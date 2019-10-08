Canon: Candid Shots Of An Overvalued Value Play

Image credit: 2018 Annual Report.

Canon Inc.’s (NYSE: CAJ) earnings still depend heavily on cameras and copiers, and I see little possibility of this changing significantly in the short term. So I anticipate that CAJ shares would continue to be valued on dividend yield for the time being.

The precision equipment industry growth will remain flat until the year 2025. The capacity for generating cash for business structure changes should be viewed by the market positively, amid dwindling growth potential in traditional businesses such as cameras and office equipment. Investors can look forward to a sharper contrast in subsector growth potential than in the past.

The camera and office equipment subsectors still account for the bulk of the precision equipment sector profit pool. Hence, investors should pick stocks of those companies that are making steady progress in shifting into high-growth fields.

Market Share: Shift to High-End Models

CAJ and its closest competitor Nikon (OTCMKT: NINOY) comprised a full range of compact and SLR cameras and both sit comfortably in the number one and two market share positions, respectively. Casio and Fujifilm (OTCMKT: FUJIY) have already withdrawn from the low-end cameras. The market has already contracted and currently focuses on unique-function models and high-end markets.

Manufacturers have introduced entry-level models and adopted full-model lineup strategies to widen their market base while promoting a shift to high-end models. The downturn in the camera market was attributed to:

Loss of interest in cameras among the young consumers (which unfortunately not a source of new demand),

Constant improvement in smartphone cameras,

Prolonged camera replacement cycle.

FUJIY, Hoya (OTCMKT: HOCPY) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKT: KNCAY) are best positioned to spur earnings growth due to higher demand for traditional precision healthcare equipment. Revenues of these companies will be stable yet flat or rising just slightly as compared to its other industry peers.

Tapering Segment Contributions

I expect the core businesses of CAJ in digital cameras, printers and multifunction printers ((MFPs)) would weaken in the near term. Net earnings and sales from industrial equipment such as deposition equipment and lithography equipment have started to dwindle back after peaking in 2018. Core office and camera businesses accounted for about 70% of its revenues in 2018.

I noted that the medical equipment segment (medical system business) and surveillance cameras (network solution business) as still making a small contribution to the company's earnings but remains to be potential growth areas. As the company plans for greater automation, shift to the in-house production of key components and use of production equipment by the company itself, CAJ can well achieve its 45% cost of goods sold ratio target (as compared to 54% of sales in 2018).

The company lowered its 2019 earnings outlook across all business segments by reporting declining sales of ¥3,475 billion (lower by 5% year-on-year). Similarly, operating profits of ¥215 billion would be significantly declining by 37% year-on-year.

2021 Operating Profit Forecast

Operating income from industrial equipment was cut by 30% on existing investment restraint at customers, while income for imaging systems was slashed down by a significant 33% on market contraction for entry-level SLR models. Office equipment income is expected to shrink by 6% primarily to consider inventory adjustments for consumables. All in all, CAJ expects that its operating margin will deteriorate from 8.7% in 2018 to 5.7% in 2019.

I expect demand for compact cameras and interchangeable lens cameras to decline. However, it is still expecting to gain considerable demand from various applications, while closely guarding its market share especially in the B2B sphere which comprised the installed camera devices and professional photographers.

Going forward, it will also take into account the need to increase the efficiency of product development and operating costs concerning its previous strategy of having a full lineup of cameras to be made available in the future.

Demand for FPD lithography and SPE equipment could expect a cyclical recovery in 2020. To recall, the recent downturn in demand for semiconductors led to declining sales of CAJ's semiconductor lithography equipment. Although existing businesses such as MFPs and digital cameras would face a structural decrease in demand. Value play investors would find it tough to adopt an upbeat stance on the CAJ stock, while earnings in these businesses are anticipated to fall.

High Dividend Cash Flow

Most precision equipment companies have adequate net cash. It is capable of generating sound profits. Hence, investors can well expect that net debt-to-equity ratios would not decline except for CAJ which is actively engaged in strategic investments in M&As while maintaining a high dividend cash flow.

I'm not concerned about CAJ's M&A capital raising. Their credit rating (downgraded by Moody's from Aa3 to A1) is reasonable when compared with the outlook of its core businesses over the next ten years. It will not necessarily target to be debt-free with regards to the pace at which it plans to repay interest-bearing debt.

CAJ is eager to enhance its financial position while maintaining the need for a liquidity buffer to accommodate considerable investments and to withstand economic swings. However, I still believe that the company would need to invest in growth as of the moment given the declining earnings.

Anchored on Supportive Dividend Yield

Near term support from the company's dividend yield appears to be satisfactory considering that the consolidated dividend payout ratio hovers between 60% to 70%. CAJ has no plans to cut its dividends despite that payout ratio increases in the near term.

CAJ would still be capable of controlling its capital expenditures and maintain it at more acceptable levels. Sales growth potential would decline. But as long as cameras and office equipment continue to generate earnings, CAJ must be able to maintain dividend payout ratios of 30% or higher for the most part. It must likewise be able to reallocate cash flow in a disciplined manner.

However, I can see that the quality of dividends is already approaching a level that raises investor concerns on sustainability. The absence of an EPS growth would not lead to a hike in dividends. Value investors must still wait for signals of a turnaround driven either by investment initiatives which include a ¥400 billion planned M&A next year or by restructuring.

The company would have healthcare and security related products, including surveillance cameras as potential M&A targets to complement its business. Similarly, CAJ plans to implement further corporate restructuring measures in its sales distribution.

Stock Valuation

I'm a Sell with a price target of $27/share on Dividend Yield of 6%.

The stock is overvalued right now compared to its sector peers, though I must say that the stock might still be a nice choice for value play investors. The broader precision and camera industries have underperformed the market at large. I suggest that value investors might wish to wait a little longer for sector trends to turn favorable in this stock first. Once that happens, CAJ could be a compelling stock pick.

As I compare the numbers, CAJ has a trailing twelve-month P/E of 22X which compares with P/E for the S&P 500 at 18.13. The current P/E level puts its valuation multiple well above its midpoint of 17.57X over the past five years if value investors' focus would be on the stock's long term P/E trend.

I believe that a market decline is unavoidable which explains my sell rating on CAJ shares. Thus, I expect a sharper focus on high-end products on accelerated shift to smartphones and sufficient scope for industry realignment. The camera market has contracted for the last few years. I have a cautious outlook on the camera market. There is no market signal yet when it might return to growth. I expect this trend will continue over the next ten years.

My Takeaway

To recap, I see marginal scope for a potential increase in CAJ stock valuation due to the bleak prospects for faster earnings growth. The company needs to accelerate cost-reductions at its existing businesses through greater automation. They also need to exert more effort to render new synergies with recent acquisitions on the R&D and production fronts.

The core office and camera businesses have been struggling to maintain its profitability despite efforts to launch new products and to streamline manufacturing processes.

Not to mention, the company is also one of the most massively exposed companies in the precision equipment sector to forex swings. I noted that production structure is concentrated toward Japan so its earnings sensitivity to changes in JPY/USD forex is notably high. Although I could see that the company could shift some of its production to the Thailand plant as a mitigating factor for currency risks.

Lastly, the United States introduced the fourth round of trade tariffs on Chinese goods. CAJ is also affected by the US-China trade tensions given its enormous manufacturing plant of multifunction printers in China. I just hope that CAJ would review this situation based on the extent to which it is affected by the tariffs.

