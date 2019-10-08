Facebook: TikTok And Why Zuckerburg Is Wrong About It

However, we found his take on TikTok was wrong and the strategies won't work out.

On October 1st, The Verge published two hours of leaked audio from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) internal meetings, where Mr. Zuckerberg held Q&A sessions with his employees on various issues about the company. The meetings were dated back to July this year, but many questions are still highly relevant today, especially the one with TikTok, who as Mr. Zuckerberg described,

is really the first consumer internet product built by one of the Chinese tech giants that is doing quite well around the world.

What is TikTok and Why is Zuckerberg Concerned?

TikTok is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. The app was launched in 2017 by ByteDance, as an international version of its successful Chinese app, Douyin (Chinese: 抖音). Douyin was launched in September 2016, about one year before ByteDance decided to bring it globally for markets outside of China.

When ByteDance went overseas, it didn't start from scratch. On November 9, 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that ByteDance bought musical.ly Inc., whose main feature was to allow users to record 15-second to 1-minute videos in one or multiple shots, lip-syncing to sounds or comedy, and accumulated over 70 million users across 30+ countries. On August 2, 2018, Bytedance consolidated the user accounts of musical.ly and TikTok, merging the two apps into one and keeping the title TikTok.

So the key features of the app are fairly simple:

users mainly use the app to create a short video of themselves which often feature music in the background, can be sped up, slowed down or edited with a filter.

then the video clips can be shared with others on TikTok or other social platforms.

the “for you” page on TikTok is a feed of recommended videos to users based on their previous actions on the app, which is where the Artificial Intelligence feature comes in.

Source: TikTok Screenshot

As simple as it sounds, the huge success that TikTok achieved in the global market was something really worried Mr. Zuckerberg, as he mentioned in the internal meetings:

It’s starting to do well in the US, especially with young folks. It’s growing really quickly in India. I think it’s past Instagram now in India in terms of scale. So yeah, it’s a very interesting phenomenon.

Actually, Facebook has realized the threat from TikTok much earlier than when the question was asked during the internal meeting. One major action taken by Mr. Zuckerberg was the launch of Lasso, Facebook's standalone TikTok clone in November 2018, which unfortunately didn't seem to ease the threat at all.

To borrow some numbers from The TechCrunch (who referred to Sensor Tower as the source), based on an analysis comparing TikTok with Lasso since its launch last November, Lasso gets six downloads for every 1,000 for TikTok in the US. Some more stats:

U.S. Total Downloads Since November: Lasso – 250,000 // TikTok – 41.3 million;

U.S. Downloads Per Day Since November: Lasso – 760 // TikTok – 126,000;

Consider that TikTok now has more than 625 MM monthly active users worldwide, up 85% from the previous year, and the US represented 16 million of those users, Mr. Zuckerberg really needs to take this competitor seriously.

Why Zuckerberg is Wrong about TikTok

However, although Zuckerberg is fully aware of the rising of TikTok, his strategy is not going to work out, based on what he described in the internal meetings.

First of all, TikTok is not about Social Networking but more about Entertaining. Not as the traditional mainstream Social Network apps such as Facebook, who focus on interacting with people that you already know, the rise of TikTok marks a new trend of modern social applications, "social by entertaining your audience". As the New York Times author Kevin Roose described, from using TikTok, he

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, still took TikTok as the traditional social media competitors:

So it’s almost like the Explore Tab that we have on Instagram, which is today primarily about feed posts and highlighting different feed posts. I kind of think about TikTok as if it were Explore for stories, and that were the whole app.

Unfortunately, this inception is not going to help Facebook in competing with TikTok as all. Instagram, following the same philosophy of Facebook, is built upon spontaneous chronicling of user's real life. TikTok is about remixing culture — taking the audio from someone else’s clip and reimagining the gag in a new context by layering it atop a video you record. Nothing about privacy and friends, nothing about originality, just to have fun and entertain.

Secondly, TikTok has already built a huge barrier for followers. The most valuable asset of TikTok isn't (just) the user base, but rather the rich content that were uploaded to the platform. The AI technology which handles the recommendation system to guarantee the attractiveness of the videos pushed to each user's home page is the key weapon of TikTok, and all the User Generated Content (UGC) serves as the armor for that weapon. For anyone who knows about AI/ML, the effectiveness of the algorithm grows exponentially with the amount of data fed into it. It was reported that music.ly was getting over 10 million new videos posted every day before it was bought by ByteDance. The huge amount of UGC established TikTok's dominating position when it comes to providing the most enjoyable content the moment a new user registers. This partially helps to explain why Lasso was not able to clone the rapid growth of TikTok, despite it has cloned all major features.

Source: Lasso Screenshot

Last but not least, Zuckerberg didn't realize that TikTok is most popular across teenagers. Founded 15 years ago, Facebook, the social media empire now faces the worst possible curse for internet companies, "not cool for young". When older users started to worry about their data and privacy after the recent spate of breaches and leaks involving the company, the younger generation is not likely going to feel very cool on a platform with "old people". If Zuckerberg didn't see this as the primary threat, there might be a bigger problem for Facebook.

Investor Takeaways

With the miss-taking on TikTok, Zuckerberg's strategies to fight TikTok won't be effective:

The first proposed action, Lasso, has almost proved itself a failure. With the numbers we presented above, Lasso has been nothing but a stepping stone for TikTok in close to one year since its initial launch;

Other actions, with regard to Instagram, including making it so that Explore is more focused on stories, won't be able to fight TikTok directly. Unlike the success over Snapchat Stories, Instagram is never going to compete with TikTok on the same dimension.

Although we don't think the rise of TikTok has any short-term impact on FB's core business, due to the stickiness of user experience, we are seriously concerned about the long-term threat that TikTok and other competitors will bring to FB, especially when Mr. Zuckerberg didn't justify his strategies well enough.

