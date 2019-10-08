Seattle Genetics New Data Strengthens Buy Proposition

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) is a large cap biotechnology pharmaceutical company with one high-revenue commercial drug, Adcetris, and an extensive pipeline. It is currently the 10th largest holding in the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). It is currently near its 52-week high of $88.20, showing strong investor sentiment.

The focus of this article is new data: recent readouts from the Seattle Genetics clinical trials, released at ESMO in late September. These include Phase 2 results for tucatinib in CRC (colorectal cancer) and Phase 1 results for enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of bladder cancer.

Tucatinib for CRC

Heavily pre-treated patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer have a high unmet medical need. The results of the Phase 2 study of tucatinib plus trastuzumab (Herceptin) indicate that the combination could be a valuable therapy for these patients. Tucatinib was acquired in 2018 with Cascadian Therapeutics. It is a small molecule that is selective for HER2 growth factor. It is being tested for a variety of cancers, most notably for brain metastases and breast cancer.

In the MOUNTAINEER Phase 2 trial, the drug combination was evaluated for 23 second or third-line HER2+ patients. There was no control arm. ORR (objective response rate) was 52.2%, progression free survival was 8.1 months, and overall survival was 18.7 months. Safety was good with most adverse events just Grade 1. John H. Strickler, M.D., characterized the results as showing significant activity.

Enrollment in the trial is ongoing, and the number of patients reported on so far is small, so results should be considered preliminary. The primary endpoint for the trial is ORR by RECIST (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors) criteria. At this time, tucatinib rights are retained by Seattle Genetics.

Enfortumab Vedotin for bladder cancer

Seattle Genetics reported encouraging initial results in its Phase 1 trial of enfortumab vedotin combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in first-line, advanced bladder cancer patients who were ineligible for treatment with cisplatin (a platinum-based therapy). This indicates the trial should continue and provides support for development for other cancers. Enfortumab vedotin is an ADC (antibody drug conjugate) that targets Nectin-4.

Though Seattle Genetics reported the study met outcome measures for safety, there was one patient death thought to be treatment related. Of 45 patients, about half had Grade 3 or greater adverse events, and four patients had to discontinue treatment. The ORR (objective response rate) was 95%, and the CR (complete response) rate was 13%. PR (partial response) was observed in 58% of patients. 22% of patients exhibited stable disease. The trial, EV-103, will continue with a variety of cohorts that cover several combinations with enfortumab vedotin, in various subtypes of urothelial cancer.

Enfortumab vedotin is currently under priority review by the FDA for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer patients who have received a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and who have received a platinum-containing chemotherapy. This is based on Phase 2 trial data. It is being developed in a collaboration with Astellas, sharing costs and profits on a 50:50 basis worldwide. The decision (PDUFA) date is March 15, 2020. The bladder cancer combination therapy could become a label expansion, if the FDA approves the first indication.

In my opinion, the high objective response rate, plus the complete responses and disease control, indicate this is a very strong combination that is likely to expand the label for the drug. However, Phase 1 is an early trial with a small number of patients, and with one patient possibly dying from the combination, it is best to wait for Phase 2 results before drawing too much of a conclusion.

Financial Results Background

Q2 2019 Seattle Genetics results showed continued strong y/y revenue growth, but a company that is still not profitable due to high R&D costs. Revenue of $218 million was up 28% y/y. Despite that, GAAP net loss was $79.2 million or $0.49 per share. Cash ended at $376 million, which was supplemented in July by a common stock offering that generated $575 million. All revenue is from sales or royalties for Adcetris, or from collaboration and license revenue.

Conclusion

It is reasonable to conclude that following the latest public stock offering, if Adcetris revenue continues to ramp and R&D expense stabilizes, Seattle Genetics could show a profit sometime in 2020. It also has an impressive pipeline, at least for a company of its size. How much should that be worth to investors? The current market capitalization is about $14.3 billion. To justify that with my rule-of-thumb P/E of 20 would require $715 million in annual earnings, or about $179 million per quarter. That may seem a long way off to some investors, but with Adcetris still in growth mode and the possibility of an FDA approval for enfortumab vedotin on or before March 15, 2020, it seems a reasonable goal.

The stock price and market capitalization were much more reasonable at the 52-week low of $50.71 last December. Pending the FDA decision in March, I would think long-term (3- to 20-year outlook) investors would do fine at any price under $88.00, but of course, if there is a drop due to volatility, that would be a better opportunity. The usual caveats apply, including macroeconomic concerns and governance risks.

