VEON Has Limited Downside

Shares of VEON Ltd. (VEON) have consistently been making lower lows since 2010. Over this time frame, though, gross margins have remained elevated. In fact, over the past four quarters alone, VEON has been able to report gross margins of over 77% which is quite impressive. Therefore, despite the fact that shares have been in freefall over the past decade or so, the sustained gross margin number is telling us that VEON may have a competitive advantage in this industry (Telecom Services).

Furthermore, the firm's current operating margin over the past 4 quarters comes in at a very healthy 27.9%. This is the highest this key metric has been since 2009. It could have been stated in the past that VEON's operating costs were trending in the wrong direction, but that trend has changed which should give hope to the bulls.

The downswing in the share price has dropped the firm's book multiple to 1.0 and sales multiple to 0.5. These numbers look particularly attractive when compared to the industry as a whole. One feels that the double-digit dividend also should attract some value investors, especially with the stock trading at this valuation.

At present, VEON Ltd. seems to be undergoing a reversal pattern which has been ongoing for well over 18 months now. Let's see how viable this pattern really is, as well as look at the current strength of that very generous dividend.

If we go to the daily chart below, we can see that price has very strong support just below the $2 a share mark. In fact, over the past 18 months, price has bounced off that level multiple times and subsequently rallied higher. We also believe the higher high in July of this year was significant in that price had enough buyers to break above the 2018 highs.

Supporting trendlines become significant when they have multiple contact points. Furthermore, if these contact points can take place over a long period of time, support becomes even stronger. Therefore, it stands to reason that if one could collect $0.26, for example, from the dividend over the next 12 months, that would bring the cost basis of the shares (current price = $2.38) back down to close to that $2 per share support zone.

The question, though, is whether the dividend is stable around these levels or are further cuts in the offing. Although net income may not be covering the dividend at present, VEON managed to generate $1.16 billion in free cash flow over the past four quarters. Furthermore, more debt was paid off than issued over the past four quarters so debt did not essentially pay the dividend of $517 million. Moreover, net income is expected to climb by 20%+ this year which should help cash flow even more going forward.

What we like also is the strong increase in buying volume since April of this year. We use volume as a predictive indicator, and despite the lower lows since July of this year, buying volume has remained buoyant. We do not expect this divergence to continue over a sustained basis. Suffice it to say, this strong buying volume should affect the share price in a positive way before long.

In terms of timing a long trade, a good first step would be if we had the share price once again trading above the 200-day moving average. If price was to lose the 200-day moving average by a considerable distance, it would most certainly mean a retest of those sub $2 per share lows.

To sum up, we believe VEON Ltd. is undergoing a multi-month reversal pattern at present. Timing the entry, though, (as in all value plays) is key here. Something like a weekly swing low would definitely be a favorable signal for higher prices ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VEON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.