldozers again in Nashville, Tennessee, where the company is likely to generate returns of 8%-9%.

Speaking of that musical place, Ian Bezek’s previously referenced article also took Simon (SPG) to task:

“Simon just sold its Lebanon, Tennessee, outlets property for a measly $4.5 million. We don't know how much it paid for it (it bought it in a package with many other properties years ago) but it works out to a terrible price per square foot, was sold to a less reputable operator, and folks have speculated that it may stop being used for retail soon.”

For the record, Simon never branded that particular outlet a “premium” outlet for a reason. It recognized it wasn’t a long-term hold. Furthermore, Tanger’s proposed outlet site is seven miles south of downtown Nashville, whereas Simon’s former outlet is 35 miles east.

In other words, I trust Tanger’s experience in assembling best-in-class tenants that in turn generate value for stakeholders. It would seem that Simon was smart to unload its outlet center before Tanger began construction.

As a worthwhile side note, the proposed rendering below includes a Chick-fil-A located on the hard corner, and I have yet to see one of those fast-food establishments close. This Atlanta-based restaurateur chooses A+ real estate.

Source: Q2-19 Presentation

Tanger Is a “Classic Deep Value” Play

Every Monday morning, my partners at The Dividend Kings and I get on a conference call. On our last one, I mentioned how I was writing a Tanger update, to which they provided the following comments:

Dividend Sensei said, “Tanger is the perfect storm for pessimism as the company should get back to 3% FFO growth.”

Chuck Carnevale said, “I see this as a temporary interruption in a solid business. The risk is already priced in.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I’ve received many emails and messages from readers and subscribers asking whether to buy more or sell it all. And to that, I think Chuck provided the most sound advice: “Never sell anything for less than it’s worth.”

Then he added, “It’s not Armageddon.”

The more I chew on that conversation, the more I’m reminded that I’m a long-term value investor. And there’s no reason for me to “jump ship” when the risk/reward ratio is highly positive.

Tanger is not CBL (CBL), a struggling mall REIT with department stores closing faster than a teenager pops pimples.

Nor is it Washington Prime (WPG) or Macerich (MAC) – two other mall REITs with dangerous dividend payouts, like teens eating way too many milk duds at the movie theater until they get sick.

Tanger also is not Simon or Taubman, which had to cut and/or stall their growing dividends during the last recession – resetting their dividend aristocrat hopes in the process.

Source: Q2-19 Presentation

Tanger’s true value is summed up in one simple word: Discipline. By purposely adhering to sound risk management practices, it’s one of just a few REITs that has managed to increase their dividends through multiple recessions.

That’s what sets Tanger apart from its peers. And that’s why I maintain a Strong Buy conviction with it.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A Good Track Record I Don’t Aim to Break

Finally, I want to point out that we upgraded Kimco to a Strong Buy last year, and it has returned over 33% since.

Again, I recognize that necessity-based shopping centers anchored by grocery stores or home improvements are different from traditional in-line malls. But I find it interesting that the market has rewarded Kimco for its recycling and redevelopment efforts – despite how FFO has decreased.

Kimco now yields 5.48% with a payout ratio of 78% vs. Tanger’s yield of 9.75% and 60% payout ratio. Kimco has a BBB+ rating and Tanger has a BBB rating.

And even at the high end of the cap rate spectrum (i.e., 9%) the NAV is around $20. Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I’m glad to see insiders purchasing its shares in August:

HENRY DAVID 2019-08-21 buy 10000 TANGER STEVEN B 2019-08-20 buy 10000 REDDIN THOMAS 2019-08-19 buy 7000

Source: iREIT

And I’d like to see Tanger's Board consider issuing preferred shares at a coupon in the low 6% range. I don't see how this could impact the debt covenants whatsoever. And the company could use the capital to purchase its common shares.

This could result in a much-needed floor of support that could see a 10%-plus price movement. As far as I'm concerned, this is good lever for the company to explore, and one that could result in a prudent use of capital.

So I guess my next article on Tanger will be on Halloween, the same day as the earnings call. Reiterating Chuck Carnevale’s thoughts on the matter, Peter Lynch once said:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.”

With that in mind, I, for one, am going to stay future-focused on this REIT.

