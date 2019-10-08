NovaGold Resources: The Donlin Open-Pit Gold Project Analysis

The risk is too high to consider NG as an investment so early in the process, and the stock should be used primarily as a short-term trading vehicle.

The company stated that it has sufficient cash for funding the Donlin Gold project.

Image: The Donlin Open-pit Gold Project in Alaska. Source: NovaGold

Investment Thesis

NovaGold Resources (NG) owns 50% of an exciting gold project in Western Alaska. I view the project as worth a small long-term investment when the financing and permitting phase are close to being completed.

I believe it is too early now to enter the game as an investment, and I recommend only a short-term trading strategy until the project will be sufficiently advanced.

NovaGold Resources and Barrick Gold USA, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold (GOLD), are developing the Donlin Creek open-pit gold project in Alaska, under a 50-50 joint-venture ("JV") partnership called Donlin Gold.

The JV was created in October 2007.

Greg Lang, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"Our primary asset is the firm Federally Permitted Donlin Gold project in Western Alaska that is 50% owned by NovaGold and 50% by our long-term partner Barrick Gold. Donlin is located about 300 miles west of Anchorage, Alaska."

As we can see above, NovaGold Resources is showing the perfect profile, and the potential of a high return is evident.

First, it has the support of Barrick Gold, which is a crucial statement of excellence, no doubt about it.

Second, because of its location (Western Alaska), which is a mining-friendly region, and third, we should be impressed with the quality of its rich ore grade that could be mined from an open-pit.

The Donlin Gold project is considered one of the most significant undeveloped gold deposits in the world. Below are the latest mineral reserve and mineral resource on a 100% basis, indicated by the company (3Q'19), with nearly 34 M Au oz of P&P with 2.09 G/T.

It is currently in the early permitting stage and already received the reclamation and closure plan approval on January 18, 2019, along with the waste management permit.

It is estimated to produce 1.5 M Au oz during the first five years of operation and 1.1 M Au oz during the rest of the mine life. The mine is expected to operate for 27 years at a processing rate of 53,500 TPD.

Greg Lang, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"Approval of the Alaska Dam Safety Certificate for the tailings storage facility requires a thorough and stepwise process to deliver a final dam construction package to the state for approval. This program consists of geotechnical core drilling, test pits, overburden and various hydraulic tests and geophysical surveys. Final approvals are expected by year end to authorize facilities associated with the projects transportation corridor and the sections of the gas pipeline that reside on state lands."

Analysis

In short, NovaGold deserves an in-depth analysis to separate the "wheat from the chaff," or to make sure we are not the ones ending up paying for the whole project and be condemned to wait forever patiently to break even.

As you all know well, many investors have been seduced by attractive gold projects before. They all bear the same characteristics and look excellent at first glance.

Even if what has been presented turns out to be half-true, and the project ends up a profitable mine down the road, it is still not guaranteed that investing early in the process works positively in the investors' favor.

I found that it is often the exact opposite, and the earlier you invest in the project, the most likely you will be disappointed with the return on investment.

In this business, many miners have extended their hands and sold the "Brooklyn Bridge" to get the financing required to build the project. The idea is that to catch a fly, you sweeten the deal, and it is an easy task.

However, the project is advancing as scheduled so far, but it is still a long road before completion.

"NovaGold team has accomplished this year. Federal permitting is complete and state permitting for the pipeline right-of-way lease, transportation quarter leases, and dam safety certificates are progressing nicely. The Donlin camp was reopened in May and safety training was concluded earlier in the quarter. During July, Donlin Gold commenced the site investigation and the collection of geotechnical information for the advancement of engineering for the tailings Dam."

I have experienced multiple horror stories during my long professional career, which always started with an impressive background, and it makes me more conservative and prudent.

However, let's talk about one good project that became an impressive mine, to get a sense of what we can experience here.

The mine is the Brucejack mine in Canada, operated by Pretium Resources (PVG). Please read here my Pretium's article on the 2Q.

Robert Quartermain developed the Brucejack project on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million, and the first gold/silver production started in 3Q'17.

The actual production at the Brucejack mine is below initial expectations, which were guided at the financing phase. Bonanza's grade changed from almost 15 G/T to now below 10 G/T at a much higher AISC.

However, the recent gold rally, which has now fizzled a bit, pushed the stock to a multi-year high recently but still shy from the price realized in early 2013. The mine is producing less gold, with more ore processed at lower grade per ton.

What is remarkable is that both Pretium Resources and NovaGold Resources are following almost the same trading path for the last five years.

NovaGold Resources 3Q'19. (Ending August 31, 2019)

NovaGold Resources 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Net Income in $ Million -88.6 -6.3 -6.3 -5.5 -8.1 EBITDA $ Million -6.4 -4.1 -4.2 -3.3 -5.9 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -1.5 -2.4 -3.2 -1.8 -0.4 Total Cash (not including note receivable of $91.855 million from Newmont) $ Million 166.0 167.0 161.8 157.0 152.9 Long term Debt in $ Million 94.78 96.50 98.30 100.16 102.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 322.5 322.9 324.7 325.2 326.1

Source: Company 10-Q filing and Morningstar.

Notes Receivable from Newmont and Promissory note payable to Barrick Gold.

Note: On July 26, 2018, NovaGold Resources sold its 50% stake of Galore Creek to Newmont Goldcorp (NEM).

Under the terms of the Agreement, NOVAGOLD will receive total consideration of up to $275 million, payable as follows: $100 million payable upon closing; $75 million payable upon the earlier of: (I) the completion of a new Project pre-feasibility study prepared by or for GCP or (II) three (3) years from the closing date; $25 million, payable upon the earlier of: (I) completion of a Project feasibility study prepared by or for GCP or (II) five (5) years from the closing date; and $75 million payable upon approval of Project construction.

David Ottewell, the CFO, said in the conference call:

"As a result of our Galore Creek sale last year to Newmont, we have $100 million receivable with an additional $75 million contingent on a Galore Creek construction decision."

NovaGold Resources received $97.804 million from Newmont, and the company has:

"...notes receivable from Newmont including a $75,000 note receivable upon the earlier of the completion of a new Galore Creek project pre-feasibility study or July 27, 2021, and a $25,000 note receivable upon the earlier of the end of a Galore Creek project feasibility study or July 27, 2023... [A] contingent note for $75,000 is receivable upon approval of a Galore Creek project construction plan by the owner."

Finally, NovaGold Resources has a promissory note payable to Barrick Gold of $102.1 million.

"The Company has a promissory note payable to Barrick of $102,047, comprised of $51,576 in principal, and $50,471 in accrued interest at U.S. prime plus 2% [...] The promissory note and accrued interest are payable from 85% of the Company’s share of revenue from future mine production or from any net proceeds resulting from a reduction of the Company’s interest in Donlin Gold LLC."

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

NovaGold Resources is an exciting project located in Western Alaska, which presents some good potential.

The best possible outcome that could pay off for early investors should be an acquisition by Barrick Gold down the road. However, we are not there yet, and many things can derail this "juicy" project and turn it to a mediocre mine. The issue is even more acute now owing to a high valuation exacerbated by a bullish gold price, which may or may not continue.

As I explained above, the risk is too high to consider NG as an investment, and the stock should be used primarily as a short-term trading vehicle.

The CFO, David Ottewell, agrees with my opinion and sold $516,506 of NG shares on August 27, 2019, and Gregory A. Lang, the CEO, as well.

Technical Analysis

NG is forming a descending channel pattern, in my opinion. I do not agree with Finviz on most of their conclusions and interpretation.

Three points define the descending pattern, from early September to early October, which can be seen easily on the graph above. Line resistance is now around $6.50.

Line support is parallel to the line resistance defined above using the two lows from mid-September to the end of September, which is indicated as continued support by Finviz. Line support is now $6.00.

The strategy is simple here. You take profit at about $6.40-$6.50 (about 30% or 40%), and you buy back on any significant retracement at or below $6.00.

NG is highly correlated to the gold price, and you will have to watch gold prices like a hawk.

If gold price can rally above $1,550 per ounce, NG could experience a decisive breakout on the positive side and retest $7.80, at which point it is wise to sell out and wait for a retracement. Conversely, if gold continues to weaken, then the decisive breakout will be on the negative side with possible support at $5.25, assuming a gold price above $1,425 per ounce.

