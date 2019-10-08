SPGSHO: Expect More Strength On The Heating Oil Complex In The Near Term

While the speculative sentiment indicates some bearishness, net spec positioning is still too weak to deliver a clear signal.

With stockpiles of distillate declining moderately over the week, the tightness of the U.S. storage picture prolongs, sending tailwinds to the SPGSHO Index.

Investment thesis

Since our previous publication on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot (SPGSHO), our constructive view on the ETF has not emerged and the ETF lost 4.41% to $230.08, in spite of recent supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia that halted half of the Kingdom’s oil production and part of its refining output.

Going forward, the U.S. distillate storage picture continues to tighten and this movement will persist in the following months, ahead of the U.S. refining maintenance season. Besides and even if the net spec positioning is slightly bearish, the deficit seen in the weekly distillate supply-demand balance should offset that.

The SPGSHO Index remains under pressure, following declining distillate stocks

According to the EIA, American distillate storage decreased moderately during the week ending September 20, down 2.18% (w/w) to 133.7m barrels and are down 1.75% on a monthly basis. With this decline, storage seasonality in the distillate complex increased its deficit, establishing now at 7.3% or 10,592k barrels below the five-year average and 3% or 4,196k barrels under 2018 stocks.

Source: EIA

While this is constructive for the heating oil markets, U.S. stockpiles will probably continue on this declining path, given that refiners are entering the autumn maintenance season that will lower the blend’s production rate.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly and while U.S. imports of distillate fuel oil are unchanged, exports lifted robustly during the corresponding week, up 22.03% to 1,623k barrels per day, sustaining the SPGSHO Index.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said, the distillate storage picture continues to be constructive for the heating oil complex and its proxy, SPGSHO.

Speculative positioning

During the week ending September 24, speculators reduced considerably their bets on Nymex heating oil futures, down 4,064 contracts to a net short length of 5,754 contracts, the Commitment of Traders report published by the CFTC shows.

Source: CFTC

This steep decline is mostly due to a robust lift in short positioning, up 8.84% (w/w) to 52,142 contracts and is marginally offset by fresh long accumulations, up 0.37 (w/w) to 46,388 contracts.

While speculative positioning continues to evolve close to its break-even point, the robust decline seen this week sets the sentiment in a more bearish stance. Yet, the movement is still too weak to give a strong bearish signal for heating oil futures and the SPGSHO Index.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length on Nymex heating oil futures advanced 25.93% or 2,014 contracts, whilst SPGSHO’s YTD performance is up 1.07% to $230.57.

Lower distillate output and advantageous distillate crack spreads continue to sustain the heating oil complex

In the past month and in spite of crude and oil blend volatility, triggered by supply disruptions on Saudi Arabia’s oil complex, distillate cracks lifted strongly, up 26.4% to $20.4 per barrel, while advancing 13.6% on a rolling week. In the meantime, the SPGSHO Index gained 5.6% to $240.71 in the September 13-20 period.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

This appreciation has been mainly due to a strengthening of the distillate backdrop that should sustain heating oil prices, given that it is a by-product of the former.

Indeed, with the distillate supply-demand balance tightening significantly over the week, the U.S. distillate market posted a weekly shortage of 462k barrels, following the moderate supply decline, down 2.26% (w/w) to 4,964k barrels per day and the slight distillate demand appreciation, up 0.98% (w/w) to 3,897k barrels. Nevertheless, the material change that enabled this deficit has been due to surging exports that have reached their highest level since April 2019.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In addition and despite the minimal change in the heating oil future curve, Brent pricing has lowered moderately in the past month, providing higher margins for heating oil refiners and thus sustaining the SPGSHO Index.

Closing considerations

In this context, we reiterate our constructive view on the complex and on its proxy, the SPGSHO Index. This recommendation comes as the fundamental backdrop of the distillate complex continues to be tight, as the storage picture lowers and as refining output is expected to weaken, ahead of the upcoming refining maintenance season. Furthermore, the weekly supply-demand deficit comforts our view and continues to support the heating oil complex and the SPGSHO Index.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.