Assessing If Replimune Is Ready To Rally

Although still early stage, RP1 was spawned by a management team that was responsible for the approval of Amgen’s oncolytic immunotherapy asset T-VEC; thus, confidence of success is higher.

That is about to change with an upcoming data release from the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 study for its oncolytic immunotherapy candidate RP1.

Today, we do a 'deep dive' on an intriguing 'Tier 4' biotech concern and Busted IPO that albeit high risk, appears to have a favorable long- term risk/reward profile. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is a Woburn, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to improve the lives of cancer patients. Oncolytic immunotherapy involves directing certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill cancer cells, as well as triggering an anti-tumor immune response. The company currently has two candidates (RP1 and RP2) in the clinic. Replimune was founded in 2015 and went public in July 2018, raising net proceeds of $103.4 million at $15 a share. Its stock currently trades just around $12 a share and commands a market cap of ~$390 million.

The current immunotherapy paradigm involves the use of checkpoint inhibitors (such as anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4 therapies) to induce an immune response. These immuno-oncology treatments are forecasted to be a $25 billion a year business by 2022. Although game-changing, they are only effective for patients with a pre-existing immune response to their condition and whose tumors are inflamed (hot). Because most patients do not have an ongoing immune response to the tumor (i.e. the tumors are immunologically cold), checkpoint inhibitors are only effective in a minority of patients. Replimune aims to render all solid tumor types (hot and cold) susceptible to checkpoint inhibitors by introducing an engineered and armed strain of herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) into the tumor.

Source: Company Presentation

HSV-1 is engineered through the removal of two genes – one that shuts down an individual cell’s defenses and another that helps the virus evade the immune system. The virus is also armed with a fusogenic protein designed to stimulate anti-tumor activity. This combination is designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune responses by killing tumor cells directly via virus replication (causing them to burst), by triggering the body’s own immune response, and by inflaming cold tumors, leaving them vulnerable to checkpoint inhibitors' therapies.

Source: Company Presentation

One such therapy, talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), was approved by the FDA for the treatment of metastatic melanoma in 2015. It demonstrated a 16.9% complete response (CR) rate in a Phase 3 trial and has shown CR rates up to 61.5% as a monotherapy. It also demonstrated synergies with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody {MAB} Yervoy (ipilimumab), more than doubling the response rate in the clinic. T-VEC was developed by BioVex, which was acquired by Amgen (AMGN) in 2011. Replimune’s management team is essentially the ex-BioVex management team, giving it not only broad expertise and familiarity with oncolytic immunotherapies, but also success. From this platform and experience, the company has introduced two off-the-shelf assets into the clinic.

Pipeline

RP1. Replimune’s more advanced candidate is RP1, which is a selectively replicating strain of HSV-1 that is being evaluated in two clinical trials. The first is a Phase 1/2 study involving ~150 patients. Phase 1 is a ~30-patient dose escalation trial while Phase 2 is a four-cohort study involving ~30 patients each, with one of the following cancers: melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers, bladder cancer, or microsatellite instability high/deficient mismatch repair (MSI-H/dMMR) solid tumors. It is being evaluated in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1 mAb Opdivo (nivolumab).

Initial data from the Phase 1 portion is expected in 4Q19 while enrollment of three of the four cohorts is ongoing in the Phase 2 portion. The fourth cohort (MSI-H/dMMR) is expected to begin enrollment in September 2019. Patients in the melanoma cohort will be either treatment naïve or have received prior therapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Patients in the other three cohorts will all be naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy. Phase 2 data is anticipated in 2H20.

The second trial involving RP1 is a 240-patient Phase 2 study that is set to open enrollment imminently. RP1 will be assessed in combination with cemiplimab versus cemiplimab monotherapy in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). The primary endpoint will be overall response rate with secondary endpoints including CR, progression-free survival, and overall survival. Cemiplimab is Regeneron’s (REGN) anti-PD1 mAb, which was approved for the treatment of CSCC in 2018 (now marketed as Libtayo). In clinical trials, it demonstrated a 46% response rate but low CRs. The trial’s cost is being split 50/50 with Regeneron. Data is expected in 2021.

RP2. Replimune’s other clinical candidate is RP2, a replicating strain of HSV-1 that is further modified to express a genetically encoded anti-CTLA-4 antibody intended to block the inhibition of the initiation of immune response caused by CTLA-4. It is administered directly into the tumor and is thus designed to mimic the efficacy of Yervoy without the toxicity associated with systemic administration. A Phase 1 study evaluating RP2 as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab is set to initiate in September 2019 with data due 1H20.

RP3. In addition to its early stage candidates, Replimune has a third asset (RP3) that is similar to RP2 but further engineered to stimulate an anti-tumor response through activation of the immune co-stimulatory pathways though the expression of the ligands for receptor proteins CD40 and 4-1BB. RP3 is scheduled to enter the clinic in 2020.

Manufacturing Facility

Currently, these assets are produced by a contract manufacturer. That operation will move in-house as Replimune has leased a 63,000 sq. ft. facility for later stage development and full commercialization efforts that should go online in 1H20.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

As of June 30, 2019, Replimune held $120.8 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. Even though the company only burned through $13.6 million in 2Q19, its cash burn will rise significantly in the coming quarters as its candidates get further into the clinic. It has enough cash to get well into 2H20.

The Street is very bullish on Replimune’s prospects with three buys and two outperform ratings. Roth Capital just initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $20 price target on September 4th, 2019 and JPMorgan upgraded the stock to an outperform in July. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $26 price target on REPL last week. Overall, analysts’ median twelve-month price target is approximately $25 a share.

Verdict

Replimune’s stock peaked above $22 a share at this time (early September) last year. It has since lost nearly half its value for no particular reason except the news vacuum that typically surrounds an early clinical-stage biotech concern. Small cap biotech stocks as most high beta parts of the market have been weak for several months now as well.

The lack of news flow will change when the Phase 1 data for RP1 are released in 2H19, setting the pace for Replimune. That will be followed by Phase 1 data for RP2 in 1H20 and Phase 2 data for RP1 in 2H20, as well as the entrance of RP3 into the clinic.

The immuno-oncology space is crowded and Replimune is still early stage, but its approach is solid, using oncolytic viruses to directly attack tumors while turning cold tumors hot; thus, increasing the effectiveness of mAb therapies such as Opdivo and Yervoy. Current management has already developed a very effective therapy with T-VEC. The bet here is that RP1 will follow T-VEC’s lead and demonstrate promising efficacy when Phase 1 data is announced. If RP1 and RP2 shine in their respective 2020 readouts, Replimune will become a potential buyout candidate in our opinion well.

