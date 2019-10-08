TD Ameritrade In A $0 Commission World

It remains to be seen how the move will work out for the companies in the space, but this looks like a good spot to start a position in AMTD.

Is there blood in the streets? It sure seems like it. TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD) is 41% off of its highs, after a 26% drop in one day last week. Its closest competitors, Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and E-Trade (NYSE:ETFC), didn't get off easy either, with 9% and 16% drops, respectively.

What caused this massive loss in market cap? Although not the first brokerage to do so, Schwab announced last week that it would be slashing commissions to $0, which triggered both E-Trade and TD Ameritrade's moves to do the same in short order. This is a natural move in the drawn out price war that has seen commissions slashed massively over the last 20 years. In that time, TD Ameritrade has been a great stock to own.

Let's take a look at TD Ameritrade's business, and see if the deep discount on shares represents an opportunity.

Although I am an owner of TD Ameritrade shares (thankfully it's a small portion of my portfolio), I can honestly say I was happy to hear the news last week. I think we can all agree that this is good news on the whole for the investing public, and a reduction in the cost of investing for the average retail investor is something I will always be glad to see. Sometimes its worthwhile to look back on what investing used to look like, and these companies, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, and Schwab as well as Vanguard have been a huge part of making investing cheaper and more inclusive over time.

Following TD Ameritrade's announcement, it took an almost unprecedented nose dive (the worst in 20 years) taking the company's share price back to where it was in 2015. This wasn't without reason. The company actually has the worst exposure to cutting trading fees with ~15% of revenues, or $200-$240M per quarter likely lost moving forward. That makes the decision by Schwab to push forward a very strategic one, considering its exposure is only ~7%. E-Trade has ~11% exposure.

Schwab's move to cut fees to $0 first may have been a strategic move against TD Ameritrade and E-Trade, but the thing to remember here is that this was ultimately inevitable. Companies like Robinhood and M1 Finance have already offered commission free investing for some time, and even larger companies like Merrill Edge have offered free trades. Schwab forced the industry's hand, overall, but it had to happen eventually. The reason that these companies exist has been to lower prices for investors, and this was the ultimate goal line that the price cuts inevitably led to.

So, how do these companies make money without the trading revenue? I think of it in a similar fashion to insurance companies. Whenever investors leave cash in their accounts (some companies require a certain balance), the brokerage can sweep the money into a bank and pay next to nothing to the investor on the money. This money is then used in some higher yielding way to give the brokerage a spread. When TD Ameritrade has $1.3 trillion in assets, we are talking about a pretty sizeable amount of money.

TD Ameritrade, specifically, makes about 50% of its revenue from this method, and its partnership with Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), which owns ~40% of the company, allows TD Ameritrade to generate interest revenue without having to hold significant capital against it. The other companies make their money similarly. Then, add in margin accounts, investment advice, etc. to round out the rest of the revenue profile across the companies.

TD Ameritrade's position in the industry sets it apart. The company was ranked #1 online broker in Kiplinger's Personal Finance and maintains a leadership position with its massive $1.3T in client assets in 11 million funded accounts (smaller than Schwab). This scale allows the company to drive incrementally higher margins with the addition of more customers, and the company is focused on maintaining higher retention, specifically using machine learning and analytics to improve its customer service experience.

As far as growth for the company, this has definitely crimped revenue growth over the near to medium term. However, these companies have become highly interest-rate sensitive, so this may be a low point for TD Ameritrade. As interest rates move up and the industry adjusts to the new low fee environment, it's very likely that better days are ahead. I see today as a good spot to buy AMTD on a very high level of skepticism.

Looking forward, consolidation is something to keep an eye out for. TD Ameritrade is fresh off of its acquisition of Scottrade, and E-Trade recently acquired Options House. E-Trade could be considered an acquisition target, and there is even a possibility of TD Bank merging with TD Ameritrade (it already owns 40%). All of this is just conjecture, but the industry is ripe for consolidation as companies attempt to maximize their scale to drive cost advantages with $0 commissions.

TD Ameritrade's position isn't bad, financially. The company carries ~2.5B on the books in long-term debt, and its free cash flow has been strong. The dividend is currently yielding a massive (for AMTD) 3.56%, with the company currently trading 42% off of its 52-week high. Management is actively cutting costs, shuttering 80 retail locations, bringing the total footprint down to 283 locations. However, 80% of the company's customers are still within 25 miles of a store.

Looking at a short-term graph for the company, its selloff puts it firmly beneath its long-term trading averages, and its dividend yield is off the charts high compared to its average.

Zooming out to a longer-term view of the company, its earnings growth has been nice and consistent over time, and the recent selloff is historically high, placing AMTD firmly in value territory.

Based on a return to its average valuation, the company could yield an annualized 30% ROR over the next couple of years. However, with the news being so recent, and the company's earnings call on October 22nd, I expect to see estimates for the future shifting pretty substantially in the coming weeks. This would materially affect this value, but the point is made that the company's selloff was catastrophic.

However, the company is not in a terrible position. It will maintain its leadership in the space. The slashing of trading fees was an inevitable move for the industry, and one that AMTD had to have known it was going to need to do eventually. With the company paying a 3.56% dividend, and its current position likely being nearly as bad as it will be for the company, I think now is a great time to start a position.

