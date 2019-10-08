Notable Insider Buying In 3 Equities

These include an online retailer and two biotech stocks. We profiled all three names in the paragraphs below.

So, what are insiders still buying in this uncertain market environment? We have spotted three interesting small/mid-cap names with recent insider purchases.

Trade tensions continue to be a major overhang for the market as high level discussions take place this month.

We cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable." - John F. Kennedy

Stocks trading slightly down across the board yesterday in the first trading day of the week. Chinese/American trade talks remain a key 'watch item' for investors this week. High level trade discussions are taking place this month in D.C. I have been saying two things around these trade negotiations for quite a while now.

First, any agreement with the Chinese government without a strong enforcement mechanism is essentially worthless. The country has an appalling recent history of keeping their side on any major agreement (Hong Kong, WTO conditions, militarization of the South China Sea, etc...). Second, nothing substantial will get done on this front until after the 2020 elections.

Given the past history in the U.S. of the benign neglect leaders of both parties have shown in this area for a quarter-century and one that has tolerated massive Chinese cheating on a variety of issues (Forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, massive state subsidies, etc.), frankly I don't blame the Chinese at all in waiting it out to see if they get a more pliable negotiating partner come November of next year.

The best that can be hoped for now over the next 13 months is no more significant escalation on the tariff/trade front. Factories are moving out of China at a good clip as it is, so pressure will continue to mount even if no more steps are taken just maintained. Trade tensions are likely to continue to be a major overhang on the markets from time to time over the next year given this view.

So, what are insiders buying in the current market environment? Here are three stocks with significant and recent insider buying that caught our eye.

Let's start with a name my Golden Retriever Cooper is very familiar with. That is Chewy (CHWY). This online pet retailer is based approximately 30 miles up the road from me in Miami. Two directors bought just over $1 million worth of shares on September 30th and October 1st.

This is the first insider buying in this name since the company came public in June of this year. The stock sold off after Q2 results were posted on September 17th. While bottom line numbers missed expectations, the company's revenues grew over 40% on a year-over-over basis and surpassed $1 billion.

The stock has started to rebound in recent sessions following these insider purchases. Three analyst firms including Wedbush have reiterated Hold ratings on the stock since second quarter earnings came. Nomura did upgrade the stock to a Buy from Neutral with a $36 price target two weeks ago.

Next up is Heron Therapeutics (HRTX). Two directors bought approximately $170,000 worth of stock on October 3rd. This follows other insider buying totaling less than $80,000 in May of this year. Notably, those were the first insider purchases in this small biopharma in over a year. Then, on October 4th, Director Kevin Tang made a $5 million purchase of shares within the company's recent capital raise.

Heron just re-submitted a much-anticipated NDA for its compound HTX-011 last week. A complete response letter around manufacturing issues delayed the original application, but this important part of Heron's pipeline looks set to be approved late in the first quarter of 2019. The company just did a secondary offering to cover funding needed for launch costs. Heron has been the beneficiary of a rash of recent positive analyst commentary as well which we covered in this article we posted on the company last week. Nice to see some insiders agree with our optimistic assessment.

Finally, we have Immunomedics (IMMU). A beneficial owner continues to build up a huge stake in the oncology concern. After being dormant for a few months, he added 1.5 million new shares worth north of $19 million on October 2nd and 3rd after purchasing over two million shares in May and June of this year. The Chief Quality officer also purchased 5,000 shares on October 3rd following a similar purchase on June 20th.

Source: Company Presentation

The company just presented at the big ESMO conference in Barcelona last week. As can be seen above, the company has a diverse pipeline of drug candidates. The company plans to refile its biologics license application for IMMU-132 to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer later this quarter.

Positive analyst activity seems to be picking up in this name since their presentation as three analyst firms including Cowen & Co. have reiterated Buy ratings since ESMO. Price target proffered has ranged from $26 to $30 a share.

And those are three small/mid-cap concerns seeing recent and notable insider purchases for your consideration.

When the final result is expected to be a compromise, it is often prudent to start from an extreme position." - John Maynard Keynes

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/mid-cap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.