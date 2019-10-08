AGNC Investment Corp.: 6.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This mREIT

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by AGNC Investment Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 14M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $350M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AGNCO) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50% before 10/15/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 10/15/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $25.12 and has a Current Yield of 6.47% and a YTC of 6.40%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.39% and 5.33%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC") is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust ("REIT"). We invest predominantly in agency mortgage-backed securities ("agency MBS") on a leveraged basis, financed primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. Our principal investment objective is to provide our stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of monthly dividends and net asset value accretion. We generate income from the interest earned on our investment assets, net of associated borrowing and hedging costs, and net realized gains and losses on our investments and hedging activities. We utilize an active portfolio management philosophy with the goal of preserving net asset value over a wide range of market scenarios. We were founded in 2008 and are headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AGNC."

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AGNC:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $2.16 yearly dividend. However, in May this year, AGNC has cut its monthly dividend from $0.18 to $0.16 and is expected to pay a total of $2.00 for the year 2019. With a market price of $16.05, the current yield of AGNC is at 12.46%. As an absolute value, this means it will pay a $1.095B in dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series E preferred stock) of the company is around $72.8M.

In addition, AGNC has a market capitalization of around $8.79B and is one of the relatively larger 'Residential REITs' (according to FINVIZ.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of AGNC Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's balance sheet

As of Q2, AGNC had a total long-term debt of $2.58B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $711M.

The AGNC Investment Corp. Family

AGNC has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

AGNC Investment Corp. 7.75% Depositary Shares Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCB)

AGNC Investment Corp. 7.00% Depositary Shares Ser C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCN)

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCM)

Source: Author's database

Two of the rest of the company preferred stocks, like the new IPO, are fixed-to-floaters (AGNCN and AGNCM) and one is a fixed-rate preferred (AGNCB). Besides it is fixed-rated, AGNCB is also callable from 5 months now, and with the current yearly spread with AGNCO of 1.25% that the company may save itself, it is very likely the Series B Preferred Stock to be redeemed anytime soon. Still, at this point, there is no official notice of redemption of the 7.75% Preferred Stock.

After being fixed-to-floating security, and the closest preferred stocks from the peer group are the other fixed-to-floaters, the Series C and the Series D preferreds, I'll compare only these three:

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

With Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) of the newly issued preferred stock of 6.40%, AGNCO is slightly better than AGNCN with a YTW of 6.12% (its YTC) and is a little worse than the other fixed-to-floater AGNCM with YTW of 6.76% (its YTC). As regards to the securities' current yield, the "older" ones have an advantage over the new IPO with 6.81% versus 6.47%. Generally, in regard to both CY and YTC, the best issue of the group is AGNCM.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the AGNC's other preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). It is immediately apparent the close correlation this year between the preferred stocks and the ETF, as well as the total disregard for the recession in the late of the last year when at its peak PFF has lost around 12% of its capitalization. Unlike it, AGNCN and AGNCB have remained almost unchanged and even slightly positive.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

You can see in the section below a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its 6.47% Current yield, the new IPO has one of the lowest returns from the group.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 6.40% YTC (Yield-to-Worst), AGNCO is located somewhere in the middle.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25. JE-A is excluded due to the recent swift fall that has driven the preferred stock into a Yield-to-Call of 25%, caused by the Just Energy's (JE) earnings missing, revenue guidance, and suspending the common stock dividend.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem any or all of the shares of Series E Preferred Stock (and the depositary shares) within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per depositary share plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the Series E Preferred Stock (and the depositary shares) (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right or this special optional redemption right), the holders of depositary shares representing interests in the Series E Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series E Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by AGNC Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other real estate-related assets and hedging instruments, other investments in, or related to the housing, mortgage or real estate markets, and for other general corporate purposes. Pending this utilization, we may temporarily invest the net proceeds in readily marketable, short-term, interest-bearing investments, including money market accounts, which are consistent with maintaining our qualification as a REIT. Such temporary investments would be expected to provide a lower net return than we hope to achieve from our targeted investments in Agency securities, non-Agency securities, and other mortgage-related assets.

Source: 424B5 Filing by AGNC Investment Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $350M, AGNCO can be considered as a sure addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, AGNCO is no exception, and the homework we always do is we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

Despite the recent dividend cut, the company is still paying more than $1B for its common stock dividend that is 15x more than what it needs for its preferred stocks that are senior to the company's equity. Moreover, the yearly dividend of AGNC is equal to the face value of all outstanding preferred stocks, including the newly issued Series E. With its almost $9B of market capitalization, the company is the second-largest mREIT in the US as only NLY is larger.

This is also the reason why AGNCO is the lowest nominal yield of the sector (together with NLY-G). As for the new IPO, there is a slight disadvantage from one of its closest "brothers", AGNCM, having a little lower Yield-to-Worst of 6.40%. As regards to the sector and the other mREITs' preferred stocks, as I've already mentioned, it is expected that AGNC's issues to lag in terms of return. Despite they are not rated by the S&P, AGNC's securities are quality ones. Overall, I consider the new IPO as a good one, but I prefer the returns of AGNCM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.