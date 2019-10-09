Chemours: A Cyclical, Industry-Leading Chemical Manufacturer Priced For A Severe Market Downturn

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Thesis

Chemours (CC) dominates a cyclical TiO2 market, evidenced by its industry-leading margins. A turning TiO2 cycle and misplaced concerns regarding legislative liabilities have generated a sell-off which has resulted in the stock being down > 65% year-to-date. The current sell-off is overblown, as even the worst-case scenario has led management to project EPS to be ~ $3/share in the coming year - leading to an implied 4x P/E multiple.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Self-made. Industry peers include: Kronos and Tronox - data are EBITDA figures)

Situation Overview

Back in 2015, Dupont spun-off its chemical business creating the entity now known as Chemours (herein referred to as: The business, The company, Chemours, CC). Chemours is the lowest-cost producer of TiO2, causing the company to dominate its market and maintain financial results superior to that of peers (as demonstrated by the above chart).

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Shortly after Dupont spun off Chemours it became clear that this was a controversial spin-off as prominent short-sellers released reports claiming that the company was headed to zero (Citron). The reason for the skepticism is that Chemours was spun with an egregious amount of liabilities in addition to indemnifying DuPont for environmental liabilities. By now, it is clear that Chemours wasn't designed for Chapter 11; however, it is equally clear that the spin was rushed and was probably inappropriate at that time. The reason that Dupont went ahead with the spin was that the company was facing activist pressure at the time and evidently succumbed to such efforts.

Not surprisingly, Chemours was hit hard post-spin falling from $20/share to sub-$4/share. Eventually, the environmental liabilities were settled (with Dupont and CC both paying out ~$335 million), the company's end market gained footing and the stock rebounded to $50+/share highs. And that brings us to today, with the TiO2 market making another downturn, environmental concerns being raised yet again, and with the stock now back to the sub-$15 trading range.

The reason for the steep sell-off is that CC is a cyclical company and, clearly, the market is pricing in a cyclical top. We're reminded of a famous Peter Lynch quote,

The best time to get involved with cyclicals is when the economy is at its weakest, earnings are at their lowest, and public sentiment is at its bleakest…

Meaning, a great way to lose money is to buy a cyclical company with a low P/E as earnings are about to go to zero. Investors should wait for the cycle to turn and buy when the earnings have already drastically fallen or the business is losing money - making the stock optically expensive (consensus earnings for CC are down by >50% over the past year). He's saying that you should buy cyclicals when they look expensive (because earnings are going to rebound) and not when the company looks cheap (you're likely to pay a high price for what future earnings will be). The point that he was making is that cheap cyclicals are often times lying to you - the earnings are a mirage. So, is that the case with Chemours?

That's certainly how the market is pricing the company - it sees a top. CC reported a couple of weak quarters to start 2019 which sent its stock cratering 60%+ from highs seen this year. But, on the other hand, historically, Chemours doesn't burn cash during a downturn (2015 10-K - CFFO remains positive). What's more is that only ~50% of earnings come from their TiO2 division - the line of business that is expected to be entering a down cycle.

So, there appear to be two main questions that are relevant to potential investors: 1) how cyclical is the business, truly (what are trough earnings)? And, 2) how much exposure to environmental liabilities does the company face? This last one is ultimately a solvency issue. If we can answer these two questions, then at a little over 4x of EPS (based on forward guidance), the stock is certainly cheap enough at these to be interesting even if earnings do fall to trough levels.

The Business - 3 Parts

Chemours has three main lines of business, two of which amount to greater than 90% of top-line revenue. Broadly speaking, Chemours is a manufacturing company focused primarily on the production of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) (46% of revenue) and Fluoroproducts (45% of revenue). Chemours main products are brand names such as Ti-Pure (manufactured by their Titanium Technologies segment), Opteon (fluoroproducts), and Teflon (fluoroproducts). The products Chemours manufactures are used by a litany of end-market producers, including: Oil & Gas, industrial manufacturing, coating & paint, and plastics. The third business segment, which is the smallest, is Chemical Solutions.

Chemical Solutions

At close to $600 million in sales (FY '18), Chemical Solutions is roughly 9% of the company's consolidated sales. EBITDA margin was 12% in the latest quarter, which is roughly the same margin profile the segment maintained in fiscal 2018. In an entire year, this segment pulls in ~ $50-$60 million in EBITDA. Nevertheless, this segment, in particular, is extremely cyclical, as margins were between 2%-4% only a few years ago. We attribute very little value to this segment in our appraisal of the company.

Titanium Technologies

Let's move on to one of the main value drivers at Chemours - the Titanium Technologies segment. The company describes TiO2 as a chemical that

is used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and ultra-violet light protection in applications such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinyl chloride ("PVC") window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging

In other words, Chemours' TiO2 segment is a business that manufactures a chemical (TiO2, in this case) that's used in coating, plastics, and paper. Coating customers are primarily architectural and automotive in nature. Titanium is predominantly used in lightweight vehicle coating. Basically, one of the product's uses is paint. Titanium is also used in the laminating process (think magazines, catalogs), in rubber, screen-printing, outdoor furniture, plastic bags, and so on. Interested readers should go read this short summary of TiO2's various uses, here. Plastics represent 22% of TiO2 sales, and paper at 11% and Coating at 67%.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

From a high-level view, it certainly is easy to understand why this business is cyclical. Market drivers include sectors like housing (construction), auto sales, & durable goods. All of which is as cyclical as the broader economy. In addition to being exposed to the broader market's cyclical nature, the price of titanium itself has its own market. And, in the middle of this last decade, it entered an extreme bear market, before going on to recover in the past two years.

As we sit here currently the TiO2 market appears to be entering a correction. Chemours TiO2 segment is a business that has enjoyed 30% EBITDA margins mid-to-late-cycle. A 30% EBITDA margin isn't the norm, average margins run in the mid-to-high 20s. But given the industry dynamics laid out above we obviously have to see what the business will earn in a downturn.

And when we assess how the business has performed in previous downturns, it becomes apparent how superior Chemours is to its competition. Titanium is a commodity. Given the dynamics of other commodity-producing industries, it shouldn't come as a surprise that TiO2 producers generally see their margins turn negative and their operations start burning cash in a downturn. But that's not the case with Chemours. Chemours has never burned cash in a downturn - even though every one of their competitors typically sees margins turn negative in a recession/correction - and even when titanium prices took a hit several years ago, CC was able to maintain ~ 15% EBITDA margins.

The reason for this is pretty simple - CC is the lowest cost operator in the world. The company is surprisingly open about viewing themselves as the low cost provider as they outright state it several times in their annual report. They also state that they are one of a select number of capable producers for their customers - which is essentially telling us that management doesn't see much competition. While under the umbrella of Dupont, the company's chemists developed the Chloride Processes in the 1970s, which have made Chemours the lowest cost operator ever since (Chemours history). Chemours sells its products mainly under the Ti-Pure label. They have currently captured ~ 18% of the total TiO2 market - making it the largest producer in the world.

Insofar as site economics are concerned, the best we can do is back our way into an approximation of what the specific site economics are. The reasoning for this is that management isn't overly helpful in breaking out for us what capital invested looks like on a unit-economic basis. They do guide us to 30%+ ROIC, which doesn't appear suspect (consolidated returns are in that ballpark). And the truth is, I can't really fault management for this as the sites were built long before the company was accountable to public shareholders, as Chemours was a subsidiary of DuPont.

But since the company has gone public, they have expanded - and they do disclose what the capex of that project is. The company expanded a production facility to Altamira, Mexico. This specific site was estimated to have a 200k metric ton capacity increase on production, and require capital spending of approximately $600 million. CC has four production sites (2 in the US, 1 in Mexico, 1 in Taiwan). If we take trailing twelve months EBITDA ($720 million for this segment), allocate 25% to this site, and subtract maintenance capex, we're left a ROIC of ~ 30% (EBITDA per production site (estimate)/cap-ex = $180/$600 ). However, we do have to keep in mind that these figures are with current EBITDA margins being in the mid-cycle range. Obviously, in a downturn, ROIC would fall as margins contract.

Chemours TiO2 segment is a business that should grow in line with GDP moving forward. This is a company that doesn't face any serious competitive forces as evidenced by its robust margins throughout market cycles and unrivaled ROIC.

Fluoroproducts

Chemours brands are globally recognized in the fluoroproducts market. Fluorochemicals and fluoropolymers are roughly 50% each of total segment revenue. Chemours brands primarily include Teflon, Freon, & Opteon. Fluorochemicals are products such as refrigerants, air conditioning, and fire suppressants. Fluoropolymers are applications that are sold to companies in auto, oil and gas, and semiconductors - these are mainly specialty chemicals like Teflon.

Both of these are extremely high barrier to entry markets as the manufacturing of these products require intense know-how and expertise. Chemours brands have been in production since the early 1930s - offering further evidence of barriers to entry due to the fact that Chemours relationships with customers span decades. Historically, Freon has been Chemours main product line for this segment. However, due to the industry's regulatory-driven emphasis on lowering the effect these chemicals have on the ozone layer, Chemours next-generation product is Opteon. This is by far the company's fastest-growing product as it is being rapidly adopted by the industry (Q2 Investor Presentation). Adoption rates by EU car manufacturers for the air conditioning in cars is 100%, while being 50% in the US. Chemours co-invented the product with Honeywell and both have patents on the product.

Opteon should be a continued source of growth in top-line and earnings for Chemours moving forward. The company's first patents don't begin to expire until mid-2020s, while the rest continue on for well into the 2030s. As environmental legislation should continue to ramp in the coming decades, Opteon should continue to see further industry adoption. In fiscal year 2018, Chemours had a production site go live in Texas that is devoted entirely to the production of Opteon. The company states that this facility triples the amount of Opteon Chemours can produce globally. Chemours dominate position in the Opteon market is demonstrated by the continued growth in the company's top-line sales since the product went live and the expansion of the total segment's EBITDA margin from 20% in 2016 to ~ 27% in 2018.

Fluoroproducts as a segment contributes nearly 45% of consolidated revenue. Moving on to the economics of this segment, Fluoroproducts brought in mid-$730 million in EBITDA in 2018 at a 25% margin.

In the last downturn, EBITDA margins were cut to 12%, total EBITDA was approximately half what it is today. However, that was well before Opteon was as dominant as it is today. Opteon was a product that had just hit the market - right when the market started to turn against them. So, we find it to be much more likely that the amount of cyclicality the business faced just two years ago quite materially overstates how cyclical the business is as it stands today.

Opteon is a product that forces Chemours customers to continue adopting it because of environmental legislation. This aspect insulates it - to a degree - from being as cyclical as other commodities. So, what would a reasonable expectation of this segment's earnings be in a market that is correcting? Previous EBITDA margins were 12%-14% during a downturn. They're closer to 30% now with the mass adoption of Opteon. A conservative estimation of end-cycle margins would be to simply use the low end of the previous cycle - meaning 12%. That's probably overly conservative. Realistically, they're likely to be somewhere in between. EBITDA margins closer to 15%-18% is a reasonable estimation.

Legislative Concerns

As stated at the top, Chemours was a very controversial spin-off. As Chemours was spun off from Dupont, the company retained varies undefined indemnification liabilities relating to previous sales of Teflon that was thought to have been contaminated with Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The PFOA indemnification with Dupont was ultimately settled between the two companies. Despite there being speculations made that the amount will be in the range of $5+ billion, Chemours and Dupont settled with ~ $670 million. That amount would be split by both, where each agreed to take on $335 million.

While there have been other one-off type litigation settlements since Chemours announced the agreement with Dupont (they settled with a non-profit in North Carolina in 2018 for $13 million, for example), it appears the majority of the litigative overhang is gone. Most recently, management addressed concerns about two legislative issues: CC's lawsuit with Dupont, and PFOS lawsuits (Page 17 & 19 of Q2'19 Investor Deck). Dealing with the lawsuit with Dupont, CC is seeking repayment for the $4 billion dividend the company paid Dupont at the time of the spin. Chemours is doing this as Dupont was attempting to receive unlimited indemnification from Chemours for its environmental liabilities. Regardless if Dupont is forced to pay CC or not, the PFOA lawsuit was already settled back in 2017 - which represented the bulk of the claims against the company. It's unlikely the outcome of this lawsuit will have a material negative effect on CC's financial position.

And second, on the most recent conference call, management addressed concerns about a lawsuit pertaining to firefighting foams containing the PFOS chemical. Concerns over this are misplaced, as neither Dupont nor Chemours ever made or sold PFOS. True, these lawsuits/stories could possibly generate negative news headlines and cause further pressure on the stock. However, these are likely to be temporary stock market news, not entirely relevant to Chemours long-term financial viability.

Long-term debt is approximately $4 billion, with net debt totaling ~$3.5 billion. Debt could be lower (or cash could be higher), but the company has decided to spend a substantial amount on share buybacks - close to $800 million this past year ($255 million this quarter). Net debt comes out to ~ $3.5 billion, or ~ 3x EBITDA. Determining what true earnings are in any given year with a business like this is not a straightforward task. This makes determining what CC's true leverage is even more difficult - if EBITDA margin is lying to us (or always changing) how can we tell how much EBITDA Chemours has to pay the debt with? If we take what the business is earning as of the past 12 months, then debt to free cash flow is between 4-5x. This is likely overstating Chemours leverage ratio as the company's leverage profile will improve as margins recover.

Valuation

With two different main lines of business comes two very different cases of underlying economics. Given that all of Chemours earnings are split almost directly in half between the two businesses, it only seems appropriate that we entertain what some of the parts valuation of Chemours looks like.

Given that the market is pricing CC for a downturn, for this part of the valuation section we'll commit to solely using trough margins to value the company. For the TiO2 segment, we'll start with assuming a 20% EBITDA margin, and for Fluoroproducts, we'll use a 15% EBITDA margin. Here's the math:

TiO2 Top-line $3,100 20% margin $620 Fluoroproducts $3,000 15% margin $450

(Author's estimates)

That gets us to a little over $1,100 billion in EBITDA (rounded up to include negligible earnings from the Chemical Solutions segment) on what would approximate trough-type margins. Corporate expense has historically been ~ $160 million. D&A (we can use that as an approximation to maintenance capex) has been roughly $280 million. Given the ongoing legislative overhang, the cyclicality of the industry in which Chemours operates, and the less than stellar balance sheet, let's assume the market will only muster up the courage to rate Chemours a market rate of 12x. If that were the case then fair value would look like:

(+) EBITDA $1,100 million (-) Corp expense $160 million (-) D&A $280 million (=) Operating Income $660 (*) Market multiple 12 (=) EV: $7,900

When we back out the ~$2.7 billion in net debt, we're left with a market cap of $5.2 billion. Assuming shares outstanding remain flat at 170 million, that brings us to a fair value share price of $30 ($5.2 billion/170mm), representing ~ 100% upside from CC's recent price of ~$14.

Keep in mind that the numbers we've used were conservative in hopes of replicating what potential earnings would look like if CC's end markets suffer from a sustained correction. This is a downside scenario. Cycles eventually turn around. In order to glimpse what a potential upside scenario would look like, Wall Street estimates historically pegged Chemours EPS at > than $7 before concerns began to rise over a cycle downturn.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Given that Chemours dominates its market, and should grow revenue at GDP+ type growth rates for the foreseeable future, a market multiple of 12x on consensus EPS doesn't seem absurd. On a leveraged basis, that equates to ~ $84/share (EPS $7 * 12 = $84/share).

Conclusion

Management certainly doesn't earn any negative strikes when it comes to allocating capital - at least in recent years, which is really all we have to go off of. What really stands out is how much stock the company has been buying back as the shares have meaningfully pulled back (Press release). And as CC's shares are trading at 4x EPS, and >65% off their highs, it's clear that Chemours is trading for less than what the business will be worth over the long term - never mind what the shares will do over the coming year. CC is a company that has proved to be shareholder-oriented, dominates its markets, and is trading cheaply even on downside-scenario earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.