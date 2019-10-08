Netflix Reaching A Critical Point

One of the market's worst performers in Q3 was one of its biggest darlings of the past decade. As seen in the chart below, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) saw its shares decline about $100 during the three-month period, and that's despite bouncing more than $15 off their late September low. With investors worried about the company's future as competition gets ready to soar, Netflix is approaching a critical point with earnings coming next Thursday.

Management will be looking for a chance to redeem itself after the company swung and missed big with its second quarter results. A huge miss of more than two million subscribers versus its forecast led to a revenue shortfall, which overshadowed an earnings beat. Guidance calls for significant improvement in Q3, although US subscriber growth was forecast to be less than it was in Q3 2018.

For the to-be reported period, streaming revenues are forecast to be $5.25 billion, with a little more coming from the legacy DVD business. Analysts are currently expecting $5.25 billion along with $1.04 in EPS, which was exactly what guidance called for on the bottom line. Regardless of how the top line fares, it wouldn't surprise me to see a large earnings beat. This is because the euro weakened a bit during Q3, which likely means a large non-cash unrealized gain on the company's euro-denominated bonds. Q2 saw a loss from the bonds on euro strength, but that situation reversed a bit and then some during Q3, as seen below.

Investors have been worried that streaming subscriber growth for Netflix will continue to moderate over the next year as competition arrives in a big way. Disney (DIS) Plus will launch in the US and Canada on November 12th, with additional markets over time, while Apple (AAPL) TV+ will launch on November 1st, with the technology giant offering a free year of the service with new device purchases as a way to get eyeballs to Apple's new service. Internet retail giant Amazon (AMZN) also isn't going away anytime soon, especially after it just launched a new updated tablet this week.

Netflix's guidance implies it is running at around a yearly increase in paid subscribers of about 28 million. If we look back at where the company was at the end of the last two Q3 periods, that high 20 million area is a good average for a long-term trend line. The other issue for Netflix is that it will lose key shows like The Office and Friends over the next year and a half, although it has recently picked up the rights to Seinfeld.

Despite Netflix seeing such strong overall subscriber and revenue growth, profits haven't come as easy as some may have expected. Net income in the first half of 2019 was actually down about $60 million over the first half of 2018, although earnings are forecast to rise meaningfully in the coming years. As the graphic below shows, the street expects earnings per share over the next decade to be more than ten times what they are now.

The jump in earnings is important because it is a huge part of management's plan to reduce cash burn in the coming years. Guidance calls for $3.5 billion of cash burn this year with improvement in future periods. Until the situation reverses, you can expect to see more debt coming, with the company already having a net debt position of $7.5 billion at the end of Q2 2019. However, that's not necessarily a big worry just yet, because, with a $120 billion market cap, a small equity raise could wipe out all of that debt rather quickly. The problem comes if profits don't meet expectations and more cash is burned, because that likely means more debt, which then hurts profitability.

Next week, all eyes will be on streaming giant Netflix when the company reports its third quarter results. After a big subscriber miss in Q2, investors are looking for a rebound, but will guidance be light as Apple and Disney launch their services during the final months of this year? Netflix shares have fallen dramatically in the past few months with investors worrying about competition, and if management does not paint an improving picture next week, the stock will likely see another major leg down.

